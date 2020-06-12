/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:46 AM
208 Furnished Apartments for rent in Aventura, FL
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3205 NE 184 STREET
3205 Northeast 184th Street, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$4,000
1090 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NEW!LUXURY 2 STORY 1BD RESORT LIVING ON THE BAY - Property Id: 284655 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284655 Property Id 284655 (RLNE5796080)
1 of 52
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
20185 E Country Club Dr
20185 East Country Club Drive, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
2470 sqft
Completely renovated 2 story condo. This unit lives more like a home, or townhome. If you're looking for something truly rare and magnificent, this is the unit for you.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2851 NE 183rd St
2851 Northeast 183rd Street, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
1066 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Extra-large 1/1.5 apartment for rent in the heart of Aventura(1066 Sq Ft). Lake views. Furnished optional. 1 car garage. 24-hour security. Access to gym, 2 pools, basketball court, tennis courts, BBQ grills, pool tables, and mini-golf.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
3165 NE 184th St
3165 NE 184th St, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
SHORT TERM or ANNUAL LEASE. Price listed is for one year. Short term (3 month min) starting at $3200+ per month. Fully-furnished, second floor, garden view unit at Village by the Bay in Aventura! Tastefully renovated and decorated.
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
18151 NE 31st Ct
18151 Northeast 31st Court, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
3 Bedrooms
Ask
TOTALLY REMODELED ,BEAUTIFUL, FULLY FURNISHED 2 BEDROOM ,2 BATH , IN HEART OF AVENTURA NEXT TO PRESTIGIOUS WILLIAMS ISLAND.CLASSY ,FULL AMENITIES BUILDING WITH ATTENDED SECURITY FRONT DESK AND VALET PARKING FOR YOUR INCONVENIENCE .
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Williams Island
1 Unit Available
2000 Island Blvd
2000 Island Boulevard, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,999
3 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAILABLE NOW ! THE BEST DEAL IUN THE ISLANDS... FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED....... 2630 S/FT.....VERY LARGE TWO BEDROOMS, 3 FULL BATHROOMS , SPLIT PLAN, CORNER WRAP RESIDENCE WITH OVER SIZED TERRACES . LOCATED IN AN ULTRA LUX BUILDING AT ONE OF S.
1 of 54
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
20000 E COUNTRY CLUB DR
20000 East Country Club Drive, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1312 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful spacious 2/2 corner unit with amazing views overlooking the ocean and part of the golf course.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
3401 N Country Club Dr
3401 North Country Club Drive, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1 BEDROOM, 1.5 BATHROOM FULLY FURNISHED, . BEAUTIFUL GOLF VIEW, NICE UPDATED UNIT. THIS CONDO HAS FITNESS CENTER, POOL, BBQ AREA AND ASSIGNED PARKING. INCLUDE CABLE TV AND INTERNET SERVICE IT WONT LAST. EASY TO SHOW. CALL LISTING AGENT.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
19555 E Country Club Dr
19555 East Country Club Drive, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Come live in this in charming Tropical Oasis! Located in the heart of Aventura, minutes from the Beach and Aventura mall/Gulfstream Park. This unit is in the prestigious Yacht Club of Aventura, with all the amenities one can ask for.
1 of 53
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Williams Island
1 Unit Available
4000 Island Blvd
4000 Island Boulevard, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
Spectacular breathtaking Intracoastal and Ocean views, apartment totally furnished for annual lease. Plenty of storage room.
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
20225 NE 34th Ct
20225 Delvista Court, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
3 Bedrooms
Ask
BREATH TAKING FURNISHED RENTAL, IN THE HEART OF AVENTURA! SMACK ON TURNBERRY GOLF COURSE WITH UNBELIEVABLE VIEWS OF THE GOLF COURSE AND THE CITY OF AVENTURA! THIS IS A MODERN FURNISHED 2/2 WITH A SPLIT FLOOR PLAN! UPDATED MODERN KITCHEN WITH
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
3370 Hidden Bay Dr
3370 NE 190th St, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,100
MODERN FURNISHED GREAT Condo by decorator, beautiful marble floors, all white furniture, modern, sliding doors can be open and make a big space with the balcony furniture and the living room area. Good for entertaining.
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Williams Island
1 Unit Available
3000 Island Blvd
3000 Island Boulevard, Aventura, FL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come live in paradise! Breathtaking Bay and Ocean views from every room. Remodeled and tastefully furnished. Hurricane proof windows. Ready to move-in. 5-star amenities in beautiful Williams Island.
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
19195 Mystic Pointe Dr
19195 Mystic Pointe Drive, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The best of the best. Ready to move in. Totally updated and remodeled. Excellent finishes and furniture. For those that appreciate quality and details. Breathtaking views and sunsets from this fantastic penthouse! Spotless, 2 bedrooms / 2 baths.
1 of 39
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
3500 Mystic Pointe Dr
3500 Northeast 191st Street, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing Aventura location!!! Fully furnished, vacant and ready to move in. This sweet apartment features amazing views of the intercoastal, marina and Biscayne Bay. Aggressively priced, condominium filled with great amenities, must see to appreciate.
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2915 NE 214 ST
2915 NE 214th St, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
FURNISHED 1 bdrm unit in 4-plex. Behind Aventura Hospital. Across from Whole Foods, Target & Gulfstream Park. If rented for under a year, realtor commission is 5% of total rental amount. Pets OK with non-refundable $150 pet deposit. Easy move-in.
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
19355 Turnberry Way
19355 Turnberry Way, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great views welcome you to this bright and spacious 2 bed/2bath furnished apartment located in the sought after Turnberry Tower. Renovated with new open kitchen which is great for entertaining.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
3010 Marcos Dr
3010 Marcos Drive, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy your unobstructed water view over Maule Lake with ocean access, 1/1 in Point East 55 or over development (one tenant must be 55 and no children under 18), new wood floors, fully equiped kitchen, fully renovated bathroom, available unfurnished
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
20515 E Country Club Dr
20515 E Country Club Dr, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
3 Bedrooms
Ask
GREAT SPLIT 2/2 IN VERY DESIRABLE WATERVIEW CONDO. THIS PENTHOUSE HAS THE GREATEST VIEWS IN AVENTURA. OCEAN, INTRACOASTAL, GOLF COURSE, CITY, ALL OF IT FOR THE SAME PRICE. HIGH CEILINGS, OPEN KITCHEN, RENOVATED UNIT AND SO MUCH MORE.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
20379 W Country Club Dr
20379 West Country Club Drive, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
2 Bedrooms
Ask
2 years lease minimum as per association, spectacular 1 bed 1.5 Bath furnished home, large master bedroom, spectacular East View, Turnberry golf course and lakes, tranquil, and relaxing setting from balcony.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Thunder Alley
1 Unit Available
3030 NE 188th St
3030 Northeast 188th Street, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,350
Amazing turn key opportunity to get a fully furnished unit with beautiful direct water views from every room in an exclusive boutique condo in Aventura. Spacious 2 bed + 2 bath+Den with HUGE terrace overlooking the water.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
3300 NE 188th St
3300 NE 188th St, Aventura, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,900
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished Turnkey Residence at Echo Aventura. Just bring your toothbrush and enjoy endless bay views from this 3Bd/4.5Bth plus den residence. Located in the heart of Aventura minutes to everything.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
The Waterways
1 Unit Available
21075 NE 34th Ave
21075 NE 34th Ave, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Come live in paradise! Walk to marina, Whole Foods, Aventura Mall and Gulfstream! This large 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms split floorplan unit with 1255sq, is great for someone who wants to relax and feel home at the end of the day.
1 of 43
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
3255 NE 184th St
3255 Northeast 184th Street, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
SEASONAL/SHORTTERM RENTAL,BEAUTIFUL WATERVIEW FROM EVERY ROOM. CORNER 3 BEDROOM,COMPLETELY RENOVATED,FULLY FURNISHED & EQUIPPED,ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED,ELECTRIC,WATER,CABLE & WIFI.
