apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:34 AM
207 Apartments for rent in Azalea Park, FL with pool
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Azalea Park
Cypress Run
7100 Gateshead Cir, Azalea Park, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Take A Virtual Tour Today! If you have been dreaming of an Orlando apartment community with friendly service and the amenities of a resort like a refreshing pool with sundeck, a cardio and strength training fitness studio and a business center
1 of 17
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Azalea Park
7595 Sun Tree Circle
7595 Sun Tree Circle, Azalea Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,260
550 sqft
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service.
Results within 1 mile of Azalea Park
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 06:22am
14 Units Available
Lake Frederica
Canopy Apartment Villas
5762 Folkstone Ln, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,219
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,401
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,671
1337 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with stainless steel appliances, fireplaces and balconies between Semoran Boulevard and Curry Ford Road. Pool, gym and outdoor spaces beside a small lake. Close to dining and shopping, including High Tide Harry's seafood.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Union Park
Windrift
949 Crowsnest Cir, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,032
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,166
1005 sqft
Prime location in Orlando close to I-4 and FL 408. Apartments have one- and two-bedroom floor plans, screened-in porches, air conditioning, new appliances and washer/dryer hookups.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
39 Units Available
Lake Frederica
Rosehill Preserve
5870 Sundown Cir, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,059
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
1007 sqft
Vibrant, beautiful community with impressive landscaping and sparkling pool. Each apartment features renovated interiors, high 8-foot ceilings and W/D hookups in many. Breakfast bar and private patio/balcony. Great location close to downtown Tempe!
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
30 Units Available
Retreat at Valencia
8413 Valencia Village Lane, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$905
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,396
1201 sqft
This spacious community is close to Waterford Lakes Town Center, SR-408 and SR-417. Apartments offer open floor plans, large kitchens and energy-efficient appliances. On-site fitness studio, Wi-Fi hotspot and pool with a sundeck.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Villa Valencia
8100 Claire Ann Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,040
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1185 sqft
A quiet and comfortable community just seconds from Highway 417 and 408, this is the place to rent units that feel like home. Apartments offer fully equipped kitchens, central air and sundecks.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
18 Units Available
Engelwood Park
Avery Place Villas
5917 Mustang Pl, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
1010 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1325 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1446 sqft
One, two and three bedroom apartments with oversized layouts, fully equipped kitchens, and walk-out patios. Luxury amenities to choose from include twin oasis pool with Wi-Fi and convenient access to freeways and Orlando International Airport.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated June 17 at 07:09pm
9 Units Available
Lake Frederica
Harper Grand
5916 Mausser Dr, Orlando, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,180
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1188 sqft
Homes with walk-in closets, open floor plans, in-unit laundry and private patios in a pet-friendly community. Residents have access to resort-inspired pool and fitness center, among other amenities. 15 minutes from University of Central Florida.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Engelwood Park
1647 Eagle Creek Circle
1647 Eagle Creek Circle, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1307 sqft
3 Bedroom 2.5 bathroom Townhouse for rent.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Engelwood Park
1730 Townhall Lane
1730 Townhall Lane, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1018 sqft
MODERN TOWNHOME - SCHEDULE A SHOWING: https://myebmanager.com/view-rentals OR by calling (407) 456-8499 This 2-story, 1,018 square foot townhome has 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Lake Frederica
5998 Village Cir Unit 5998
5998 Village Circle South, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
767 sqft
Excellent location and a great renovated unit w/upgraded kitchen including backsplash, connection for washer & dryer, crown molding in master bedroom, ceramic tile & parquet floor, spacious walk in closet and alarm system.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Baldwin Park
5364 PENWAY DRIVE
5364 Penway Drive, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1998 sqft
Baldwin Park 3 Bedroom + den, 2.5 Bath, 2 Car Rear Load Garage - Baldwin Park: 3 Bedroom + den, 2.5 Bath, 2 Car Rear Load Garage. Kitchen features staggered 42" cabinets, granite counter tops with bar and stainless appliances.
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Ventura
3940 SOUTHPOINTE DRIVE
3940 South Pointe Dr, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1045 sqft
No Pets. FULLY FURNISHED CONDO. gated, guarded, golf community features a community pool and fitness center near OIA airport. Long term rental 12 months. Condo can not be unfurnished.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
1 Unit Available
Lake Frederica
6007 Scotchwood Glen #35 - 1
6007 Scotchwood Glen, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1343 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom townhome, excellent location, and ready to move in. New vinyl flooring and carpet.
1 of 20
Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
1 Unit Available
Lake Frederica
6093 Village Circle North
6093 Village Cir, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$990
1128 sqft
Come take a look at this great second floor condo that has 2 Bed/2.5 Bath and is located in nice community of Village Square. Living and dining rooms feature unique custom tile work. Kitchen equipped with refrigerator, stove and dishwasher.
1 of 20
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
Lake Frederica
6093 Village Circle
6093 Village Circle South, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$990
1128 sqft
Great Second Floor 2 Bed/2.5 Bath Condo in Village Square! Great Deal! - Come take a look at this great second floor condo that has 2 Bed/2.5 Bath and is located in nice community of Village Square.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
1 Unit Available
Engelwood Park
1199 SORIA AVE
1199 Soria Avenue, Orlando, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,475
1519 sqft
Spacious villa in gated community located near SR408, Curryford Rd. and airport. All tiled, remodeled eat in kitchen, master has shower stall & walkin closet, large family room and interior washer/dryer hookups.
1 of 8
Last updated April 4 at 12:18pm
1 Unit Available
Baldwin Park
2055 Lake Baldwin Lane
2055 Lake Baldwin Lane, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1400 sqft
3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The first floor. This unit is right next to the beautiful pool and Apt office with all the amenities. A detached garage right next to your door is available with an extra $115 per month.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lake Frederica
6075 Village Circle
6075 Village Circle South, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1022 sqft
6075 Village Circle Available 07/25/20 3/2 Condo Available On 07/20/2020 - 3 bedroom 2 bath condo on the ground level. Tile through out, screened in porch, stainless steal appliances, washer & dryer, walk-in closets and many more upgrades.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Lake Frederica
6030 SCOTCHWOOD GLN UNIT 102 102
6030 Scotchwood Glen, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1349 sqft
nice community townhouse - Property Id: 317926 Property has two story. fresh new paint. spacious living area, separate dinning area and kitchen at 1st floor. 3 bedrooms at upstairs.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lake Frederica
5924 Village Circle
5924 Village Circle North, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1128 sqft
5924 Village Circle Available 09/15/20 Beautiful two bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms located in Orlando! - Beautiful two bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms located in Orlando! Property features tile flooring in living areas and wood laminate floor in the bedrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Azalea Park
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
135 Units Available
South Orange
Novel Lucerne
733 Main Lane, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,341
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,876
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,870
1611 sqft
There’s the Orlando the world knows and then there’s the real Orlando. Beyond the parks and the palm trees there’s a place, a people and a culture that’s distinct, authentic and only Orlando. Novel Lucerne puts you in the middle of it all.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 06:27am
$
43 Units Available
Central Business District
Modera Central
125 E. Pine Street, Orlando, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,522
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,989
1120 sqft
This distinctly modern 22-story high-rise in downtown Orlando allows you to embrace a life of style in a prime, yet picturesque location.
