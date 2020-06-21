All apartments in Boca Raton
Location

5770 Coach House Circle, Boca Raton, FL 33486

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautifully maintained first floor corner three bedroom in newer phase. Spacious floor plan offers open kitchen with pantry and updated stainless appliances. Formal living & dining room. Tile floors and berber in bedrooms. Large screened and tiled private patio with garden views. Master suite offers walk in closet, master bath w/separate tub and shower and dual sink vanity. Large laundry room and one car garage. Accordian hurricane shutters. Rent includes cable and water. Two community pools. Walk to tennis, Publix, shops, restaurants & more. Close to I95, turnpike and all universities. Must have excellent credit, proof of employment/income & references. No roommates, trucks and NO PETS please as per owner. Tenants to obtain renters insurance policy prior to occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5770 Coach House Circle have any available units?
5770 Coach House Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boca Raton, FL.
What amenities does 5770 Coach House Circle have?
Some of 5770 Coach House Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5770 Coach House Circle currently offering any rent specials?
5770 Coach House Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5770 Coach House Circle pet-friendly?
No, 5770 Coach House Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boca Raton.
Does 5770 Coach House Circle offer parking?
Yes, 5770 Coach House Circle does offer parking.
Does 5770 Coach House Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5770 Coach House Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5770 Coach House Circle have a pool?
Yes, 5770 Coach House Circle has a pool.
Does 5770 Coach House Circle have accessible units?
No, 5770 Coach House Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 5770 Coach House Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5770 Coach House Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 5770 Coach House Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 5770 Coach House Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
