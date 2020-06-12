/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:12 AM
149 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Azalea Park, FL
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Azalea Park
2 Units Available
Cypress Run
7100 Gateshead Cir, Azalea Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1050 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today! If you have been dreaming of an Orlando apartment community with friendly service and the amenities of a resort like a refreshing pool with sundeck, a cardio and strength training fitness studio and a business center
Results within 1 mile of Azalea Park
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 06:29am
Lake Frederica
5 Units Available
Canopy Apartment Villas
5762 Folkstone Ln, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,412
1110 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with stainless steel appliances, fireplaces and balconies between Semoran Boulevard and Curry Ford Road. Pool, gym and outdoor spaces beside a small lake. Close to dining and shopping, including High Tide Harry's seafood.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
25 Units Available
Retreat at Valencia
8413 Valencia Village Lane, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1179 sqft
This spacious community is close to Waterford Lakes Town Center, SR-408 and SR-417. Apartments offer open floor plans, large kitchens and energy-efficient appliances. On-site fitness studio, Wi-Fi hotspot and pool with a sundeck.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Union Park
8 Units Available
Windrift
949 Crowsnest Cir, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1005 sqft
Prime location in Orlando close to I-4 and FL 408. Apartments have one- and two-bedroom floor plans, screened-in porches, air conditioning, new appliances and washer/dryer hookups.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
Engelwood Park
17 Units Available
Avery Place Villas
5917 Mustang Pl, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1325 sqft
One, two and three bedroom apartments with oversized layouts, fully equipped kitchens, and walk-out patios. Luxury amenities to choose from include twin oasis pool with Wi-Fi and convenient access to freeways and Orlando International Airport.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
$
Lake Frederica
41 Units Available
Rosehill Preserve
5870 Sundown Cir, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,288
1007 sqft
Vibrant, beautiful community with impressive landscaping and sparkling pool. Each apartment features renovated interiors, high 8-foot ceilings and W/D hookups in many. Breakfast bar and private patio/balcony. Great location close to downtown Tempe!
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
9 Units Available
Villa Valencia
8100 Claire Ann Dr, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1004 sqft
A quiet and comfortable community just seconds from Highway 417 and 408, this is the place to rent units that feel like home. Apartments offer fully equipped kitchens, central air and sundecks.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated May 27 at 03:38pm
Lake Frederica
6 Units Available
Harper Grand
5916 Mausser Dr, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1188 sqft
Homes with walk-in closets, open floor plans, in-unit laundry and private patios in a pet-friendly community. Residents have access to resort-inspired pool and fitness center, among other amenities. 15 minutes from University of Central Florida.
1 of 12
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
953 Courtyard Lane 12
953 Courtyard Ln, Orange County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1150 sqft
2/2 Condo at The Club at Orlando - Property Id: 283299 Gorgeous and Spacious, Second Floor, 2/2 Condo at The Club at Orlando. Impeccably Clean Unit with, All Appliances -- Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave, Dish Washer, Washer and Dryer -- Provided.
1 of 12
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
1137 Jamajo Blvd Unit 1143
1137 Jamajo Boulevard, Orange County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1100 sqft
Remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bath unit, $1300 per month - 2 bedroom / 2 bath unit has been beautifully and completely updated. All new kitchen cabinets in contemporary gray shaker style, new granite counter-top, sink and faucet.
1 of 25
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Ventura
1 Unit Available
3813 Atrium Dr #2
3813 Atrium Drive, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
820 sqft
3813 Atrium Dr #2 Orlando Fl 32822 - 2 bedroom 2 bath Ventura Southpointe condo, features tile flooring throughout, granite counter tops, stainles appliances, vaulted ceilings,, screened porch and 2 community pools! Ventura is a gated golf
1 of 14
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
8201-71 Sun Spring Circle
8201 Sun Spring Cir, Orange County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1112 sqft
RENOVATED Beautiful 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo for Rent in Orlando, FL! - RENOVATED Beautiful 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo for Rent in Orlando, FL! Welcome home to the neighborhood of The Club at Orlando! SPACIOUS living area is nice, bright and airy! New Paint, New
1 of 14
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
8205-43 Sun Spring Circle
8205 Sun Spring Cir, Orange County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$990
1071 sqft
8205-43 Sun Spring Circle Available 07/06/20 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo - FREE water FREE cable - Cathedral Ceilings - This 2/2 is in a very well maintained gated community with easy access to the 408 and 417, with nearby shopping and restaurants.
1 of 13
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Ventura
1 Unit Available
3672 Southpointe Drive #L-7
3672 South Pointe Dr, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
820 sqft
3672 Southpointe Drive #L-7 Available 07/15/20 ORLANDO: Ventura Country Club, Manned Gated Community - AVAILABLE JULY 15th! Wonderful 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo on the ground floor, in popular community! Easy maintenance with all tile flooring, granite
1 of 20
Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
Lake Frederica
1 Unit Available
6093 Village Circle North
6093 Village Cir, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$990
1128 sqft
Come take a look at this great second floor condo that has 2 Bed/2.5 Bath and is located in nice community of Village Square. Living and dining rooms feature unique custom tile work. Kitchen equipped with refrigerator, stove and dishwasher.
1 of 20
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
Lake Frederica
1 Unit Available
6093 Village Circle
6093 Village Circle South, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$990
1128 sqft
Great Second Floor 2 Bed/2.5 Bath Condo in Village Square! Great Deal! - Come take a look at this great second floor condo that has 2 Bed/2.5 Bath and is located in nice community of Village Square.
1 of 1
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
705 Ashley Lane Orange
705 Ashley Lane, Orange County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1201 sqft
705 Ashley Lane Orange Available 07/03/20 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Single Family Home for Rent at 705 Ashley Lane Orlando. Fl. 32825 - 2 Bedroom, 2 Baths Single Family Home For Rent at 705 Ashley Lane Orlando, Fl.
Results within 5 miles of Azalea Park
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 06:43am
Central Business District
37 Units Available
Camden North Quarter
777 N Orange Ave, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,669
1161 sqft
Newly constructed. Units have granite countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and extra storage. Relax or socialize around fire pit and BBQ/grill. Pool, gym, yoga and clubhouse. Pet-friendly with dog park. Concierge service.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 06:46am
South Eola
20 Units Available
The Paramount On Lake Eola
415 E Pine St, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1224 sqft
High-rise living in a great urban setting close to Orlando's best restaurants and entertainment venues. Units with fully equipped kitchens, walk-in closets, tile flooring, and balconies with city views.
Verified
1 of 63
Last updated June 12 at 06:33am
$
Goldenrod
45 Units Available
Vintage Winter Park
7490 Dwell Well Way, Winter Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
1107 sqft
We're OPEN & can't wait to see you by appointment! For a limited time, receive six weeks free plus a $99 Look & Lease Special! *See agent for details. Modern living is coming to Winter Park.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:16am
Airport North
43 Units Available
Camden Lee Vista
5901 Bent Pine Dr, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1070 sqft
Resort-like community. On-site amenities include clubhouse, fitness center, basketball court and luxury pool. In-unit laundry, walk-in closets and patio or balconies. Pet-friendly. 24-hour maintenance and trash valet service available.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 06:20am
Central Business District
64 Units Available
SteelHouse Orlando
750 N Orange Ave, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1060 sqft
This community is located off I-4 and provides easy access to the shopping and dining options along Colonial Drive. Beautiful units have hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances. Community also feature a pool and gym.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 06:17am
$
Central Business District
48 Units Available
Modera Central
125 E. Pine Street, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,989
1120 sqft
This distinctly modern 22-story high-rise in downtown Orlando allows you to embrace a life of style in a prime, yet picturesque location.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:09am
Airport North
16 Units Available
The Grand Reserve at Lee Vista
6201 Bent Pine Dr, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,346
1148 sqft
Once you see our homes and grounds, youll see how The Grand Reserve at Lee Vista can offer you the finest in affordable, spacious living.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLHeathrow, FL