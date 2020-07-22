Apartment List
/
FL
/
azalea park
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 22 2020 at 12:52 PM

237 Apartments for rent in Azalea Park, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Azalea Park apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 12:35 PM
7 Units Available
Azalea Park
Cypress Run
7100 Gateshead Cir, Azalea Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$930
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1200 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today! If you have been dreaming of an Orlando apartment community with friendly service and the amenities of a resort like a refreshing pool with sundeck, a cardio and strength training fitness studio and a business center

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 01:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Azalea Park
101 SEVILLE POINTE AVENUE
101 Seville Pointe Avenue, Azalea Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1488 sqft
Nice single family corner home in Azalea Park! Privacy Fenced corner lot! 3 Bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms. Full size washer and dryer. Fully equipped kitchen. Covered back patio for relaxing.
Results within 1 mile of Azalea Park
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 12:30 PM
$
42 Units Available
Lake Frederica
Rosehill Preserve
5870 Sundown Cir, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,049
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1022 sqft
Vibrant, beautiful community with impressive landscaping and sparkling pool. Each apartment features renovated interiors, high 8-foot ceilings and W/D hookups in many. Breakfast bar and private patio/balcony. Great location close to downtown Tempe!
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 12:19 PM
14 Units Available
Lake Frederica
Canopy Apartment Villas
5762 Folkstone Ln, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,229
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated apartments with stainless steel appliances, fireplaces and balconies between Semoran Boulevard and Curry Ford Road. Pool, gym and outdoor spaces beside a small lake. Close to dining and shopping, including High Tide Harry's seafood.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 12:35 PM
5 Units Available
Union Park
Windrift
949 Crowsnest Cir, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,044
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1077 sqft
Prime location in Orlando close to I-4 and FL 408. Apartments have one- and two-bedroom floor plans, screened-in porches, air conditioning, new appliances and washer/dryer hookups.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 12:35 PM
$
27 Units Available
Retreat at Valencia
8413 Valencia Village Lane, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$905
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,396
1201 sqft
This spacious community is close to Waterford Lakes Town Center, SR-408 and SR-417. Apartments offer open floor plans, large kitchens and energy-efficient appliances. On-site fitness studio, Wi-Fi hotspot and pool with a sundeck.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 21 at 02:23 PM
7 Units Available
Lake Frederica
Harper Grand
5916 Mausser Dr, Orlando, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1188 sqft
Homes with walk-in closets, open floor plans, in-unit laundry and private patios in a pet-friendly community. Residents have access to resort-inspired pool and fitness center, among other amenities. 15 minutes from University of Central Florida.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 12:35 PM
11 Units Available
Villa Valencia
8100 Claire Ann Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,080
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1185 sqft
A quiet and comfortable community just seconds from Highway 417 and 408, this is the place to rent units that feel like home. Apartments offer fully equipped kitchens, central air and sundecks.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 21 at 08:24 PM
18 Units Available
Engelwood Park
Avery Place Villas
5917 Mustang Pl, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
1010 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1325 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1446 sqft
One, two and three bedroom apartments with oversized layouts, fully equipped kitchens, and walk-out patios. Luxury amenities to choose from include twin oasis pool with Wi-Fi and convenient access to freeways and Orlando International Airport.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 12:35 PM
$
4 Units Available
Vista Pines
1030 Vista Haven Circle, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,417
1046 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Learn more about our current Move-In Specials and save today! This must-have location in East Orlando is like no other! Vista Pines Apartment Homes is located on North Chickasaw Trail with easy access to SR-408/East-West Expressway and

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
Engelwood Park
1730 Townhall Lane
1730 Townhall Lane, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1018 sqft
MODERN TOWNHOME - SCHEDULE A SHOWING: https://myebmanager.com/view-rentals OR by calling (407) 456-8499 This 2-story, 1,018 square foot townhome has 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
Monterey
517 Santiago Avenue
517 Santiago Avenue, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
2068 sqft
517 Santiago Avenue Available 07/28/20 3BD 2BA SPACIOUS HOME READY TO MOVE IN AUGUGUST 2020 !!! - DEPOSIT: 1,350 RENT: 1,350 GREAT HOME! Move in August 2020!! Spacious 3X2 home with fenced in yard plus enclosed porch in back! Large

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 10:01 AM
1 Unit Available
Baldwin Park
5364 PENWAY DRIVE
5364 Penway Drive, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1998 sqft
Baldwin Park 3 Bedroom + den, 2.5 Bath, 2 Car Rear Load Garage - Baldwin Park: 3 Bedroom + den, 2.5 Bath, 2 Car Rear Load Garage. Kitchen features staggered 42" cabinets, granite counter tops with bar and stainless appliances.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Engelwood Park
6016 Amberly Court
6016 Amberly Court, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1184 sqft
2 bedroom 2.5 bath house for rent! Hard floors throughout. This will not last long. Contact us for showing and details. Community pool right next to unit for convenience. Parking available. 407-269-4412 call or text Single-Family

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 01:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Lake Frederica
2663 OAK PARK WAY
2663 Oak Park Way, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
875 sqft
Clean and freshly painted 2nd floor condo with CERAMIC TILE throughout. Located in the quiet community of the ever-so-desirable "Lake View Condos" on Lake Fredrica. Centrally located just minutes to Downtown Orlando and the International Airport.

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 01:50 PM
1 Unit Available
7129 TURQUOISE LANE
7129 Turquoise Lane, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1506 sqft
Spacious 3br 2ba in Azalea Park area, on large corner lot with 2 car carport! Neutral tone interior paint, refinished baths, updated vanity in master bathroom, as well as sink in bath 2, both toilets updated, refinished kitchen counters.

1 of 8

Last updated April 4 at 12:18 PM
1 Unit Available
Baldwin Park
2055 Lake Baldwin Lane
2055 Lake Baldwin Lane, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1400 sqft
3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The first floor. This unit is right next to the beautiful pool and Apt office with all the amenities. A detached garage right next to your door is available with an extra $115 per month.
Results within 5 miles of Azalea Park
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 12:44 PM
11 Units Available
Colonial Town Center
Infinity Residences at the Park
4000 Maguire Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,373
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters, just minutes from I-4 and FL-408. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal. Community has pool, trash valet, parking and car wash area.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 22 at 12:39 PM
20 Units Available
South Eola
The Paramount On Lake Eola
415 E Pine St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,485
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,635
1659 sqft
High-rise living in a great urban setting close to Orlando's best restaurants and entertainment venues. Units with fully equipped kitchens, walk-in closets, tile flooring, and balconies with city views.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 22 at 12:36 PM
44 Units Available
Alexan Winter Park
1874 Harmon Avenue, Winter Park, FL
Studio
$1,330
719 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,345
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1213 sqft
Alexan Winter Park is an apartment community designed with you in mind, putting extra care into every detail. Details that make your living space an extension of you, with open floor plans and extra touches like keyless entry and USB outlets.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 12:30 PM
$
44 Units Available
Central Business District
SkyHouse Orlando
335 N Magnolia Ave, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,274
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,457
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1046 sqft
Enjoy relaxing unit features, including a bathtub and carpet flooring. Green apartment community amenities feature a coffee bar and 24-hour concierge. Near Lake Eola Park and the Bob Carr Theater with access to Interstate 4.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 12:29 PM
$
28 Units Available
Rowena Gardens
The Gallery at Mills Park
1650 N Mills Ave, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,369
663 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,544
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,759
1143 sqft
Nearby schools: Fern Creek Elementary, Lake Highland Prep, Adventist University of Health Sciences. Right by Lake Formosa, I-4, N. Mills Ave., Florida Hospital Orlando, Florida Hospital for Children, Harry P Leu Gardens. Amenities include: 2 pools, zen areas, spa room, bike lockers, poolside grills.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 22 at 12:30 PM
$
26 Units Available
Goldenrod
Liv at Winter Park
4755 N Goldenrod Rd, Winter Park, FL
Studio
$1,174
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,104
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,401
940 sqft
This property features lakeside studio, one, two and three bedroom apartments with six floorplans. Located just outside Orlando close to major highways, shops and restaurants. Community has tennis courts, hiking trails and playground.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 12:30 PM
20 Units Available
South Eola
Camden Thornton Park
420 E Church St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,469
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,829
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,839
1468 sqft
Located just minutes from grocery store, 12-screen movie theater and Lake Eola Park. Units boast air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and laundry. Residents have access to communal pool, pool table and gym.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Azalea Park, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Azalea Park apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Azalea Park 1 Bedroom ApartmentsAzalea Park 2 Bedroom ApartmentsAzalea Park 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsAzalea Park 3 Bedroom Apartments
Azalea Park Apartments with BalconiesAzalea Park Apartments with GaragesAzalea Park Apartments with Gyms
Azalea Park Apartments with ParkingAzalea Park Apartments with PoolsAzalea Park Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLWindermere, FLBithlo, FL
South Apopka, FLPine Castle, FLHolly Hill, FLSamsula-Spruce Creek, FLMeadow Woods, FLPoinciana, FLUnion Park, FLBay Hill, FLCocoa West, FLPort St. John, FLEdgewater, FLUniversity, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityUniversity of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Institute of Technology