Last updated May 20 2020 at 6:46 PM

550 S Ocean Boulevard

550 South Ocean Boulevard · (561) 221-2233
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

550 South Ocean Boulevard, Boca Raton, FL 33432

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 901 · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1479 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
tennis court
TOTALLY DESIGNER RENOVATED AND RECONFIGURED. The ONLY TWO BEDROOM PLUS DEN in all of the Chalfonte. Larger contemporary CORNER unit with HUGE terrace and 4 sets of sliders affords spectacular views of the ocean as well as Lake Boca and gardens. Polished, stained concrete floors and an open kitchen with stainless steel appliances add to the amazing appeal of this one of a kind Chalfonte unit. The Chalfonte is widely regarded as the HOTTEST BUILDING on the SAND and the absolute BEST BEACHFRONT PROPERTY in all of Boca Raton. The Chalfonte offers an unusual amount of amenities as compared with other oceanfront developments. TWO TENNIS COURTS on the banks of Lake Boca, a marina with common dockage and 16 private docks, just yards away from the ocean inlet,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 550 S Ocean Boulevard have any available units?
550 S Ocean Boulevard has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 550 S Ocean Boulevard have?
Some of 550 S Ocean Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 550 S Ocean Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
550 S Ocean Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 550 S Ocean Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 550 S Ocean Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boca Raton.
Does 550 S Ocean Boulevard offer parking?
No, 550 S Ocean Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 550 S Ocean Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 550 S Ocean Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 550 S Ocean Boulevard have a pool?
No, 550 S Ocean Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 550 S Ocean Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 550 S Ocean Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 550 S Ocean Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 550 S Ocean Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 550 S Ocean Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 550 S Ocean Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
