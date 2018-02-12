All apartments in Boca Raton
850 W Camino Real
Last updated May 15 2020 at 11:33 PM

850 W Camino Real

850 West Camino Real · (561) 703-1720
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

850 West Camino Real, Boca Raton, FL 33486

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1736 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
bbq/grill
courtyard
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
bbq/grill
You home in Boca Raton! Enjoy two private outdoor spaces to relax after experiencing South Florida lifestyle: The Courtyard & The Heated Pool Area. This charming corner lot Home is located just 2 miles from the beach, boat ramps, variety of restaurants, upscale shops, downtown, Boca Regional Hospital, Town center mall, FAU and A+ rated schools. Totally renovated, Salt water Heated Pool, smart fridge, open contemporary floor plan, Hurricane-impact windows and doors. The eloquent landscape and outdoor design makes the home great for entertainment. Move in right away. No association approval. Pool maintenance & landscaping included in the rent. Solar panel will lower the electricity bill. Established quiet superb neighborhood. Owner will consider seasonal & short term rental. Ask for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 850 W Camino Real have any available units?
850 W Camino Real has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 850 W Camino Real have?
Some of 850 W Camino Real's amenities include recently renovated, pool, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 850 W Camino Real currently offering any rent specials?
850 W Camino Real isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 850 W Camino Real pet-friendly?
No, 850 W Camino Real is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boca Raton.
Does 850 W Camino Real offer parking?
No, 850 W Camino Real does not offer parking.
Does 850 W Camino Real have units with washers and dryers?
No, 850 W Camino Real does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 850 W Camino Real have a pool?
Yes, 850 W Camino Real has a pool.
Does 850 W Camino Real have accessible units?
No, 850 W Camino Real does not have accessible units.
Does 850 W Camino Real have units with dishwashers?
No, 850 W Camino Real does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 850 W Camino Real have units with air conditioning?
No, 850 W Camino Real does not have units with air conditioning.
