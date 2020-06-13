5624 NW 39th Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Located on a quiet cul-de-sac with a lovely greenbelt & lake views,this fresh 2-story end unit townhome with 2 bedrooms + a loft & 2 1/2 baths is remodeled & tastefully decorated offered furnished-turnkey. Light & bright, this home offers volume ceilings;gray wood grain porcelain tiles & neutral beige carpet;upgraded kitchen of white shaker-style cabinets, silestone counters,large pantry, stainless steel appliances; and remodeled contemporary bathrooms.The home also features plantation shutters; newer A/C;newer water heater;impact windows & accordion shutters;& the roof is about 10 years old.The spacious Master Suite, 2nd bedroom & loft are upstairs.French doors open from the Living & Breakfast rooms on to an open patio with tranquil lake vistas.