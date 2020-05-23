21382 Marina Cove Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

GREAT OPPORTUNITY! I present to you Unit D-19 of Marina Cove, a corner unit with a beautiful entrance. This 4 bedroom, 3 bath has been renovated, boasting new floors, redesigned bathrooms and kitchen, wallpaper finishes, new appliances and a strong AC unit. At 1,972 Sq ft. it is the perfect home, balconies facing the north and south, a shaded patio for bbq, and a pool across from the unit. Location is PRIME. Minutes away from the Waterways Shoppes and Waterways Marina, it is a great place to wind down. Strategically in Aventura, Dr. Michael Krop or ACES may be schools of choice, as well at the new Don Soffer High school, walking distance from the neighborhood. Don't miss out on a chance to be part of a great community! Inquire now.