143 Apartments for rent in Aventura, FL with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Aventura renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list ... Read Guide >
Adventure Town Center
23 Units Available
Camden Aventura
3100 NE 190th St, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,579
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,909
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1465 sqft
A wealth of shopping, entertainment and dining options are near this community at Aventura Mall. Residents can stay fit at the tennis court and gym or relax in the hot tub. Units have hardwood flooring.
34 Units Available
Midtown Aventura
20080 West Dixie Highway, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,569
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1346 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,556
1484 sqft
Oversized apartments in a palm-tree-filled community with large swimming pool. Units come with air conditioning, carpets and dishwashers. Conference room, media room and package receiving services. Just off Route 1.
$
4 Units Available
Promenade at Aventura Apartments
19680 E Country Club Dr, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,675
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,296
1238 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,194
1409 sqft
Near the Intracoastal Waterway and the coastline. Recently renovated with a fireplace, granite countertops and walk-in closets in each unit. On-site trash valet, business center, pool and putting green. Pet-friendly. Garages available.
$
The Waterways
12 Units Available
Waterways Village Apartments
3609 NE 207th St, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,709
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,041
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,539
1495 sqft
Spacious apartments with gourmet kitchens, walk in closets, washer/dryer in unit and private patio/balcony. Community features heated bayside pool, fitness center and water fountains. Located just five minutes from the beach.
22 Units Available
Lincoln Pointe
17900 NE 31st Ct, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,385
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1100 sqft
Waterfront homes within a Mediterranean-style community. Enjoy spacious floor plans and access to ample community amenities, like a hot tub and pool, billiards room, and business center. Near Biscayne Boulevard. Have fun at Aventura Mall.

1 Unit Available
20335 W Country Club
20335 West Country Club Drive, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,480
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
BREATHTAKING VIEWS OF PRESTIGIOUS TURNBERRY GOLF COURSE . 1 BED / 1,5 BATH ON 24 FLOOR , CABLE, MAINTENANCE , AMENITIES , WI-FI AND WATER INCLUDED !!!! Amenities include: Security 24 HS. Heated Pool, Gym, Jacuzzi and Sauna.

The Waterways
1 Unit Available
3640 Yacht Club Dr. Ap
3640 Yacht Club Drive, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,380
656 sqft
Gorgeous view of Waterways Marina from every room in this spacious and bright 2 bedroom 2 bath unit. Split floor plan with marble floors, floor to ceiling windows, and many upgrades. Full size washer and dryer inside unit.

The Waterways
1 Unit Available
3610 Yacht Club Dr
3610 Yacht Club Drive, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
974 sqft
Spectacular southeast views from this large and bright 3 bedroom 2 bath unit in Portsviews best line! Perched atop the 10th floor with ocean view, wake up to a beautiful sunrise and watch boats come and go from the marina.

Thunder Alley
1 Unit Available
3131 NE 188th St
3131 Northeast 188th Street, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
1 sqft
RENT AS IS. BEAUTIFUL UNIT LOCATED IN THE HEART OF AVENTURA, CLOSE TO I-95 & BISCAYNE BLVD. 5 MIN FROM AVENTURA MALL, A SCHOOLS, PUBLIX, BANKS, RESTAURANTS AND MORE. 2 PARKING SPACES. ATRIUM RESIDENCE OFFER GYM, POOL, VALET PARKING AND MUCH MORE.

Adventure Town Center
1 Unit Available
18800 NE 29th Ave 31
18800 Northeast 29th Avenue, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,725
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spectacular well-lit 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath apartment in the heart of Aventura! Spaciously designed interior with bamboo wood flooring thru-out. Contemporary kitchen, granite counter-tops, wood cabinets & stainless steel appliances.

1 Unit Available
19667 Turnberry Way Apt 22B
19667 Turnberry Way, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1522 sqft
SPACIOUS DIRECT VIEWS TO THE INTRACOASTAL AND OCEAN FROM THIS NICE UNIT...Large, bright 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo... Building with Luxury Amenities...On Turnberry's Exclusive Marina...Just Across from Turnberry's World Class PGA Golf Course...

1 Unit Available
3370 NE 190th St Apt 2002
3370 Northeast 190th Street, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1610 sqft
Beautiful penthouse located in the best area of Aventura. TWO PARKING SPACES+ Storage!!, washer and dryer inside the unit, walking closets and beautiful wood floors. Amazing views of the to the intracoastal bay and the city from the three balconies.

1 Unit Available
18011 Biscayne Blvd
18011 Biscayne Blvd, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1565 sqft
Awesome Views:YES! Location:YES! Remodeled:YES! In Aventura, just south of Aventura Mall and 30 minutes from Miami/Fort Lauderdale Airports you can find this beautiful remodeled 2bed/2bath condo.

Adventure Town Center
1 Unit Available
2965 NE 185th St
2965 Northeast 185th Street, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,625
859 sqft
WOW!! A CORNER UNIT 1 BED/1 BATH/1 CAR GARAGE TRI-LEVEL TOWNHOUSE AT AVENTI @AVENTURA.

Adventure Town Center
1 Unit Available
3001 NE 185th St
3001 Northeast 185th Street, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 1 bedroom 1 bath residence with 10' high ceilings overlooking the pool area in the beautiful City of Aventura.

1 Unit Available
2801 NE 183rd St
2801 Northeast 183rd Street, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
1066 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing view from this updated 1/1 +1/2 bath apartment. New laminated floors. New a/c unit. Walking closet. Come and enjoy the wonderful amenities of Admiral Port with two tennis courts, two pools, exercise room and more! Easy to show

1 Unit Available
2930 POINT EAST DR
2930 Point East Drive, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
763 sqft
Back on the market!!! Senior living at its finest! Welcome to the condos of Point East situated in the heart of Aventura. This is a 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit located on the first floor with 1 parking space directly in front of the unit.

1 Unit Available
2851 NE 183rd St
2851 Northeast 183rd Street, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
1066 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Extra-large 1/1.5 apartment for rent in the heart of Aventura(1066 Sq Ft). Lake views. Furnished optional. 1 car garage. 24-hour security. Access to gym, 2 pools, basketball court, tennis courts, BBQ grills, pool tables, and mini-golf.

1 Unit Available
3205 NE 184 STREET
3205 Northeast 184th Street, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$4,000
1090 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NEW!LUXURY 2 STORY 1BD RESORT LIVING ON THE BAY - Property Id: 284655 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284655 Property Id 284655 (RLNE5796080)

1 Unit Available
19900 E Country Club Dr
19900 East Country Club Drive, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1600 sqft
Beautiful luxurious 3 bedroom/3 bathrooms. Upscale condominium with 5 star amenities. Excellent for families with children. Cable and internet included. Club house, Gym.

1 Unit Available
3165 NE 184th St
3165 NE 184th St, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
SHORT TERM or ANNUAL LEASE. Price listed is for one year. Short term (3 month min) starting at $3200+ per month. Fully-furnished, second floor, garden view unit at Village by the Bay in Aventura! Tastefully renovated and decorated.

Thunder Alley
1 Unit Available
3029 NE 188th St
3029 Northeast 188th Street, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,050
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy this high floor 1 bedroom + Den, 2 bathroom, Loft style open condo with high ceilings and great view. Best 1 bedroom line with semi-private elevator and open views.

1 Unit Available
20191 E Country Club Dr
20191 East Country Club Drive, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1647 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
AMAZING SOUTH EAST VIEWS OF THE OCEAN, INTRACOASTAL AND GOLF COURSE! LARGE 2 BD, 2 BTH WITH NEWER KITCHEN & BATHS. GREAT AMENITIES INCLUDING GYM, POOL, TENNIS, CAFE.

1 Unit Available
3135 NE 184th St
3135 Northeast 184th Street, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,799
903 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Very spacious one bedroom unit with water and garden view. Very tranquil community located in the heart of Aventura. Close by to parks, walk in distance to shopping and grocery stores. Gated 24/7 security service.
City Guide for Aventura, FL

The minuscule municipality of Aventura, Florida, equidistant between Miami and Fort Lauderdale and a mile west of the Atlantic Ocean, came into being pretty much on the back of a napkin in the late 1960s.  Southwest Airlines was also born with a paper napkin sketch. Sorry, off topic! The gleam in the developers' eyes stemmed from a quick idea for an upscale golf course and resort on some fill dirt, surrounded by man-made lakes and canals. 

Those same developers probably envisioned other things as well.  High-rise condominiums, perhaps.  They were being built at the time on just about every other piece of available dirt in South Florida. What did eventually happen is that this community, which occupies only 3.2 square miles, grew to a population of about 36,000 people.  That's dense by any standard, right?  But, when you consider that one of the most popular (and expensive) malls in the area is also within the city limits, and an exclusive 18-hole golf course and upscale resort hotel occupy a good share of the  ground space, you can see what has developed – pun intended – in the past five decades or so.  Then there's the marina and the canals and a few streets. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Aventura, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Aventura renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

