500 NW 1st St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Moving to Boca Raton close to downtown, Mizner Park & Beach? Paradise awaits in this 4 bed/2 bath home completely renovated & decorator ready. East Boca Home. All NEW Interior & Exterior in 2017! Flat screens in every room! No carpet! Additional Storage room Area great for your luggage. Upgrades include but not limited to:Hurricane impact doors,windows,new roof,updated electric,plumbing,A/C, kitchen,baths, patio areas, landscaping ALL NEW in 2017! Walk/Bike to nearby Mizner Park area. Take a stroll to nearby parks, dining,nightlife,shops or museum. Less than 2 miles to Beach! Close to downtown. A+ Schools. This home is like NEW! Fully furnished. 6 month min. lease $4500 + Utilities https://youtu.be/54-lvjC1WB0