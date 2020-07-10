5874 Harrington Way

Amenities

Woodfield CC at its best. Live the country club lifestyle from this beautiful 6 bedroom/ 4.5 bath 2 story, lakefront Tudor home in Hamptons. Watch the sunsets from the resort style pool / spa and patio areas. The kitchen has been totally updated with custom cabinetry, granite counters, built in appliances, center island and large eat in area. There is Saturnia marble flooring throughout all the living areas and hardwood flooring in all bedrooms. Gorgeous landscaping & lighting enhance the beauty of this fine home. Tenant pays utilities, renters insurance & club -transfer fee $1070., ref. deposit to club of $2500, annual food & beverage minimum of $2500 and annual dues $17020.00