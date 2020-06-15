455 E Palmetto Park Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities concierge elevator parking pool garage

City living at its best! Located in a premier boutique building with city views. Open, spacious, bright and designed for today's casual lifestyle. The dine-in gourmet kitchen is part of the open great room enhanced by custom cabinetry, granite counters and stainless appliances. Complete with 2 spacious balconies this upscale interior design includes high ceilings, contemporary baths and a generous floor plan with wood flooring throughout. Enjoy clean modern elegance featuring a private keyed elevator to your front door, covered garage parking, pool, plus secured entry with concierge service.Offering carefree luxury living at a choice in-town address, 5 Palms is composed of only 16 condos, just a short distance from the beach, Intracoastal and Mizner Park.