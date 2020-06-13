All apartments in Boca Raton
Find more places like 5624 NW 39th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boca Raton, FL
/
5624 NW 39th Avenue
Last updated May 23 2020 at 3:51 AM

5624 NW 39th Avenue

5624 Northwest 39th Avenue · (561) 262-2466
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boca Raton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5624 Northwest 39th Avenue, Boca Raton, FL 33496
Woodfield Country Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1918 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Located on a quiet cul-de-sac with a lovely greenbelt & lake views,this fresh 2-story end unit townhome with 2 bedrooms + a loft & 2 1/2 baths is remodeled & tastefully decorated offered furnished-turnkey. Light & bright, this home offers volume ceilings;gray wood grain porcelain tiles & neutral beige carpet;upgraded kitchen of white shaker-style cabinets, silestone counters,large pantry, stainless steel appliances; and remodeled contemporary bathrooms.The home also features plantation shutters; newer A/C;newer water heater;impact windows & accordion shutters;& the roof is about 10 years old.The spacious Master Suite, 2nd bedroom & loft are upstairs.French doors open from the Living & Breakfast rooms on to an open patio with tranquil lake vistas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5624 NW 39th Avenue have any available units?
5624 NW 39th Avenue has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5624 NW 39th Avenue have?
Some of 5624 NW 39th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5624 NW 39th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5624 NW 39th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5624 NW 39th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5624 NW 39th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boca Raton.
Does 5624 NW 39th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5624 NW 39th Avenue does offer parking.
Does 5624 NW 39th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5624 NW 39th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5624 NW 39th Avenue have a pool?
No, 5624 NW 39th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5624 NW 39th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5624 NW 39th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5624 NW 39th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5624 NW 39th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 5624 NW 39th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5624 NW 39th Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5624 NW 39th Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Gables Palma Vista
9896 Grand Verde Way
Boca Raton, FL 33428
Boca Arbor Club
566401 Arbor Club Way
Boca Raton, FL 33433
The Charleston at Boca Raton Apartments
20525 S Charleston St
Boca Raton, FL 33434
Boca City Walk
33 SE 8th St
Boca Raton, FL 33432
Bell Boca Town Center
5881 Town Bay Dr
Boca Raton, FL 33486
The Heritage at Boca Raton
320 W Palmetto Park Rd
Boca Raton, FL 33432
Somerset Place
5614 Wellesley Park Dr
Boca Raton, FL 33433
Cade Boca Raton
950 NW Broken Sound Pkwy
Boca Raton, FL 33487

Similar Pages

Boca Raton 1 BedroomsBoca Raton 2 Bedrooms
Boca Raton Apartments with ParkingBoca Raton Pet Friendly Places
Boca Raton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FL
Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Broken Sound
Villa Rica

Apartments Near Colleges

Everglades UniversityFlorida Atlantic University
Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-Miami
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity