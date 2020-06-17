All apartments in Boca Raton
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:50 PM

583 Northwest 12th Terrace

583 Northwest 12th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

583 Northwest 12th Terrace, Boca Raton, FL 33486
Country Club Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
583 Northwest 12th Terrace, Boca Raton, FL 33486 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Marshall Sklar, Florida’s Best Realty Svcs, (561) 208-1382. Available from: 06/12/2020. Pets: allowed. Beautifully updated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Single Family Residence on an oversized lot. Enjoy an open patio with incredible views of fully fenced in backyard perfect for entertaining guests. Open floorplan with a new kitchen, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Both bathrooms have been remodeled, New Washer & Dryer. A+ schools, close to beach, Downtown Boca and I-95. Florida's Best Realty Services (561)-208-1382 Follow this link to view all our Listings: www.BuyRentSellFlorida.com [ Published 17-Jun-20 / ID 3584896 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 583 Northwest 12th Terrace have any available units?
583 Northwest 12th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boca Raton, FL.
What amenities does 583 Northwest 12th Terrace have?
Some of 583 Northwest 12th Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 583 Northwest 12th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
583 Northwest 12th Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 583 Northwest 12th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 583 Northwest 12th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 583 Northwest 12th Terrace offer parking?
No, 583 Northwest 12th Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 583 Northwest 12th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 583 Northwest 12th Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 583 Northwest 12th Terrace have a pool?
No, 583 Northwest 12th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 583 Northwest 12th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 583 Northwest 12th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 583 Northwest 12th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 583 Northwest 12th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 583 Northwest 12th Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 583 Northwest 12th Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
