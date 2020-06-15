All apartments in Boca Raton
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:06 PM

455 E Palmetto Park Road

455 East Palmetto Park Road · (561) 655-6570
Location

455 East Palmetto Park Road, Boca Raton, FL 33432

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3w · Avail. now

$5,575

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2525 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
elevator
parking
pool
garage
City living at its best! Located in a premier boutique building with city views. Open, spacious, bright and designed for today's casual lifestyle. The dine-in gourmet kitchen is part of the open great room enhanced by custom cabinetry, granite counters and stainless appliances. Complete with 2 spacious balconies this upscale interior design includes high ceilings, contemporary baths and a generous floor plan with wood flooring throughout. Enjoy clean modern elegance featuring a private keyed elevator to your front door, covered garage parking, pool, plus secured entry with concierge service.Offering carefree luxury living at a choice in-town address, 5 Palms is composed of only 16 condos, just a short distance from the beach, Intracoastal and Mizner Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 455 E Palmetto Park Road have any available units?
455 E Palmetto Park Road has a unit available for $5,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 455 E Palmetto Park Road have?
Some of 455 E Palmetto Park Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 455 E Palmetto Park Road currently offering any rent specials?
455 E Palmetto Park Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 455 E Palmetto Park Road pet-friendly?
No, 455 E Palmetto Park Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boca Raton.
Does 455 E Palmetto Park Road offer parking?
Yes, 455 E Palmetto Park Road does offer parking.
Does 455 E Palmetto Park Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 455 E Palmetto Park Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 455 E Palmetto Park Road have a pool?
Yes, 455 E Palmetto Park Road has a pool.
Does 455 E Palmetto Park Road have accessible units?
No, 455 E Palmetto Park Road does not have accessible units.
Does 455 E Palmetto Park Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 455 E Palmetto Park Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 455 E Palmetto Park Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 455 E Palmetto Park Road does not have units with air conditioning.
