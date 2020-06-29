All apartments in Azalea Park
Last updated April 6 2020 at 4:24 AM

1624 Furey Drive

1624 Furey Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1624 Furey Drive, Azalea Park, FL 32822
Azalea Park

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
MOVE IN SPECIAL, sign a 12 month lease and get half off 2nd full month’s rent. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1624 Furey Drive have any available units?
1624 Furey Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Azalea Park, FL.
Is 1624 Furey Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1624 Furey Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1624 Furey Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1624 Furey Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1624 Furey Drive offer parking?
No, 1624 Furey Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1624 Furey Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1624 Furey Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1624 Furey Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1624 Furey Drive has a pool.
Does 1624 Furey Drive have accessible units?
No, 1624 Furey Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1624 Furey Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1624 Furey Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1624 Furey Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1624 Furey Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

