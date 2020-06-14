Apartment List
/
FL
/
azalea park
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

141 Apartments for rent in Azalea Park, FL with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Azalea Park renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Azalea Park
3 Units Available
Cypress Run
7100 Gateshead Cir, Azalea Park, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Take A Virtual Tour Today! If you have been dreaming of an Orlando apartment community with friendly service and the amenities of a resort like a refreshing pool with sundeck, a cardio and strength training fitness studio and a business center

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
Azalea Park
1 Unit Available
7595 Sun Tree Circle
7595 Sun Tree Circle, Azalea Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,260
550 sqft
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service.
Results within 1 mile of Azalea Park
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 06:18am
Lake Frederica
5 Units Available
Canopy Apartment Villas
5762 Folkstone Ln, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,393
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated apartments with stainless steel appliances, fireplaces and balconies between Semoran Boulevard and Curry Ford Road. Pool, gym and outdoor spaces beside a small lake. Close to dining and shopping, including High Tide Harry's seafood.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Union Park
8 Units Available
Windrift
949 Crowsnest Cir, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$955
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1005 sqft
Prime location in Orlando close to I-4 and FL 408. Apartments have one- and two-bedroom floor plans, screened-in porches, air conditioning, new appliances and washer/dryer hookups.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
4 Units Available
Vista Pines
1030 Vista Haven Circle, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,417
1046 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Learn more about our current Move-In Specials and save today! This must-have location in East Orlando is like no other! Vista Pines Apartment Homes is located on North Chickasaw Trail with easy access to SR-408/East-West Expressway and
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
11 Units Available
Villa Valencia
8100 Claire Ann Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,040
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1185 sqft
A quiet and comfortable community just seconds from Highway 417 and 408, this is the place to rent units that feel like home. Apartments offer fully equipped kitchens, central air and sundecks.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
26 Units Available
Retreat at Valencia
8413 Valencia Village Lane, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$925
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,423
1201 sqft
This spacious community is close to Waterford Lakes Town Center, SR-408 and SR-417. Apartments offer open floor plans, large kitchens and energy-efficient appliances. On-site fitness studio, Wi-Fi hotspot and pool with a sundeck.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Engelwood Park
17 Units Available
Avery Place Villas
5917 Mustang Pl, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1325 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1446 sqft
One, two and three bedroom apartments with oversized layouts, fully equipped kitchens, and walk-out patios. Luxury amenities to choose from include twin oasis pool with Wi-Fi and convenient access to freeways and Orlando International Airport.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Lake Frederica
39 Units Available
Rosehill Preserve
5870 Sundown Cir, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,073
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,288
1007 sqft
Vibrant, beautiful community with impressive landscaping and sparkling pool. Each apartment features renovated interiors, high 8-foot ceilings and W/D hookups in many. Breakfast bar and private patio/balcony. Great location close to downtown Tempe!
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated May 27 at 03:38pm
Lake Frederica
6 Units Available
Harper Grand
5916 Mausser Dr, Orlando, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,250
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1188 sqft
Homes with walk-in closets, open floor plans, in-unit laundry and private patios in a pet-friendly community. Residents have access to resort-inspired pool and fitness center, among other amenities. 15 minutes from University of Central Florida.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ventura
1 Unit Available
3813 Atrium Dr #2
3813 Atrium Drive, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
820 sqft
3813 Atrium Dr #2 Orlando Fl 32822 - 2 bedroom 2 bath Ventura Southpointe condo, features tile flooring throughout, granite counter tops, stainles appliances, vaulted ceilings,, screened porch and 2 community pools! Ventura is a gated golf

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ventura
1 Unit Available
3672 Southpointe Drive #L-7
3672 South Pointe Dr, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
820 sqft
3672 Southpointe Drive #L-7 Available 07/15/20 ORLANDO: Ventura Country Club, Manned Gated Community - AVAILABLE JULY 15th! Wonderful 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo on the ground floor, in popular community! Easy maintenance with all tile flooring, granite

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Lake Frederica
1 Unit Available
2900 COTTAGE GROVE COURT
2900 Cottage Grove Court, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1520 sqft
Beautiful and spacious fully furnished 2 story townhome in wonderful gated Ventura Country Club. This end unit is light and bright with a wood-burning fireplace and a large screened porch.
Results within 5 miles of Azalea Park
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:53am
Airport North
43 Units Available
Camden Lee Vista
5901 Bent Pine Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,199
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,689
1311 sqft
Resort-like community. On-site amenities include clubhouse, fitness center, basketball court and luxury pool. In-unit laundry, walk-in closets and patio or balconies. Pet-friendly. 24-hour maintenance and trash valet service available.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated June 14 at 06:46am
$
Goldenrod
44 Units Available
Vintage Winter Park
7490 Dwell Well Way, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,435
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,410
1399 sqft
We're OPEN & can't wait to see you by appointment! For a limited time, receive six weeks free plus a $99 Look & Lease Special! *See agent for details. Modern living is coming to Winter Park.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:34am
Central Business District
37 Units Available
Camden North Quarter
777 N Orange Ave, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,339
699 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,339
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,669
1161 sqft
Newly constructed. Units have granite countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and extra storage. Relax or socialize around fire pit and BBQ/grill. Pool, gym, yoga and clubhouse. Pet-friendly with dog park. Concierge service.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 06:23am
$
Central Business District
63 Units Available
SteelHouse Orlando
750 N Orange Ave, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,245
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1060 sqft
This community is located off I-4 and provides easy access to the shopping and dining options along Colonial Drive. Beautiful units have hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances. Community also feature a pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 06:16am
$
Central Business District
49 Units Available
Modera Central
125 E. Pine Street, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,593
595 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,522
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,989
1120 sqft
This distinctly modern 22-story high-rise in downtown Orlando allows you to embrace a life of style in a prime, yet picturesque location.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 06:15am
South Eola
20 Units Available
The Paramount On Lake Eola
415 E Pine St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,630
1659 sqft
High-rise living in a great urban setting close to Orlando's best restaurants and entertainment venues. Units with fully equipped kitchens, walk-in closets, tile flooring, and balconies with city views.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:04am
South Orange
119 Units Available
Novel Lucerne
733 Main Lane, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,377
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,926
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,994
1611 sqft
There’s the Orlando the world knows and then there’s the real Orlando. Beyond the parks and the palm trees there’s a place, a people and a culture that’s distinct, authentic and only Orlando. Novel Lucerne puts you in the middle of it all.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Bryn Mawr
48 Units Available
Baber Park
5300 Lake Margaret Dr, Orlando, FL
Studio
$977
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$979
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,278
687 sqft
Waterfront apartment community with studio, one- and two-bedroom homes. Thoughtful design with large closets, laundry rooms and lots of sunlight. Enjoy activities on Lake George and beautiful views.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
14 Units Available
Cranes Landing
3440 N Goldenrod Rd, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,015
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,414
1200 sqft
Luxurious unit amenities include private balcony, premium appliances, and washer and dryer. Community features volleyball court, fitness center and lighted tennis courts. Excellent location within walking distance to Full Sail University and Rollins College.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
45 Units Available
Venue at Winter Park
5 Autumn Breeze Way, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,055
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1270 sqft
Great location for commuters close to highways 417, 408, and I-4. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community amenities include 24-hour maintenance, carport, pool, and playground.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Vista East
89 Units Available
Crowntree Lakes
5759 Crowntree Ln, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,311
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,554
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,733
1364 sqft
Just off Lee Vista in Orlando near Hidden Lakes Elementary. Many interior upgrades including 9-foot ceilings, divided sinks, ceramic tile flooring, crown molding, and doors with peepholes.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Azalea Park, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Azalea Park renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Azalea Park 1 BedroomsAzalea Park 2 BedroomsAzalea Park 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Azalea Park 3 BedroomsAzalea Park Apartments with BalconyAzalea Park Apartments with Gym
Azalea Park Apartments with PoolAzalea Park Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLHeathrow, FL
Windermere, FLDeBary, FLMinneola, FLThe Villages, FLTitusville, FLConway, FLEustis, FLMeadow Woods, FLDaytona Beach Shores, FLCocoa, FLEagle Lake, FLLoughman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College