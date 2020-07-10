All apartments in Boca Raton
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:21 AM

5874 Harrington Way

5874 Harrington Way · (561) 819-5600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5874 Harrington Way, Boca Raton, FL 33496
Woodfield Country Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$7,500

6 Bed · 5 Bath · 3867 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Woodfield CC at its best. Live the country club lifestyle from this beautiful 6 bedroom/ 4.5 bath 2 story, lakefront Tudor home in Hamptons. Watch the sunsets from the resort style pool / spa and patio areas. The kitchen has been totally updated with custom cabinetry, granite counters, built in appliances, center island and large eat in area. There is Saturnia marble flooring throughout all the living areas and hardwood flooring in all bedrooms. Gorgeous landscaping & lighting enhance the beauty of this fine home. Tenant pays utilities, renters insurance & club -transfer fee $1070., ref. deposit to club of $2500, annual food & beverage minimum of $2500 and annual dues $17020.00

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5874 Harrington Way have any available units?
5874 Harrington Way has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5874 Harrington Way have?
Some of 5874 Harrington Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5874 Harrington Way currently offering any rent specials?
5874 Harrington Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5874 Harrington Way pet-friendly?
No, 5874 Harrington Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boca Raton.
Does 5874 Harrington Way offer parking?
Yes, 5874 Harrington Way offers parking.
Does 5874 Harrington Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5874 Harrington Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5874 Harrington Way have a pool?
Yes, 5874 Harrington Way has a pool.
Does 5874 Harrington Way have accessible units?
No, 5874 Harrington Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5874 Harrington Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5874 Harrington Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 5874 Harrington Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 5874 Harrington Way does not have units with air conditioning.
