Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:17 AM

230 Apartments for rent in Azalea Park, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re...
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Azalea Park
4 Units Available
Cypress Run
7100 Gateshead Cir, Azalea Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$930
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Take A Virtual Tour Today! If you have been dreaming of an Orlando apartment community with friendly service and the amenities of a resort like a refreshing pool with sundeck, a cardio and strength training fitness studio and a business center

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Azalea Park
1 Unit Available
923 AMBER ROAD
923 Amber Road, Azalea Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
956 sqft
GREAT DUPLEX! 2 bedroom 1 bath, tile through out, neutrally painted interior and screened in back porch. Within minutes to downtown Orlando. Call today for showing.
Results within 1 mile of Azalea Park
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
Lake Frederica
39 Units Available
Rosehill Preserve
5870 Sundown Cir, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,073
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,288
1007 sqft
Vibrant, beautiful community with impressive landscaping and sparkling pool. Each apartment features renovated interiors, high 8-foot ceilings and W/D hookups in many. Breakfast bar and private patio/balcony. Great location close to downtown Tempe!
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Lake Frederica
5 Units Available
Canopy Apartment Villas
5762 Folkstone Ln, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,393
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated apartments with stainless steel appliances, fireplaces and balconies between Semoran Boulevard and Curry Ford Road. Pool, gym and outdoor spaces beside a small lake. Close to dining and shopping, including High Tide Harry's seafood.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Union Park
7 Units Available
Windrift
949 Crowsnest Cir, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$976
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1005 sqft
Prime location in Orlando close to I-4 and FL 408. Apartments have one- and two-bedroom floor plans, screened-in porches, air conditioning, new appliances and washer/dryer hookups.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Villa Valencia
8100 Claire Ann Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,040
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1185 sqft
A quiet and comfortable community just seconds from Highway 417 and 408, this is the place to rent units that feel like home. Apartments offer fully equipped kitchens, central air and sundecks.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Engelwood Park
17 Units Available
Avery Place Villas
5917 Mustang Pl, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1325 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1446 sqft
One, two and three bedroom apartments with oversized layouts, fully equipped kitchens, and walk-out patios. Luxury amenities to choose from include twin oasis pool with Wi-Fi and convenient access to freeways and Orlando International Airport.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated May 27 at 03:38pm
Lake Frederica
6 Units Available
Harper Grand
5916 Mausser Dr, Orlando, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,250
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1188 sqft
Homes with walk-in closets, open floor plans, in-unit laundry and private patios in a pet-friendly community. Residents have access to resort-inspired pool and fitness center, among other amenities. 15 minutes from University of Central Florida.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
1 Unit Available
8209 Sun Spring Circle
8209 Sun Spring Circle, Orange County, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This cute 1 bedroom condo is on the first floor of a gated community. It has a stack-able washer/dryer, screened porch and 1 assigned parking spot. There are several guest spots nearby.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
953 Courtyard Lane 12
953 Courtyard Ln, Orange County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1150 sqft
2/2 Condo at The Club at Orlando - Property Id: 283299 Gorgeous and Spacious, Second Floor, 2/2 Condo at The Club at Orlando. Impeccably Clean Unit with, All Appliances -- Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave, Dish Washer, Washer and Dryer -- Provided.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1021 Glendale St.
1021 Glendale Street, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1181 sqft
1021 Glendale St. Available 06/15/20 Single Family Home / Azalea Park - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has been newly painted and features include laminate floors with new carpet in the bedrooms.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ventura
1 Unit Available
3813 Atrium Dr #2
3813 Atrium Drive, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
820 sqft
3813 Atrium Dr #2 Orlando Fl 32822 - 2 bedroom 2 bath Ventura Southpointe condo, features tile flooring throughout, granite counter tops, stainles appliances, vaulted ceilings,, screened porch and 2 community pools! Ventura is a gated golf

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8205-43 Sun Spring Circle
8205 Sun Spring Cir, Orange County, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$990
1071 sqft
8205-43 Sun Spring Circle Available 07/06/20 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo - FREE water FREE cable - Cathedral Ceilings - This 2/2 is in a very well maintained gated community with easy access to the 408 and 417, with nearby shopping and restaurants.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ventura
1 Unit Available
3672 Southpointe Drive #L-7
3672 South Pointe Dr, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
820 sqft
3672 Southpointe Drive #L-7 Available 07/15/20 ORLANDO: Ventura Country Club, Manned Gated Community - AVAILABLE JULY 15th! Wonderful 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo on the ground floor, in popular community! Easy maintenance with all tile flooring, granite

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Engelwood Park
1 Unit Available
6317 LYONS STREET
6317 Lyons Street, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1417 sqft
This spacious home with a large front yard has an updated kitchen. It has a large bonus room which could be a family room, 4th bedroom, or great for a home office with its own entrance on the side of the house.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Ventura
1 Unit Available
3930 SOUTHPOINTE DRIVE
3930 South Pointe Dr, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1226 sqft
Location! Location! This amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo is located in the GATED community of Ventura Golf and Country Club. Spacious living room is open to kitchen and includes a balcony. All bedrooms have easy care laminate flooring.

1 of 20

Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
Lake Frederica
1 Unit Available
6093 Village Circle North
6093 Village Cir, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$990
1128 sqft
Come take a look at this great second floor condo that has 2 Bed/2.5 Bath and is located in nice community of Village Square. Living and dining rooms feature unique custom tile work. Kitchen equipped with refrigerator, stove and dishwasher.

1 of 20

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
Lake Frederica
1 Unit Available
6093 Village Circle
6093 Village Circle South, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$990
1128 sqft
Great Second Floor 2 Bed/2.5 Bath Condo in Village Square! Great Deal! - Come take a look at this great second floor condo that has 2 Bed/2.5 Bath and is located in nice community of Village Square.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Lake Frederica
1 Unit Available
2900 COTTAGE GROVE COURT
2900 Cottage Grove Court, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1520 sqft
Beautiful and spacious fully furnished 2 story townhome in wonderful gated Ventura Country Club. This end unit is light and bright with a wood-burning fireplace and a large screened porch.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Baldwin Park
1 Unit Available
1236 SUSANNAH BOULEVARD
1236 Susannah Boulevard, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2900 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
This beautiful home on Lake Susannah is within walking distance from Baldwin Park, this private oasis has been updated with modern features and provides stunning lake views.
Results within 5 miles of Azalea Park
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 01:08am
Goldenrod
25 Units Available
Lakeside Villas
7950 Shoals Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$965
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
983 sqft
Trinity Preparatory School, Sts. Peter & Paul Child Care and UCF located close by. Close to Lake Nan, Perch Lake, Orlando Magic Recreation Center, Highway 426. Amenities include: basketball and lighted tennis court, boat launch, fishing dock, 2 resort-style pools, pet-friendly apartments, 24-hour laundry.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Central Business District
37 Units Available
Camden North Quarter
777 N Orange Ave, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,369
699 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,339
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,669
1161 sqft
Newly constructed. Units have granite countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and extra storage. Relax or socialize around fire pit and BBQ/grill. Pool, gym, yoga and clubhouse. Pet-friendly with dog park. Concierge service.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
Baldwin Park
16 Units Available
Enders Place at Baldwin Park
4220 New Broad St Unit 104, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,271
965 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,638
1248 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,111
1549 sqft
Located within walking distance of Lake Baldwin Park, in the Orange County School District. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio and hardwood floors. Community amenities include pool, playground, gym, garage and community garden.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
15 Units Available
Cranes Landing
3440 N Goldenrod Rd, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,015
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,414
1200 sqft
Luxurious unit amenities include private balcony, premium appliances, and washer and dryer. Community features volleyball court, fitness center and lighted tennis courts. Excellent location within walking distance to Full Sail University and Rollins College.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Azalea Park, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Azalea Park renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

