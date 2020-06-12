/
3 bedroom apartments
192 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Azalea Park, FL
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Azalea Park
1 Unit Available
1237 Rich Moor Circle
1237 Rich Moor Circle, Azalea Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1129 sqft
1237 Rich Moor Circle Available 08/01/20 Rich Moor Villas - Three bedroom two bath fully remodeled near highway 50, 408, 417 and shopping centers.
Last updated June 12 at 08:19pm
Azalea Park
1 Unit Available
720 Faber Drive
720 Faber Drive, Azalea Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
996 sqft
Beautiful and enlightening, 3 bedrooms, and 1 bathroom along with a large fenced backyard available for rent. The large utility room comes with a washer/dryer hook up & extra storage space.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
26 Units Available
Retreat at Valencia
8413 Valencia Village Lane, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,423
1201 sqft
This spacious community is close to Waterford Lakes Town Center, SR-408 and SR-417. Apartments offer open floor plans, large kitchens and energy-efficient appliances. On-site fitness studio, Wi-Fi hotspot and pool with a sundeck.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
4 Units Available
Vista Pines
1030 Vista Haven Circle, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,417
1046 sqft
Learn more about our current Move-In Specials and save today! This must-have location in East Orlando is like no other! Vista Pines Apartment Homes is located on North Chickasaw Trail with easy access to SR-408/East-West Expressway and
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
11 Units Available
Villa Valencia
8100 Claire Ann Dr, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1185 sqft
A quiet and comfortable community just seconds from Highway 417 and 408, this is the place to rent units that feel like home. Apartments offer fully equipped kitchens, central air and sundecks.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Engelwood Park
17 Units Available
Avery Place Villas
5917 Mustang Pl, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1446 sqft
One, two and three bedroom apartments with oversized layouts, fully equipped kitchens, and walk-out patios. Luxury amenities to choose from include twin oasis pool with Wi-Fi and convenient access to freeways and Orlando International Airport.
Last updated May 27 at 03:38pm
Lake Frederica
6 Units Available
Harper Grand
5916 Mausser Dr, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1275 sqft
Homes with walk-in closets, open floor plans, in-unit laundry and private patios in a pet-friendly community. Residents have access to resort-inspired pool and fitness center, among other amenities. 15 minutes from University of Central Florida.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1021 Glendale St.
1021 Glendale Street, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1181 sqft
1021 Glendale St. Available 06/15/20 Single Family Home / Azalea Park - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has been newly painted and features include laminate floors with new carpet in the bedrooms.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Baldwin Park
1 Unit Available
1357 Susannah Blvd
1357 Susannah Blvd, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1350 sqft
Great location near Baldwin Park! - Property Id: 99206 Updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath half duplex with private fenced yard. Spacious master bedroom. Great community, walking distance to Baldwin Park Village.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Engelwood Park
1 Unit Available
1647 Eagle Creek Circle
1647 Eagle Creek Circle, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1307 sqft
3 Bedroom 2.5 bathroom Townhouse for rent.. showing 6-11-2020 at 9:00 am & again at 4:00 p.m.
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
1708 Moselle Avenue
1708 Moselle Avenue, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1236 sqft
AVAILABLE SOON and now accepting applications! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Engelwood Park
1 Unit Available
6317 LYONS STREET
6317 Lyons Street, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1417 sqft
This spacious home with a large front yard has an updated kitchen. It has a large bonus room which could be a family room, 4th bedroom, or great for a home office with its own entrance on the side of the house.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Ventura
1 Unit Available
3930 SOUTHPOINTE DRIVE
3930 South Pointe Dr, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1226 sqft
Location! Location! This amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo is located in the GATED community of Ventura Golf and Country Club. Spacious living room is open to kitchen and includes a balcony. All bedrooms have easy care laminate flooring.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
7741 DANU DRIVE
7741 Danu Drive, Orange County, FL
Come home to your 4 bed 2 bath pool home. Inside features a open split bedrooms, vaulted ceilings, warm tones and a cheerful contemporary kitchen.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
6910 NEEDLE POINTE DRIVE
6910 Needle Point Drive, Orlando, FL
This 4 bedroom 2 bath home is in a quiet community conveniently located just minutes from OIA, bus stop, schools, parks, shopping, restaurants, major roads and expressways including the 408.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Lake Frederica
1 Unit Available
2900 COTTAGE GROVE COURT
2900 Cottage Grove Court, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1520 sqft
Beautiful and spacious fully furnished 2 story townhome in wonderful gated Ventura Country Club. This end unit is light and bright with a wood-burning fireplace and a large screened porch.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Baldwin Park
1 Unit Available
1236 SUSANNAH BOULEVARD
1236 Susannah Boulevard, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2900 sqft
This beautiful home on Lake Susannah is within walking distance from Baldwin Park, this private oasis has been updated with modern features and provides stunning lake views.
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
Engelwood Park
1 Unit Available
1199 SORIA AVE
1199 Soria Avenue, Orlando, FL
Spacious villa in gated community located near SR408, Curryford Rd. and airport. All tiled, remodeled eat in kitchen, master has shower stall & walkin closet, large family room and interior washer/dryer hookups.
Last updated April 4 at 12:18pm
Baldwin Park
1 Unit Available
2055 Lake Baldwin Lane
2055 Lake Baldwin Lane, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1449 sqft
3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The first floor. This unit is right next to the beautiful pool and Apt office with all the amenities. A detached garage right next to your door is available with an extra $115 per month.
Last updated June 12 at 06:39pm
Airport North
44 Units Available
Camden Lee Vista
5901 Bent Pine Dr, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,689
1311 sqft
Resort-like community. On-site amenities include clubhouse, fitness center, basketball court and luxury pool. In-unit laundry, walk-in closets and patio or balconies. Pet-friendly. 24-hour maintenance and trash valet service available.
Last updated June 12 at 06:42pm
Goldenrod
46 Units Available
Vintage Winter Park
7490 Dwell Well Way, Winter Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,410
1399 sqft
We're OPEN & can't wait to see you by appointment! For a limited time, receive six weeks free plus a $99 Look & Lease Special! *See agent for details. Modern living is coming to Winter Park.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Central Business District
21 Units Available
55 WEST
55 West Church St, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,130
1674 sqft
Close to I-4, Grand Bohemian Gallery, Orlando Police Department, Amway Center, Lake Eola, Lake Eola Park, Orlando County Library System, Downtown Orlando City Hall, Mad Cow Theatre. Amenities include: 24-hour doorman, resort-style pool with sundeck, spa, attached garage, downtown Orlando views.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Lake Underhill
9 Units Available
The Enclave At Lake Underhill
4004 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1273 sqft
Enclave at Lake Underhill offers the best luxury apartment community in Orlando, FL.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Baldwin Park
60 Units Available
Village at Baldwin Park
2055 Lake Baldwin Ln, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,701
1465 sqft
Spacious townhome-style apartments near UNC-OH and Franklin Street. On-site volleyball court, bocce court, grilling area and picnic area. Smoke-free community. Apartments include private patios and entries, washers and dryers and hardwood floors.
