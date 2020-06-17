Amenities

583 Northwest 12th Terrace, Boca Raton, FL 33486 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Marshall Sklar, Florida’s Best Realty Svcs, (561) 208-1382. Available from: 06/12/2020. Pets: allowed. Beautifully updated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Single Family Residence on an oversized lot. Enjoy an open patio with incredible views of fully fenced in backyard perfect for entertaining guests. Open floorplan with a new kitchen, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Both bathrooms have been remodeled, New Washer & Dryer. A+ schools, close to beach, Downtown Boca and I-95. Florida's Best Realty Services (561)-208-1382 Follow this link to view all our Listings: www.BuyRentSellFlorida.com [ Published 17-Jun-20 / ID 3584896 ]