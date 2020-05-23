All apartments in Aventura
21382 Marina Cove Cir

21382 Marina Cove Circle · (305) 206-4840
Location

21382 Marina Cove Circle, Aventura, FL 33180
The Waterways

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 19-D · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
GREAT OPPORTUNITY! I present to you Unit D-19 of Marina Cove, a corner unit with a beautiful entrance. This 4 bedroom, 3 bath has been renovated, boasting new floors, redesigned bathrooms and kitchen, wallpaper finishes, new appliances and a strong AC unit. At 1,972 Sq ft. it is the perfect home, balconies facing the north and south, a shaded patio for bbq, and a pool across from the unit. Location is PRIME. Minutes away from the Waterways Shoppes and Waterways Marina, it is a great place to wind down. Strategically in Aventura, Dr. Michael Krop or ACES may be schools of choice, as well at the new Don Soffer High school, walking distance from the neighborhood. Don't miss out on a chance to be part of a great community! Inquire now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21382 Marina Cove Cir have any available units?
21382 Marina Cove Cir has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 21382 Marina Cove Cir have?
Some of 21382 Marina Cove Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21382 Marina Cove Cir currently offering any rent specials?
21382 Marina Cove Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21382 Marina Cove Cir pet-friendly?
No, 21382 Marina Cove Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aventura.
Does 21382 Marina Cove Cir offer parking?
Yes, 21382 Marina Cove Cir does offer parking.
Does 21382 Marina Cove Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21382 Marina Cove Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21382 Marina Cove Cir have a pool?
Yes, 21382 Marina Cove Cir has a pool.
Does 21382 Marina Cove Cir have accessible units?
No, 21382 Marina Cove Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 21382 Marina Cove Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21382 Marina Cove Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 21382 Marina Cove Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 21382 Marina Cove Cir has units with air conditioning.
