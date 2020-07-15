Lilac Village Keith Garden

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking gym

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool cats allowed dogs allowed parking gym on-site laundry pet friendly business center courtyard internet access playground sauna

A Beautiful Boca Raton Community!



Keith Gardens apartments provide enjoyment and leisure at an inexpensive cost. The homes come in one and two bedroom plans, measuring from 613 to 860 square feet. Conveniences include ceiling fans, large closets, breakfast nooks, and kitchens with a pass-thru bar.



Why you want to live here…



At Keith Gardens, you’ll find plenty of South Florida beauty throughout the grounds. Outside the apartments, you can jump or wade into the community’s glistening swimming pool, and then unwind on its adjacent tables, chairs, and chaise lounges. On top of that, you can take in Boca Raton’s lovely climate, and enjoy some time on your personal screened-in patio.



Keith Gardens and community



Keith Gardens residents experience desirable community living. Besides providing many conveniences, these rentals are near some of the greatest attractions, restaurants, and entertainment choices in Boca Raton. Whether you want to shop at Town Center, or play baseball and soccer