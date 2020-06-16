4005 42ND STREET W

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage internet access

Kolby Castle is a delightful villa in Lakeside South where you can relax on the screened lanai with your morning coffee or evening cocktail and watch the ducks and herons play in the canal behind the unit. Minutes from Anna Maria Island beaches, shopping, dining and medical facilities. Community pool and activities. Master bedroom with King Tempurpedic bed that is like sleeping on a cloud. Guest room has queen. 1 car attached garage with washer/dryer in garage. Attention to every detail has been given to this villa. Living room plus a den, dining area and full kitchen with granite counter tops. NO PETS/NO SMOKING. Dec 1-Apr 30: $2850 per month/$800 per week, May 1-Nov 30: $1900 per month/650 per week. Prices shown are based on 2-person occupancy. Additional persons staying in the unit for a period of longer than 7 days may be considered additional occupants and subject to additional rental fees being charged and/or application and approval process if the community is governed by association rules and regulations. Your rental Agent must be advised of all additional occupants and dates they will be in the unit. Rates include all utilities including WIFI. Additional charges will be departure cleaning fee ($210), Booking fee ($50), Sales and Resort Taxes (12%) and Travel Insurance (if requested). Note that rates are subject to change without notice and reservations are not guaranteed until initial reservation deposit is received. Reservations for less than 3 months not accepted until after Labor Day.