550 S Ocean Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill tennis court

TOTALLY DESIGNER RENOVATED AND RECONFIGURED. The ONLY TWO BEDROOM PLUS DEN in all of the Chalfonte. Larger contemporary CORNER unit with HUGE terrace and 4 sets of sliders affords spectacular views of the ocean as well as Lake Boca and gardens. Polished, stained concrete floors and an open kitchen with stainless steel appliances add to the amazing appeal of this one of a kind Chalfonte unit. The Chalfonte is widely regarded as the HOTTEST BUILDING on the SAND and the absolute BEST BEACHFRONT PROPERTY in all of Boca Raton. The Chalfonte offers an unusual amount of amenities as compared with other oceanfront developments. TWO TENNIS COURTS on the banks of Lake Boca, a marina with common dockage and 16 private docks, just yards away from the ocean inlet,