Home
/
Boca Raton, FL
/
500 NW 1st St
Last updated May 12 2020 at 9:57 PM

500 NW 1st St

500 Northwest 1st Street · (561) 706-4351
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

500 Northwest 1st Street, Boca Raton, FL 33432

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2100 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Moving to Boca Raton close to downtown, Mizner Park & Beach? Paradise awaits in this 4 bed/2 bath home completely renovated & decorator ready. East Boca Home. All NEW Interior & Exterior in 2017! Flat screens in every room! No carpet! Additional Storage room Area great for your luggage. Upgrades include but not limited to:Hurricane impact doors,windows,new roof,updated electric,plumbing,A/C, kitchen,baths, patio areas, landscaping ALL NEW in 2017! Walk/Bike to nearby Mizner Park area. Take a stroll to nearby parks, dining,nightlife,shops or museum. Less than 2 miles to Beach! Close to downtown. A+ Schools. This home is like NEW! Fully furnished. 6 month min. lease $4500 + Utilities https://youtu.be/54-lvjC1WB0

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 NW 1st St have any available units?
500 NW 1st St has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 500 NW 1st St have?
Some of 500 NW 1st St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 NW 1st St currently offering any rent specials?
500 NW 1st St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 NW 1st St pet-friendly?
No, 500 NW 1st St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boca Raton.
Does 500 NW 1st St offer parking?
No, 500 NW 1st St does not offer parking.
Does 500 NW 1st St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 500 NW 1st St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 NW 1st St have a pool?
Yes, 500 NW 1st St has a pool.
Does 500 NW 1st St have accessible units?
No, 500 NW 1st St does not have accessible units.
Does 500 NW 1st St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 500 NW 1st St has units with dishwashers.
Does 500 NW 1st St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 500 NW 1st St has units with air conditioning.
