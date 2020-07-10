/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:42 PM
210 Apartments for rent in Azalea Park, FL with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
2 Units Available
Azalea Park
Cypress Run
7100 Gateshead Cir, Azalea Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$930
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Take A Virtual Tour Today! If you have been dreaming of an Orlando apartment community with friendly service and the amenities of a resort like a refreshing pool with sundeck, a cardio and strength training fitness studio and a business center
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Azalea Park
140 N OXALIS DRIVE
140 Oxalis Drive, Azalea Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1100 sqft
Must See Lovely 3 bedroom 1 bath home in Azalea Park. Tile and laminate throughout. Updated kitchen, home includes a washer and dryer. Schedule you showing today!
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Azalea Park
101 SEVILLE POINTE AVENUE
101 Seville Pointe Avenue, Azalea Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1488 sqft
Nice single family corner home in Azalea Park! Privacy Fenced corner lot! 3 Bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms. Full size washer and dryer. Fully equipped kitchen. Covered back patio for relaxing.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 08:39pm
1 Unit Available
Azalea Park
7595 Sun Tree Circle
7595 Sun Tree Circle, Azalea Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,260
550 sqft
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service.
Results within 1 mile of Azalea Park
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
39 Units Available
Lake Frederica
Rosehill Preserve
5870 Sundown Cir, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,059
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
1007 sqft
Vibrant, beautiful community with impressive landscaping and sparkling pool. Each apartment features renovated interiors, high 8-foot ceilings and W/D hookups in many. Breakfast bar and private patio/balcony. Great location close to downtown Tempe!
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
30 Units Available
Retreat at Valencia
8413 Valencia Village Lane, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$905
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,396
1201 sqft
This spacious community is close to Waterford Lakes Town Center, SR-408 and SR-417. Apartments offer open floor plans, large kitchens and energy-efficient appliances. On-site fitness studio, Wi-Fi hotspot and pool with a sundeck.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 06:06pm
13 Units Available
Lake Frederica
Canopy Apartment Villas
5762 Folkstone Ln, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,219
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,401
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,671
1337 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with stainless steel appliances, fireplaces and balconies between Semoran Boulevard and Curry Ford Road. Pool, gym and outdoor spaces beside a small lake. Close to dining and shopping, including High Tide Harry's seafood.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
5 Units Available
Union Park
Windrift
949 Crowsnest Cir, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1005 sqft
Prime location in Orlando close to I-4 and FL 408. Apartments have one- and two-bedroom floor plans, screened-in porches, air conditioning, new appliances and washer/dryer hookups.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
11 Units Available
Villa Valencia
8100 Claire Ann Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,040
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1185 sqft
A quiet and comfortable community just seconds from Highway 417 and 408, this is the place to rent units that feel like home. Apartments offer fully equipped kitchens, central air and sundecks.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
$
6 Units Available
Vista Pines
1030 Vista Haven Circle, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,417
1046 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
This must-have location in East Orlando is like no other! Vista Pines Apartment Homes is located on North Chickasaw Trail with easy access to SR-408/East-West Expressway and SR-417/Central Florida GreeneWay.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 10 at 06:14pm
17 Units Available
Engelwood Park
Avery Place Villas
5917 Mustang Pl, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
1010 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1325 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1446 sqft
One, two and three bedroom apartments with oversized layouts, fully equipped kitchens, and walk-out patios. Luxury amenities to choose from include twin oasis pool with Wi-Fi and convenient access to freeways and Orlando International Airport.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated June 17 at 07:09pm
9 Units Available
Lake Frederica
Harper Grand
5916 Mausser Dr, Orlando, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,180
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1188 sqft
Homes with walk-in closets, open floor plans, in-unit laundry and private patios in a pet-friendly community. Residents have access to resort-inspired pool and fitness center, among other amenities. 15 minutes from University of Central Florida.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Engelwood Park
1647 Eagle Creek Circle
1647 Eagle Creek Circle, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1307 sqft
3 Bedroom 2.5 bathroom Townhouse for rent.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
8201-71 Sun Spring Circle
8201 Sun Spring Cir, Orange County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1112 sqft
RENOVATED Beautiful 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo for Rent in Orlando, FL! - RENOVATED Beautiful 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo for Rent in Orlando, FL! Welcome home to the neighborhood of The Club at Orlando! SPACIOUS living area is nice, bright and airy! New Paint, New
1 of 12
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Lake Frederica
5998 Village Cir Unit 5998
5998 Village Circle South, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
767 sqft
Excellent location and a great renovated unit w/upgraded kitchen including backsplash, connection for washer & dryer, crown molding in master bedroom, ceramic tile & parquet floor, spacious walk in closet and alarm system.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Baldwin Park
5364 PENWAY DRIVE
5364 Penway Drive, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1998 sqft
Baldwin Park 3 Bedroom + den, 2.5 Bath, 2 Car Rear Load Garage - Baldwin Park: 3 Bedroom + den, 2.5 Bath, 2 Car Rear Load Garage. Kitchen features staggered 42" cabinets, granite counter tops with bar and stainless appliances.
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Ventura
3940 SOUTHPOINTE DRIVE
3940 South Pointe Dr, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1045 sqft
No Pets. FULLY FURNISHED CONDO. gated, guarded, golf community features a community pool and fitness center near OIA airport. Long term rental 12 months. Condo can not be unfurnished.
1 of 21
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Lake Frederica
6010 Scotchwood Gln Apt 102
6010 Scotchwood Glen, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1309 sqft
Nestled in a beautiful courtyard this light and bright townhome style condo is located in the wonderful Lakeview Village Community.
1 of 20
Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
1 Unit Available
Lake Frederica
6093 Village Circle North
6093 Village Cir, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$990
1128 sqft
Come take a look at this great second floor condo that has 2 Bed/2.5 Bath and is located in nice community of Village Square. Living and dining rooms feature unique custom tile work. Kitchen equipped with refrigerator, stove and dishwasher.
1 of 20
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
Lake Frederica
6093 Village Circle
6093 Village Circle South, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$990
1128 sqft
Great Second Floor 2 Bed/2.5 Bath Condo in Village Square! Great Deal! - Come take a look at this great second floor condo that has 2 Bed/2.5 Bath and is located in nice community of Village Square.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Lake Frederica
2900 COTTAGE GROVE COURT
2900 Cottage Grove Court, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1520 sqft
Beautiful and spacious fully furnished 2 story townhome in wonderful gated Ventura Country Club. This end unit is light and bright with a wood-burning fireplace and a large screened porch.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Engelwood Park
6317 Lyons St.
6317 Lyons Street, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1417 sqft
6317 Lyons St. Available 08/10/20 Cozy house in Englewood Park near Semoran and 408. - This spacious home with a large front yard has an updated kitchen.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Lake Frederica
6075 Village Circle
6075 Village Circle South, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1022 sqft
6075 Village Circle Available 07/25/20 3/2 Condo Available On 07/20/2020 - 3 bedroom 2 bath condo on the ground level. Tile through out, screened in porch, stainless steal appliances, washer & dryer, walk-in closets and many more upgrades.
Results within 5 miles of Azalea Park
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
7 Units Available
Summerlin at Winter Park Apartments
3207 Rosebud Lane, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,214
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1232 sqft
These apartments for rent in Orlando are close to Full Sail University and the University of Central Florida. Offering pet-friendly apartments one, two, and three-bedroom floorplans, Summerlin at Winter Park envelops residents in convenience and fun.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLHeathrow, FL