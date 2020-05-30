21510 Saint Andrews Grand Circle

Amenities

LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! WALK TO RESTAURANTS AND SHOPPING. BRAND NEW VERDE SCHOOL K-8-GREEN SCHOOL OF EXCELLENCE OPENING AUGUST 2020. This beautiful lakefront townhouse features 2020 AC, updated kitchen with granite countertops, white wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, pantry and eat-in kitchen. Great water view from the living and dining area. The townhouse touts tile floors throughout the first level and brand new carpet in all bedrooms. The split floorplan features a huge master bedroom with an oversized walk-in closet and vaulted ceilings. The en-suite master bathroom has a double-sink vanity, separate shower and tub. Gated community. A-rated schools. Next door to the Boca Swim and Racquet Center-monthly and annual memberships available. Very reasonable!