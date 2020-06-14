/
1 bedroom apartments
125 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Azalea Park, FL
Azalea Park
4 Units Available
Cypress Run
7100 Gateshead Cir, Azalea Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$940
690 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today! If you have been dreaming of an Orlando apartment community with friendly service and the amenities of a resort like a refreshing pool with sundeck, a cardio and strength training fitness studio and a business center
Azalea Park
1 Unit Available
7595 Sun Tree Circle
7595 Sun Tree Circle, Azalea Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,260
658 sqft
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service.
Results within 1 mile of Azalea Park
Union Park
9 Units Available
Windrift
949 Crowsnest Cir, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$852
664 sqft
Prime location in Orlando close to I-4 and FL 408. Apartments have one- and two-bedroom floor plans, screened-in porches, air conditioning, new appliances and washer/dryer hookups.
26 Units Available
Retreat at Valencia
8413 Valencia Village Lane, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$905
814 sqft
This spacious community is close to Waterford Lakes Town Center, SR-408 and SR-417. Apartments offer open floor plans, large kitchens and energy-efficient appliances. On-site fitness studio, Wi-Fi hotspot and pool with a sundeck.
Lake Frederica
37 Units Available
Rosehill Preserve
5870 Sundown Cir, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,073
657 sqft
Vibrant, beautiful community with impressive landscaping and sparkling pool. Each apartment features renovated interiors, high 8-foot ceilings and W/D hookups in many. Breakfast bar and private patio/balcony. Great location close to downtown Tempe!
11 Units Available
Villa Valencia
8100 Claire Ann Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,040
708 sqft
A quiet and comfortable community just seconds from Highway 417 and 408, this is the place to rent units that feel like home. Apartments offer fully equipped kitchens, central air and sundecks.
Lake Frederica
6 Units Available
Harper Grand
5916 Mausser Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
707 sqft
Homes with walk-in closets, open floor plans, in-unit laundry and private patios in a pet-friendly community. Residents have access to resort-inspired pool and fitness center, among other amenities. 15 minutes from University of Central Florida.
1 Unit Available
8203 Sun Spring Circle #63
8203 Sun Spring Circle, Orange County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
765 sqft
Fully Furnished Luxury Condo - Property Id: 34367 A truly luxurious, spacious, and fully furnished 1 bedroom Condo for rent.
1 Unit Available
8209 Sun Spring Circle
8209 Sun Spring Circle, Orange County, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
764 sqft
This cute 1 bedroom condo is on the first floor of a gated community. It has a stack-able washer/dryer, screened porch and 1 assigned parking spot. There are several guest spots nearby.
Results within 5 miles of Azalea Park
Baldwin Park
14 Units Available
Enders Place at Baldwin Park
4220 New Broad St Unit 104, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,271
965 sqft
Located within walking distance of Lake Baldwin Park, in the Orange County School District. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio and hardwood floors. Community amenities include pool, playground, gym, garage and community garden.
Central Business District
18 Units Available
55 WEST
55 West Church St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,504
1053 sqft
Close to I-4, Grand Bohemian Gallery, Orlando Police Department, Amway Center, Lake Eola, Lake Eola Park, Orlando County Library System, Downtown Orlando City Hall, Mad Cow Theatre. Amenities include: 24-hour doorman, resort-style pool with sundeck, spa, attached garage, downtown Orlando views.
South Orange
31 Units Available
Lofts at SoDo
100 W Grant St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,137
777 sqft
These luxurious, loft-style units feature in-house laundry, extra storage and a patio. The community offers a courtyard, fitness centers and a pool. Less than two miles from downtown Orlando, residents have access to shopping, nightlife and dining.
16 Units Available
Paseo at Winter Park Village
940 W Canton Ave, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,313
835 sqft
Luxury units include laundry, patio or balcony, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Community features pool, parking, and game room. Great location, close to Trader Joe's, dining options, and movie theater.
Mariner's VIllage
12 Units Available
Cornerstone
2409 S Conway Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
663 sqft
The Cornerstone features an array of floor plans with studio, one and two-bedroom options, plus unique loft-style townhomes.
Airport North
30 Units Available
The Morgan
6331 Corporate Centre Boulevard, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,324
824 sqft
We're open by appointment! Virtual tours also available! Book yours today! Experience a haven from the hustle of the city.
Baldwin Park
62 Units Available
Village at Baldwin Park
2055 Lake Baldwin Ln, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,357
910 sqft
Spacious townhome-style apartments near UNC-OH and Franklin Street. On-site volleyball court, bocce court, grilling area and picnic area. Smoke-free community. Apartments include private patios and entries, washers and dryers and hardwood floors.
15 Units Available
Lakeside at Winter Park
3935 Sutton Place Blvd, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,020
729 sqft
Peaceful community with gated access, pristine pool and lovely Zen garden. Near Route 417, Route 408 and I-4, short drive to downtown Orlando. Easy walk to Full Sail University and Harbor Park.
6 Units Available
Pine Harbour
10600 Bloomfield Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$930
714 sqft
Pine Harbour offers you an array of spacious, designer-inspired one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes to choose from.
Conway
14 Units Available
Sawgrass Apartments
2859 S Conway Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,045
742 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
South Eola
18 Units Available
Camden Thornton Park
420 E Church St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,379
736 sqft
Located just minutes from grocery store, 12-screen movie theater and Lake Eola Park. Units boast air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and laundry. Residents have access to communal pool, pool table and gym.
Central Business District
31 Units Available
SkyHouse Orlando
335 N Magnolia Ave, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
744 sqft
Enjoy relaxing unit features, including a bathtub and carpet flooring. Green apartment community amenities feature a coffee bar and 24-hour concierge. Near Lake Eola Park and the Bob Carr Theater with access to Interstate 4.
South Eola
20 Units Available
The Paramount On Lake Eola
415 E Pine St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
790 sqft
High-rise living in a great urban setting close to Orlando's best restaurants and entertainment venues. Units with fully equipped kitchens, walk-in closets, tile flooring, and balconies with city views.
Colonial Town Center
43 Units Available
Linden Audubon Park
990 Warehouse Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
776 sqft
Lavish units have oversized windows and stainless steel appliances. Spa-inspired bathrooms. Exercise in the two-story gym. Located within walking distance of Orlando Fashion Square. Easy access to Cady Way Trail.
Airport North
41 Units Available
Camden Lee Vista
5901 Bent Pine Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,199
740 sqft
Resort-like community. On-site amenities include clubhouse, fitness center, basketball court and luxury pool. In-unit laundry, walk-in closets and patio or balconies. Pet-friendly. 24-hour maintenance and trash valet service available.
