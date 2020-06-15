3660 IRONWOOD CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities pool shuffle board hot tub internet access tennis court

A 55+ Community. This lovely ground floor, 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo features a Queen bed in the Master and two twin beds in the Guest Bedroom. Beautiful views of the course right from the back door. Choose from tennis, shuffleboard, swimming in the heated pool or take some R & R time in the hot tub. It's just a short trip to the Anna Maria Island beaches for the full Gulf of Mexico experience.The possibilities are endless. NO PETS/NO SMOKING. 3 month minimum stay required. Association application and approval required ($50 per applicant application fee). Dec 1-Apr 30 $2200 per month, May 1-Nov 30 $1300 per month. Prices based on 2 person occupancy. Additional persons staying in the unit for a period of longer than 7 days may be considered additional occupants and subject to additional rental fees being charged and/or application and approval process if the community is governed by association rules and regulations. Your rental Agent must be advised of all additional occupants and dates they will be in the unit. Rates include all utilities including WIFI. Additional charges will be departure cleaning fee ($210), Booking fee ($50), Sales and Resort Taxes (12%) and Travel Insurance (if requested). Note that rates are subject to change without notice and reservations are not guaranteed until initial reservation deposit is received. Reservations for stays less than 3 months not accepted until after Labor Day.