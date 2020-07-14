All apartments in Azalea Park
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:10 AM

Cypress Run

7100 Gateshead Cir · (321) 234-9935
Location

7100 Gateshead Cir, Azalea Park, FL 32822
Azalea Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 7317-3 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7228-7 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,245

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit 7229-8 · Avail. now

$1,245

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cypress Run.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
bathtub
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
car wash area
dog park
gym
playground
pool
e-payments
internet access
cats allowed
parking
on-site laundry
racquetball court
Take A Virtual Tour Today!

If you have been dreaming of an Orlando apartment community with friendly service and the amenities of a resort like a refreshing pool with sundeck, a cardio and strength training fitness studio and a business center where you can complete those last minute projects, then Cypress Run Apartments is the place you will want to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $100 - 1 months rent -- based on credit
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cypress Run have any available units?
Cypress Run has 3 units available starting at $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Cypress Run have?
Some of Cypress Run's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cypress Run currently offering any rent specials?
Cypress Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cypress Run pet-friendly?
Yes, Cypress Run is pet friendly.
Does Cypress Run offer parking?
Yes, Cypress Run offers parking.
Does Cypress Run have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Cypress Run offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Cypress Run have a pool?
Yes, Cypress Run has a pool.
Does Cypress Run have accessible units?
No, Cypress Run does not have accessible units.
Does Cypress Run have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cypress Run has units with dishwashers.
Does Cypress Run have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Cypress Run has units with air conditioning.
