104 Palamino Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Immaculate EAST BOCA Duplex in area of expensive homes! Gorgeous GOURMET KITCHEN w/high end finishes including white wood Shaker cabinets, GRANITE counter tops and sizzling GLASS MOSAIC back splash. Two nice-sized bedrooms + TWO TOTALLY REMODELED BATHS with beautiful tile & wood vanities. Check out photos. Screened-in 13x10 porch + patio, BIG fenced yard, washer/dryer, hurricane shutters. Small pet under 20 lbs OK. Quiet location on side street w/friendly neighbors. Close to beach, Downtown Boca & Downtown Delray. See it today and move in tomorrow. Local landlord looking for long term tenant.