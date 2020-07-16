All apartments in Boca Raton
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:19 AM

104 Palamino Circle

104 Palamino Circle · (561) 289-0289
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

104 Palamino Circle, Boca Raton, FL 33487
Hidden Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,825

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 918 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Immaculate EAST BOCA Duplex in area of expensive homes! Gorgeous GOURMET KITCHEN w/high end finishes including white wood Shaker cabinets, GRANITE counter tops and sizzling GLASS MOSAIC back splash. Two nice-sized bedrooms + TWO TOTALLY REMODELED BATHS with beautiful tile & wood vanities. Check out photos. Screened-in 13x10 porch + patio, BIG fenced yard, washer/dryer, hurricane shutters. Small pet under 20 lbs OK. Quiet location on side street w/friendly neighbors. Close to beach, Downtown Boca & Downtown Delray. See it today and move in tomorrow. Local landlord looking for long term tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 Palamino Circle have any available units?
104 Palamino Circle has a unit available for $1,825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 104 Palamino Circle have?
Some of 104 Palamino Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 Palamino Circle currently offering any rent specials?
104 Palamino Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 Palamino Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 104 Palamino Circle is pet friendly.
Does 104 Palamino Circle offer parking?
Yes, 104 Palamino Circle offers parking.
Does 104 Palamino Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 104 Palamino Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 Palamino Circle have a pool?
No, 104 Palamino Circle does not have a pool.
Does 104 Palamino Circle have accessible units?
No, 104 Palamino Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 104 Palamino Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 104 Palamino Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 104 Palamino Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 104 Palamino Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
