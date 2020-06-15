All apartments in Bradenton
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:32 PM

3660 IRONWOOD CIRCLE

3660 Ironwood Circle · (941) 727-2800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3660 Ironwood Circle, Bradenton, FL 34209
West Bradenton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 103M · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1008 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
shuffle board
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
shuffle board
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
A 55+ Community. This lovely ground floor, 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo features a Queen bed in the Master and two twin beds in the Guest Bedroom. Beautiful views of the course right from the back door. Choose from tennis, shuffleboard, swimming in the heated pool or take some R & R time in the hot tub. It's just a short trip to the Anna Maria Island beaches for the full Gulf of Mexico experience.The possibilities are endless. NO PETS/NO SMOKING. 3 month minimum stay required. Association application and approval required ($50 per applicant application fee). Dec 1-Apr 30 $2200 per month, May 1-Nov 30 $1300 per month. Prices based on 2 person occupancy. Additional persons staying in the unit for a period of longer than 7 days may be considered additional occupants and subject to additional rental fees being charged and/or application and approval process if the community is governed by association rules and regulations. Your rental Agent must be advised of all additional occupants and dates they will be in the unit. Rates include all utilities including WIFI. Additional charges will be departure cleaning fee ($210), Booking fee ($50), Sales and Resort Taxes (12%) and Travel Insurance (if requested). Note that rates are subject to change without notice and reservations are not guaranteed until initial reservation deposit is received. Reservations for stays less than 3 months not accepted until after Labor Day.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3660 IRONWOOD CIRCLE have any available units?
3660 IRONWOOD CIRCLE has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bradenton, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bradenton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3660 IRONWOOD CIRCLE have?
Some of 3660 IRONWOOD CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3660 IRONWOOD CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
3660 IRONWOOD CIRCLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3660 IRONWOOD CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 3660 IRONWOOD CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bradenton.
Does 3660 IRONWOOD CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 3660 IRONWOOD CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 3660 IRONWOOD CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3660 IRONWOOD CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3660 IRONWOOD CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 3660 IRONWOOD CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 3660 IRONWOOD CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 3660 IRONWOOD CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 3660 IRONWOOD CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3660 IRONWOOD CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
