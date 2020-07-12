/
adventure town center
131 Apartments for rent in Adventure Town Center, Aventura, FL
Camden Aventura
3100 NE 190th St, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,689
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,009
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,359
1465 sqft
A wealth of shopping, entertainment and dining options are near this community at Aventura Mall. Residents can stay fit at the tennis court and gym or relax in the hot tub. Units have hardwood flooring.
2965 NE 185th St
2965 Northeast 185th Street, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,625
859 sqft
WOW!! A CORNER UNIT 1 BED/1 BATH/1 CAR GARAGE TRI-LEVEL TOWNHOUSE AT AVENTI @AVENTURA.
3001 Northeast 185th Street
3001 Northeast 185th Street, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1367 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
3001 Northeast 185th Street, Aventura, FL 33180 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Stephanie Skilton, Keller Williams, (786) 266-5766. Available from: 06/22/2020. Pets: allowed.
2775 Northeast 187th Street
2775 Northeast 187th Street, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
775 Northeast 187th Street Apt #219, Miami, FL 33180 - 1 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Aissa Jofre Foncueva, London Foster, (305) 984-2494. Available from: 07/08/2020. Pets: allowed.
2981 Northeast 185th Street
2981 Northeast 185th Street, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1316 sqft
981 Northeast 185th Street, Miami, FL 33180 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Stephanie Skilton, Keller Williams, (786) 266-5766. Available from: 06/22/2020. No pets allowed. GORGEOUS TRI-LEVEL TOWNHOME AT THE ELEGANT AVENTI.
18800 NE 29th Ave 31
18800 Northeast 29th Avenue, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,725
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spectacular well-lit 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath apartment in the heart of Aventura! Spaciously designed interior with bamboo wood flooring thru-out. Contemporary kitchen, granite counter-tops, wood cabinets & stainless steel appliances.
2911 Northeast 185th Street
2911 Northeast 185th Street, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1318 sqft
911 Northeast 185th Street Apt #510, Aventura, FL 33180 - 2 BR 2 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Aissa Jofre Foncueva, London Foster, (305) 984-2494. Available from: 07/08/2020. Pets: Small dogs allowed.
2931 NE 185th St
2931 Northeast 185th Street, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
AVENTI!!! DIRECT WATER VIEW! PRIVATE ONE CAR ATTACHED GARAGE PLUS PARKING FOR SECOND CAR. THIS IS A TRI-LEVEL TOWNHOUSE IN A GREAT, GATED COMMUNITY, EAST OF BISCAYNE. FULL AMMENITY COMPLEX.
2991 NE 185th St
2991 Northeast 185th Street, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1316 sqft
Enjoy living in this spacious tri-level townhome condo that features foyer and 2 car garage on first floor; kitchen, dining & living room on second level; 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms on third level.
3370 NE 190th St
3370 Northeast 190th Street, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1870 sqft
SPECTACULAR BREATHTAKING, PANORAMIC FLOOR-TO-CEILING WINDOWS W/DIRECT OCEAN AND INTRACOASTAL VIEWS. LUXURY BUILDING HIDDEN BAY - HIGH RISE. 2 BEDS/2.5 BATHS. CONVERTIBLE DEN. GRANITE COUNTERTOPS IN KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS, CERAMIC FLOORS. HUGE BALCONY.
Midtown Aventura
20080 West Dixie Highway, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,721
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1346 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,719
1484 sqft
Oversized apartments in a palm-tree-filled community with large swimming pool. Units come with air conditioning, carpets and dishwashers. Conference room, media room and package receiving services. Just off Route 1.
Promenade at Aventura Apartments
19680 E Country Club Dr, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
1238 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,487
1409 sqft
Near the Intracoastal Waterway and the coastline. Recently renovated with a fireplace, granite countertops and walk-in closets in each unit. On-site trash valet, business center, pool and putting green. Pet-friendly. Garages available.
Lincoln Pointe
17900 NE 31st Ct, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,455
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1100 sqft
Waterfront homes within a Mediterranean-style community. Enjoy spacious floor plans and access to ample community amenities, like a hot tub and pool, billiards room, and business center. Near Biscayne Boulevard. Have fun at Aventura Mall.
The Arbors
2375 NE 173rd St, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,505
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1213 sqft
Adjacent to Greynolds Park. Also near Aventura Mall, Golden Glades station and the beach. One- and two-bedroom apartments with expansive living areas and private patios or balconies. Property offers a laundry on every floor.
3400 NE 192nd St 111
3400 Northeast 192nd Street, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1 sqft
Spacious beautiful apartment, with a wraparound balcony and gorgeous views to intracostal. Walking distance to Founders park and Aventura Mall, close to the beach and Sunny Isles.
3131 NE 188th St
3131 Northeast 188th Street, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
1 sqft
RENT AS IS. BEAUTIFUL UNIT LOCATED IN THE HEART OF AVENTURA, CLOSE TO I-95 & BISCAYNE BLVD. 5 MIN FROM AVENTURA MALL, A SCHOOLS, PUBLIX, BANKS, RESTAURANTS AND MORE. 2 PARKING SPACES. ATRIUM RESIDENCE OFFER GYM, POOL, VALET PARKING AND MUCH MORE.
1000 E Island Blvd
1000 West Williams Island Boulevard, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
ONE OF A KIND CONTEMPORARY UNIT COMPLETELY RECONFIGURED AND RENOVATED BY TOP DESIGNER.
3029 Northeast 188th Street
3029 Northeast 188th Street, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1550 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
3029 Northeast 188th Street Apt #725, Aventura, FL 33180 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Aissa Jofre Foncueva, London Foster, (305) 984-2494. Available from: 07/08/2020. No pets allowed.
2825 NE 201st Ter unit M215
2825 Northeast 201st Terrace, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
800 sqft
Beautiful lake view Apt. 1 bed 1.5 bath in the heart of Aventura - Beautiful lake view Apt. 1 bed 1.5 bath in the heart of Aventura.
19501 W Country Club D
19501 West Country Club Drive, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful view overlooking the Turnberry Golf Course and Ocean views. Spacious 1/1 in the heart of Aventura across the street from Aventura Mall. Walk away from parks, gyms, Publix and more.
3370 NE 190th St Apt 2002
3370 Northeast 190th Street, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1610 sqft
Beautiful penthouse located in the best area of Aventura. TWO PARKING SPACES+ Storage!!, washer and dryer inside the unit, walking closets and beautiful wood floors. Amazing views of the to the intracoastal bay and the city from the three balconies.
2801 NE 183rd St Apt 1108W
2801 Northeast 183rd Street, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
1066 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1/1 + 1/2 bath apartment. Amazing garden and water view. The apartment has been recently remodeled with new laminated floors and new A/C unit.
3201 NE 183rd St
3201 Northeast 183rd Street, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
Enjoy the breathtaking panoramic intra-coastal, ocean, and city views of this furnished 2 bed + den and 2 1/2 bath in the heart of Williams Island.
3330 NE 190 ST
3330 Northeast 190th Street, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2 sqft
Unique Luxury in the Heart of Aventura - Waterfront Community, 24 Hr Guard Gate, Valet, Parking w/assigned Parking Spaces. Resort Style Club House, Custom Designed European Style Kitchen Cabinets, Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances.
