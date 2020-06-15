All apartments in Boca Raton
Find more places like 1051 SW 19th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boca Raton, FL
/
1051 SW 19th Street
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:06 PM

1051 SW 19th Street

1051 Southwest 19th Street · (561) 212-6737
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boca Raton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1051 Southwest 19th Street, Boca Raton, FL 33486
Palm Beach Farms Co N Deerfield

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1716 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
FULLY FURNISHED TURNKEY RENTAL. Update East Boca Raton home is Located in highly desirable Palm Beach Farms on a large lot with a fenced in back yard that is PET FRIENDLY. Open design kitchen with coffee maker, microwave, oven/range, refrigerator, blender, barbecue outside, patio, deck etc. Bamboo hardwood floors throughout the home. Spacious living room, dining room, updated bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops. Close to beaches, restaurants, shopping, mizner park. 3 houses down from the neighborhood park - Pine Breeze. Home includes: high speed wi-fi, AT&T Uverse and lawn service. $5800/MO IN SEASON (NOV-APR)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1051 SW 19th Street have any available units?
1051 SW 19th Street has a unit available for $5,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1051 SW 19th Street have?
Some of 1051 SW 19th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1051 SW 19th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1051 SW 19th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1051 SW 19th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1051 SW 19th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1051 SW 19th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1051 SW 19th Street does offer parking.
Does 1051 SW 19th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1051 SW 19th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1051 SW 19th Street have a pool?
No, 1051 SW 19th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1051 SW 19th Street have accessible units?
No, 1051 SW 19th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1051 SW 19th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1051 SW 19th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1051 SW 19th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1051 SW 19th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1051 SW 19th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

TGM Oceana
2519 N Ocean Blvd
Boca Raton, FL 33431
Gables Boca Place
22148 Boca Pl Dr
Boca Raton, FL 33433
Golden Palms
373 Northwest 4th Diagonal
Boca Raton, FL 33432
Camden Boca Raton
131 S Federal Hwy
Boca Raton, FL 33432
BelAire Tower
22573 Southwest 66th Avenue
Boca Raton, FL 33428
Altis Boca Raton
5500 N Military Trl
Boca Raton, FL 33496
San Marco at Broken Sound
5555 N Military Trl
Boca Raton, FL 33496
The Mark
9 Plaza Real South
Boca Raton, FL 33432

Similar Pages

Boca Raton 1 BedroomsBoca Raton 2 Bedrooms
Boca Raton Apartments with ParkingBoca Raton Pet Friendly Places
Boca Raton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FL
Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Broken Sound
Villa Rica

Apartments Near Colleges

Everglades UniversityFlorida Atlantic University
Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-Miami
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity