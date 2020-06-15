1051 SW 19th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill internet access

FULLY FURNISHED TURNKEY RENTAL. Update East Boca Raton home is Located in highly desirable Palm Beach Farms on a large lot with a fenced in back yard that is PET FRIENDLY. Open design kitchen with coffee maker, microwave, oven/range, refrigerator, blender, barbecue outside, patio, deck etc. Bamboo hardwood floors throughout the home. Spacious living room, dining room, updated bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops. Close to beaches, restaurants, shopping, mizner park. 3 houses down from the neighborhood park - Pine Breeze. Home includes: high speed wi-fi, AT&T Uverse and lawn service. $5800/MO IN SEASON (NOV-APR)