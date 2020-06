Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious fully remodeled 2 bd 2 bath Boca Raton - Property Id: 246410



Beautiful duplex on a quiet street in the heart of Boca Raton. This specious apartment takes up entire second floor, fully remodeled with wrap around balcony and a private yard. Will be available for move in on April 1st.

Must see to fully appreciate

