Boca Raton, FL
21510 Saint Andrews Grand Circle
Last updated June 4 2020 at 6:59 PM

21510 Saint Andrews Grand Circle

21510 Saint Andrews Grand Circle · (954) 292-1159
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

21510 Saint Andrews Grand Circle, Boca Raton, FL 33486

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 22 · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1710 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! WALK TO RESTAURANTS AND SHOPPING. BRAND NEW VERDE SCHOOL K-8-GREEN SCHOOL OF EXCELLENCE OPENING AUGUST 2020. This beautiful lakefront townhouse features 2020 AC, updated kitchen with granite countertops, white wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, pantry and eat-in kitchen. Great water view from the living and dining area. The townhouse touts tile floors throughout the first level and brand new carpet in all bedrooms. The split floorplan features a huge master bedroom with an oversized walk-in closet and vaulted ceilings. The en-suite master bathroom has a double-sink vanity, separate shower and tub. Gated community. A-rated schools. Next door to the Boca Swim and Racquet Center-monthly and annual memberships available. Very reasonable!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21510 Saint Andrews Grand Circle have any available units?
21510 Saint Andrews Grand Circle has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 21510 Saint Andrews Grand Circle have?
Some of 21510 Saint Andrews Grand Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21510 Saint Andrews Grand Circle currently offering any rent specials?
21510 Saint Andrews Grand Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21510 Saint Andrews Grand Circle pet-friendly?
No, 21510 Saint Andrews Grand Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boca Raton.
Does 21510 Saint Andrews Grand Circle offer parking?
Yes, 21510 Saint Andrews Grand Circle does offer parking.
Does 21510 Saint Andrews Grand Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21510 Saint Andrews Grand Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21510 Saint Andrews Grand Circle have a pool?
Yes, 21510 Saint Andrews Grand Circle has a pool.
Does 21510 Saint Andrews Grand Circle have accessible units?
No, 21510 Saint Andrews Grand Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 21510 Saint Andrews Grand Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21510 Saint Andrews Grand Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 21510 Saint Andrews Grand Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 21510 Saint Andrews Grand Circle has units with air conditioning.
