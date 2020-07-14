Amenities

A Great Community in Boca Raton!



The apartments of Dunes of Boca provide comfort and recreation at an affordable cost. Each apartment comes in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom layout. The sizes range from 962 to 975 square feet. Features in the apartments include ceiling fans, walk-in closets, and a full-size washer and dryer. The water bill is covered as part of your monthly rent.



What makes it great…



At Dunes of Boca, it quickly becomes clear that many of South Florida’s famous features can be found right inside this community. Blue skies, palm trees, and beautiful landscaping are right outside your door. Outside the apartments, you can take a dip in the community’s sparkling swimming pool. After your swim, you can relax on its nearby chaise lounges, tables and chairs. You can furthermore enjoy Boca Raton’s beautiful weather with some time on your very own screened-in patio.



Explore your neighborhood!



With only three dozen apartments, our residents enjoy quiet and exclusive community