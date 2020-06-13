Apartment List
218 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Azalea Park, FL

Finding an apartment in Azalea Park that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your... Read Guide >
Verified

Azalea Park
Azalea Park
4 Units Available
Cypress Run
7100 Gateshead Cir, Azalea Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$930
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Take A Virtual Tour Today! If you have been dreaming of an Orlando apartment community with friendly service and the amenities of a resort like a refreshing pool with sundeck, a cardio and strength training fitness studio and a business center

Azalea Park
Azalea Park
1 Unit Available
1237 Rich Moor Circle
1237 Rich Moor Circle, Azalea Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1129 sqft
1237 Rich Moor Circle Available 08/01/20 Rich Moor Villas - Three bedroom two bath fully remodeled near highway 50, 408, 417 and shopping centers.
Verified

Union Park
Union Park
8 Units Available
Windrift
949 Crowsnest Cir, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$980
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1005 sqft
Prime location in Orlando close to I-4 and FL 408. Apartments have one- and two-bedroom floor plans, screened-in porches, air conditioning, new appliances and washer/dryer hookups.
Verified

Villa Valencia
11 Units Available
Villa Valencia
8100 Claire Ann Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,040
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1185 sqft
A quiet and comfortable community just seconds from Highway 417 and 408, this is the place to rent units that feel like home. Apartments offer fully equipped kitchens, central air and sundecks.
Verified

Retreat at Valencia
26 Units Available
Retreat at Valencia
8413 Valencia Village Lane, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$925
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,423
1201 sqft
This spacious community is close to Waterford Lakes Town Center, SR-408 and SR-417. Apartments offer open floor plans, large kitchens and energy-efficient appliances. On-site fitness studio, Wi-Fi hotspot and pool with a sundeck.
Verified

Engelwood Park
Engelwood Park
17 Units Available
Avery Place Villas
5917 Mustang Pl, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1325 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1446 sqft
One, two and three bedroom apartments with oversized layouts, fully equipped kitchens, and walk-out patios. Luxury amenities to choose from include twin oasis pool with Wi-Fi and convenient access to freeways and Orlando International Airport.
Verified

Lake Frederica
Lake Frederica
4 Units Available
Canopy Apartment Villas
5762 Folkstone Ln, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,393
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated apartments with stainless steel appliances, fireplaces and balconies between Semoran Boulevard and Curry Ford Road. Pool, gym and outdoor spaces beside a small lake. Close to dining and shopping, including High Tide Harry's seafood.
Verified

Lake Frederica
$
Lake Frederica
39 Units Available
Rosehill Preserve
5870 Sundown Cir, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,073
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,288
1007 sqft
Vibrant, beautiful community with impressive landscaping and sparkling pool. Each apartment features renovated interiors, high 8-foot ceilings and W/D hookups in many. Breakfast bar and private patio/balcony. Great location close to downtown Tempe!
Verified

Lake Frederica
Lake Frederica
6 Units Available
Harper Grand
5916 Mausser Dr, Orlando, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,250
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1188 sqft
Homes with walk-in closets, open floor plans, in-unit laundry and private patios in a pet-friendly community. Residents have access to resort-inspired pool and fitness center, among other amenities. 15 minutes from University of Central Florida.

Engelwood Park
Engelwood Park
1 Unit Available
1807 Townhall Lane
1807 Townhall Lane, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1018 sqft
- Beautiful 2 bedroom 1.5 bath town home right off 436 between Goldenrod and Semoran blvd.The bedrooms are on the second level along with walk in closets, full bath shower tub combo.

8205-43 Sun Spring Circle
1 Unit Available
8205-43 Sun Spring Circle
8205 Sun Spring Cir, Orange County, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$990
1071 sqft
8205-43 Sun Spring Circle Available 07/06/20 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo - FREE water FREE cable - Cathedral Ceilings - This 2/2 is in a very well maintained gated community with easy access to the 408 and 417, with nearby shopping and restaurants.

Ventura
Ventura
1 Unit Available
3672 Southpointe Drive #L-7
3672 South Pointe Dr, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
820 sqft
3672 Southpointe Drive #L-7 Available 07/15/20 ORLANDO: Ventura Country Club, Manned Gated Community - AVAILABLE JULY 15th! Wonderful 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo on the ground floor, in popular community! Easy maintenance with all tile flooring, granite

1708 Moselle Avenue
1 Unit Available
1708 Moselle Avenue
1708 Moselle Avenue, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1236 sqft
AVAILABLE SOON and now accepting applications! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Ventura
Ventura
1 Unit Available
3930 SOUTHPOINTE DRIVE
3930 South Pointe Dr, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1226 sqft
Location! Location! This amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo is located in the GATED community of Ventura Golf and Country Club. Spacious living room is open to kitchen and includes a balcony. All bedrooms have easy care laminate flooring.

6910 NEEDLE POINTE DRIVE
1 Unit Available
6910 NEEDLE POINTE DRIVE
6910 Needle Point Drive, Orlando, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1126 sqft
This 4 bedroom 2 bath home is in a quiet community conveniently located just minutes from OIA, bus stop, schools, parks, shopping, restaurants, major roads and expressways including the 408.

Engelwood Park
Engelwood Park
1 Unit Available
1199 SORIA AVE
1199 Soria Avenue, Orlando, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,475
1519 sqft
Spacious villa in gated community located near SR408, Curryford Rd. and airport. All tiled, remodeled eat in kitchen, master has shower stall & walkin closet, large family room and interior washer/dryer hookups.
Verified

Airport North
Airport North
16 Units Available
The Grand Reserve at Lee Vista
6201 Bent Pine Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,161
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,333
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,684
1387 sqft
Once you see our homes and grounds, youll see how The Grand Reserve at Lee Vista can offer you the finest in affordable, spacious living.
Verified

South Orange
South Orange
121 Units Available
Novel Lucerne
733 Main Lane, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,377
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,926
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,994
1611 sqft
There’s the Orlando the world knows and then there’s the real Orlando. Beyond the parks and the palm trees there’s a place, a people and a culture that’s distinct, authentic and only Orlando. Novel Lucerne puts you in the middle of it all.
Verified

Azalea Park
Azalea Park
30 Units Available
Avenues of Baldwin Park
5800 Auvers Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,113
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,272
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1141 sqft
Incredible waterfront community near Colonial High School. Updated on-site amenities include a pool, playground, gym and dog park. Extra storage, patio or balcony, and washer/dryer hookups available. Grilling area. Car wash area.
Verified

South Orange
South Orange
31 Units Available
Lofts at SoDo
100 W Grant St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,137
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,872
1488 sqft
These luxurious, loft-style units feature in-house laundry, extra storage and a patio. The community offers a courtyard, fitness centers and a pool. Less than two miles from downtown Orlando, residents have access to shopping, nightlife and dining.
Verified

South Semoran
South Semoran
13 Units Available
Fisherman's Village
5800 Dolphin Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,045
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location near Orlando. On-site amenities include playground, pool, gym and clubhouse. Apartments feature patios or balconies, fireplaces, extra storage and in-unit laundry. Whirlpool appliances and top-notch kitchen packages. Pet-friendly.
Verified

Elmhurst Village
25 Units Available
Elmhurst Village
5691 Elmhurst Cir, Oviedo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,236
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,532
1306 sqft
Close to the Greenway, UCF, and Full Sail University. Lots of interior updates including vaulted ceilings, ceramic tile entries, and oversized closets. A natural area with lake views. Resort-style pool, picnic area, and clubhouse.
Verified

Goldenrod
Goldenrod
11 Units Available
Stonecastle
2015 New Stonecastle Ter, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,091
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartment homes with hardwood flooring, granite counters, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Fully equipped grounds feature pools, gym, business center and clubhouse. Ideal location close to all of the amenities of downtown Orlando.
Verified

Summerlin at Winter Park Apartments
$
9 Units Available
Summerlin at Winter Park Apartments
3207 Rosebud Lane, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,155
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1232 sqft
These apartments for rent in Orlando are close to Full Sail University and the University of Central Florida. Offering pet-friendly apartments one, two, and three-bedroom floorplans, Summerlin at Winter Park envelops residents in convenience and fun.
City Guide for Azalea Park, FL

Featuring a large Roberto Clemente mural on the side of its elementary school, Azalea Park is a thriving neighborhood near the heart of Orlando.

A densely populated community for its size, Azalea Park is just a few square miles. However, within this small radius sits many housing options, including city apartments near the heart of Orlando, Florida. East of the city's buzzing downtown, Azalea Park will leave you close to big-city amenities without the sky-high rents. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Azalea Park, FL

Finding an apartment in Azalea Park that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

