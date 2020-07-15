All apartments in Boca Raton
Find more places like Lilac Village Keith Garden.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boca Raton, FL
/
Lilac Village Keith Garden
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:04 AM

Lilac Village Keith Garden

1171 Northwest 15th Avenue · (561) 286-3779
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Take advantage of our current move-in special. Receive $500 off your first month's rent.
Browse Similar Places
Boca Raton
See all
Country Club Village
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1171 Northwest 15th Avenue, Boca Raton, FL 33486
Country Club Village

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lilac Village Keith Garden.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
business center
courtyard
internet access
playground
sauna
A Beautiful Boca Raton Community!

Keith Gardens apartments provide enjoyment and leisure at an inexpensive cost. The homes come in one and two bedroom plans, measuring from 613 to 860 square feet. Conveniences include ceiling fans, large closets, breakfast nooks, and kitchens with a pass-thru bar.

Why you want to live here…

At Keith Gardens, you’ll find plenty of South Florida beauty throughout the grounds. Outside the apartments, you can jump or wade into the community’s glistening swimming pool, and then unwind on its adjacent tables, chairs, and chaise lounges. On top of that, you can take in Boca Raton’s lovely climate, and enjoy some time on your personal screened-in patio.

Keith Gardens and community

Keith Gardens residents experience desirable community living. Besides providing many conveniences, these rentals are near some of the greatest attractions, restaurants, and entertainment choices in Boca Raton. Whether you want to shop at Town Center, or play baseball and soccer

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Water
Application Fee: $75 Per Applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $125 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: 1 Pet: $200, 2 Pets: $300
fee: 1 Pet: $300, 2 Pets: $500
limit: 2
restrictions: 45 lbs Weight Limit
Parking Details: Assigned Surface Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lilac Village Keith Garden have any available units?
Lilac Village Keith Garden doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boca Raton, FL.
What amenities does Lilac Village Keith Garden have?
Some of Lilac Village Keith Garden's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lilac Village Keith Garden currently offering any rent specials?
Lilac Village Keith Garden is offering the following rent specials: Take advantage of our current move-in special. Receive $500 off your first month's rent.
Is Lilac Village Keith Garden pet-friendly?
Yes, Lilac Village Keith Garden is pet friendly.
Does Lilac Village Keith Garden offer parking?
Yes, Lilac Village Keith Garden offers parking.
Does Lilac Village Keith Garden have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Lilac Village Keith Garden offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Lilac Village Keith Garden have a pool?
Yes, Lilac Village Keith Garden has a pool.
Does Lilac Village Keith Garden have accessible units?
No, Lilac Village Keith Garden does not have accessible units.
Does Lilac Village Keith Garden have units with dishwashers?
No, Lilac Village Keith Garden does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Lilac Village Keith Garden have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Lilac Village Keith Garden has units with air conditioning.
Interested in Lilac Village Keith Garden?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Addison Place Apartments
21925 Mizner Way
Boca Raton, FL 33433
Gables Town Colony
6079 Town Colony Dr
Boca Raton, FL 33433
Gables Palma Vista
9896 Grand Verde Way
Boca Raton, FL 33428
Tuscany Pointe
23126 Post Gardens Way
Boca Raton, FL 33433
Crown Court
1400 Northwest 15th Avenue
Boca Raton, FL 33486
Bell Boca Town Center
5881 Town Bay Dr
Boca Raton, FL 33486
101 Via Mizner
101 E Camino Real
Boca Raton, FL 33432
The Heritage at Boca Raton
320 W Palmetto Park Rd
Boca Raton, FL 33432

Similar Pages

Boca Raton 1 BedroomsBoca Raton 2 BedroomsBoca Raton Apartments with Pool
Boca Raton Dog Friendly ApartmentsBoca Raton Studio Apartments
Palm Beach County ApartmentsMiami-Dade County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FL
Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Broken Sound
Villa Rica

Apartments Near Colleges

Everglades UniversityFlorida Atlantic University
Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-Miami
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity