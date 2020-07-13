/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:36 AM
190 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Azalea Park, FL
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Azalea Park
Cypress Run
7100 Gateshead Cir, Azalea Park, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Take A Virtual Tour Today! If you have been dreaming of an Orlando apartment community with friendly service and the amenities of a resort like a refreshing pool with sundeck, a cardio and strength training fitness studio and a business center
Results within 1 mile of Azalea Park
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Union Park
Windrift
949 Crowsnest Cir, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,032
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,166
1005 sqft
Prime location in Orlando close to I-4 and FL 408. Apartments have one- and two-bedroom floor plans, screened-in porches, air conditioning, new appliances and washer/dryer hookups.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 12:32am
14 Units Available
Lake Frederica
Canopy Apartment Villas
5762 Folkstone Ln, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,219
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,401
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,671
1337 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with stainless steel appliances, fireplaces and balconies between Semoran Boulevard and Curry Ford Road. Pool, gym and outdoor spaces beside a small lake. Close to dining and shopping, including High Tide Harry's seafood.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
$
39 Units Available
Lake Frederica
Rosehill Preserve
5870 Sundown Cir, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,059
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
1007 sqft
Vibrant, beautiful community with impressive landscaping and sparkling pool. Each apartment features renovated interiors, high 8-foot ceilings and W/D hookups in many. Breakfast bar and private patio/balcony. Great location close to downtown Tempe!
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
30 Units Available
Retreat at Valencia
8413 Valencia Village Lane, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$905
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,396
1201 sqft
This spacious community is close to Waterford Lakes Town Center, SR-408 and SR-417. Apartments offer open floor plans, large kitchens and energy-efficient appliances. On-site fitness studio, Wi-Fi hotspot and pool with a sundeck.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Villa Valencia
8100 Claire Ann Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,040
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1185 sqft
A quiet and comfortable community just seconds from Highway 417 and 408, this is the place to rent units that feel like home. Apartments offer fully equipped kitchens, central air and sundecks.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
18 Units Available
Engelwood Park
Avery Place Villas
5917 Mustang Pl, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
1010 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1325 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1446 sqft
One, two and three bedroom apartments with oversized layouts, fully equipped kitchens, and walk-out patios. Luxury amenities to choose from include twin oasis pool with Wi-Fi and convenient access to freeways and Orlando International Airport.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated June 17 at 07:09pm
9 Units Available
Lake Frederica
Harper Grand
5916 Mausser Dr, Orlando, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,180
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1188 sqft
Homes with walk-in closets, open floor plans, in-unit laundry and private patios in a pet-friendly community. Residents have access to resort-inspired pool and fitness center, among other amenities. 15 minutes from University of Central Florida.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Engelwood Park
1730 Townhall Lane
1730 Townhall Lane, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1018 sqft
MODERN TOWNHOME - SCHEDULE A SHOWING: https://myebmanager.com/view-rentals OR by calling (407) 456-8499 This 2-story, 1,018 square foot townhome has 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
7129 TURQUOISE LANE
7129 Turquoise Lane, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1506 sqft
Spacious 3br 2ba in Azalea Park area, on large corner lot with 2 car carport! Neutral tone interior paint, refinished baths, updated vanity in master bathroom, as well as sink in bath 2, both toilets updated, refinished kitchen counters.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8102 Puffin Dr
8102 Puffin Drive, Orange County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1140 sqft
8102 Puffin Dr Available 08/15/20 2/2 Duplex near 408 and Valencia East! - 2/2 Duplex. Tile floors throughout. Kitchen highlights an ample amount of cabinetry.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Baldwin Park
5364 PENWAY DRIVE
5364 Penway Drive, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1998 sqft
Baldwin Park 3 Bedroom + den, 2.5 Bath, 2 Car Rear Load Garage - Baldwin Park: 3 Bedroom + den, 2.5 Bath, 2 Car Rear Load Garage. Kitchen features staggered 42" cabinets, granite counter tops with bar and stainless appliances.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
Engelwood Park
1199 SORIA AVE
1199 Soria Avenue, Orlando, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,475
1519 sqft
Spacious villa in gated community located near SR408, Curryford Rd. and airport. All tiled, remodeled eat in kitchen, master has shower stall & walkin closet, large family room and interior washer/dryer hookups.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Engelwood Park
6317 Lyons St.
6317 Lyons Street, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1417 sqft
6317 Lyons St. Available 08/10/20 Cozy house in Englewood Park near Semoran and 408. - This spacious home with a large front yard has an updated kitchen.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Lake Frederica
6030 SCOTCHWOOD GLN UNIT 102 102
6030 Scotchwood Glen, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1349 sqft
nice community townhouse - Property Id: 317926 Property has two story. fresh new paint. spacious living area, separate dinning area and kitchen at 1st floor. 3 bedrooms at upstairs.
Results within 5 miles of Azalea Park
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
45 Units Available
Alexan Winter Park
1874 Harmon Avenue, Winter Park, FL
Studio
$1,325
719 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,320
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1213 sqft
Alexan Winter Park is an apartment community designed with you in mind, putting extra care into every detail. Details that make your living space an extension of you, with open floor plans and extra touches like keyless entry and USB outlets.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
38 Units Available
Lake Formosa
The Yard at Ivanhoe
1460 Alden Road, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,598
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,210
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Downtown Orlando is defined by its districts, villages, and neighborhoods.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 12:22am
135 Units Available
South Orange
Novel Lucerne
733 Main Lane, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,341
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,876
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,870
1611 sqft
There’s the Orlando the world knows and then there’s the real Orlando. Beyond the parks and the palm trees there’s a place, a people and a culture that’s distinct, authentic and only Orlando. Novel Lucerne puts you in the middle of it all.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
24 Units Available
Central Business District
Camden Orange Court
668 N Orange Ave, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,209
632 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,159
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1236 sqft
Minutes from I-4 and Lake Concord. Urban-style community with 9-foot ceilings, resort-like pool and media room. Luxury amenities include granite countertops, patio or balcony, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Oversized showers and tubs.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
25 Units Available
Central Business District
Camden North Quarter
777 N Orange Ave, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,399
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,319
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1131 sqft
Newly constructed. Units have granite countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and extra storage. Relax or socialize around fire pit and BBQ/grill. Pool, gym, yoga and clubhouse. Pet-friendly with dog park. Concierge service.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
34 Units Available
Central Business District
Central Station on Orange
480 N Orange Ave, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,057
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,309
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,756
1211 sqft
Contemporary apartments have ice makers, garbage disposal and granite counters. Take advantage of in-unit laundry. The eco-friendly complex has car charging stations. Conveniently located near Interstate 4 and the LYNX Central Station.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
51 Units Available
Bryn Mawr
Baber Park
5300 Lake Margaret Dr, Orlando, FL
Studio
$888
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,027
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,277
687 sqft
Waterfront apartment community with studio, one- and two-bedroom homes. Thoughtful design with large closets, laundry rooms and lots of sunlight. Enjoy activities on Lake George and beautiful views.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
45 Units Available
Azalea Park
Avenues of Baldwin Park
5800 Auvers Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,126
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,262
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1141 sqft
Incredible waterfront community near Colonial High School. Updated on-site amenities include a pool, playground, gym and dog park. Extra storage, patio or balcony, and washer/dryer hookups available. Grilling area. Car wash area.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
17 Units Available
Cranes Landing
3440 N Goldenrod Rd, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,163
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,484
1200 sqft
Luxurious unit amenities include private balcony, premium appliances, and washer and dryer. Community features volleyball court, fitness center and lighted tennis courts. Excellent location within walking distance to Full Sail University and Rollins College.
Similar Pages
Azalea Park 1 BedroomsAzalea Park 2 BedroomsAzalea Park 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAzalea Park 3 Bedrooms
Azalea Park Apartments with BalconyAzalea Park Apartments with GarageAzalea Park Apartments with Gym
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLHeathrow, FL