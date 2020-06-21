5770 Coach House Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

Beautifully maintained first floor corner three bedroom in newer phase. Spacious floor plan offers open kitchen with pantry and updated stainless appliances. Formal living & dining room. Tile floors and berber in bedrooms. Large screened and tiled private patio with garden views. Master suite offers walk in closet, master bath w/separate tub and shower and dual sink vanity. Large laundry room and one car garage. Accordian hurricane shutters. Rent includes cable and water. Two community pools. Walk to tennis, Publix, shops, restaurants & more. Close to I95, turnpike and all universities. Must have excellent credit, proof of employment/income & references. No roommates, trucks and NO PETS please as per owner. Tenants to obtain renters insurance policy prior to occupancy.