Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:04 AM

Dunes of Boca

9400 Southwest 8th Street · (561) 468-6574
Rent Special
Take advantage of our current move-in special. Receive $500 off your first month's rent.
Location

9400 Southwest 8th Street, Boca Raton, FL 33428
Sandalfoot Cove

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Dunes of Boca.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
furnished
w/d hookup
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
business center
car wash area
internet access
sauna
A Great Community in Boca Raton!

The apartments of Dunes of Boca provide comfort and recreation at an affordable cost. Each apartment comes in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom layout. The sizes range from 962 to 975 square feet. Features in the apartments include ceiling fans, walk-in closets, and a full-size washer and dryer. The water bill is covered as part of your monthly rent.

What makes it great…

At Dunes of Boca, it quickly becomes clear that many of South Florida’s famous features can be found right inside this community. Blue skies, palm trees, and beautiful landscaping are right outside your door. Outside the apartments, you can take a dip in the community’s sparkling swimming pool. After your swim, you can relax on its nearby chaise lounges, tables and chairs. You can furthermore enjoy Boca Raton’s beautiful weather with some time on your very own screened-in patio.

Explore your neighborhood!

With only three dozen apartments, our residents enjoy quiet and exclusive community

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Water
Application Fee: $75 Per Applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $250 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $500-$900
limit: 2
restrictions: Combined max weight of 99 lbs.
Dogs
deposit: 1 Dog: $200; 2 Dogs: $300
Parking Details: Open Lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Dunes of Boca have any available units?
Dunes of Boca doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boca Raton, FL.
What amenities does Dunes of Boca have?
Some of Dunes of Boca's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Dunes of Boca currently offering any rent specials?
Dunes of Boca is offering the following rent specials: Take advantage of our current move-in special. Receive $500 off your first month's rent.
Is Dunes of Boca pet-friendly?
Yes, Dunes of Boca is pet friendly.
Does Dunes of Boca offer parking?
Yes, Dunes of Boca offers parking.
Does Dunes of Boca have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Dunes of Boca offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Dunes of Boca have a pool?
Yes, Dunes of Boca has a pool.
Does Dunes of Boca have accessible units?
Yes, Dunes of Boca has accessible units.
Does Dunes of Boca have units with dishwashers?
No, Dunes of Boca does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Dunes of Boca have units with air conditioning?
No, Dunes of Boca does not have units with air conditioning.
