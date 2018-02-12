850 W Camino Real

Amenities

You home in Boca Raton! Enjoy two private outdoor spaces to relax after experiencing South Florida lifestyle: The Courtyard & The Heated Pool Area. This charming corner lot Home is located just 2 miles from the beach, boat ramps, variety of restaurants, upscale shops, downtown, Boca Regional Hospital, Town center mall, FAU and A+ rated schools. Totally renovated, Salt water Heated Pool, smart fridge, open contemporary floor plan, Hurricane-impact windows and doors. The eloquent landscape and outdoor design makes the home great for entertainment. Move in right away. No association approval. Pool maintenance & landscaping included in the rent. Solar panel will lower the electricity bill. Established quiet superb neighborhood. Owner will consider seasonal & short term rental. Ask for details.