Bradenton, FL
4005 42ND STREET W
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:32 PM

4005 42ND STREET W

4005 42nd Street West · (941) 727-2800
Location

4005 42nd Street West, Bradenton, FL 34205
Villages Of Lakeside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1156 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
pool
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Kolby Castle is a delightful villa in Lakeside South where you can relax on the screened lanai with your morning coffee or evening cocktail and watch the ducks and herons play in the canal behind the unit. Minutes from Anna Maria Island beaches, shopping, dining and medical facilities. Community pool and activities. Master bedroom with King Tempurpedic bed that is like sleeping on a cloud. Guest room has queen. 1 car attached garage with washer/dryer in garage. Attention to every detail has been given to this villa. Living room plus a den, dining area and full kitchen with granite counter tops. NO PETS/NO SMOKING. Dec 1-Apr 30: $2850 per month/$800 per week, May 1-Nov 30: $1900 per month/650 per week. Prices shown are based on 2-person occupancy. Additional persons staying in the unit for a period of longer than 7 days may be considered additional occupants and subject to additional rental fees being charged and/or application and approval process if the community is governed by association rules and regulations. Your rental Agent must be advised of all additional occupants and dates they will be in the unit. Rates include all utilities including WIFI. Additional charges will be departure cleaning fee ($210), Booking fee ($50), Sales and Resort Taxes (12%) and Travel Insurance (if requested). Note that rates are subject to change without notice and reservations are not guaranteed until initial reservation deposit is received. Reservations for less than 3 months not accepted until after Labor Day.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4005 42ND STREET W have any available units?
4005 42ND STREET W has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bradenton, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bradenton Rent Report.
What amenities does 4005 42ND STREET W have?
Some of 4005 42ND STREET W's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4005 42ND STREET W currently offering any rent specials?
4005 42ND STREET W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4005 42ND STREET W pet-friendly?
No, 4005 42ND STREET W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bradenton.
Does 4005 42ND STREET W offer parking?
Yes, 4005 42ND STREET W does offer parking.
Does 4005 42ND STREET W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4005 42ND STREET W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4005 42ND STREET W have a pool?
Yes, 4005 42ND STREET W has a pool.
Does 4005 42ND STREET W have accessible units?
No, 4005 42ND STREET W does not have accessible units.
Does 4005 42ND STREET W have units with dishwashers?
No, 4005 42ND STREET W does not have units with dishwashers.
