159 Apartments for rent in Aventura, FL with garage

Aventura apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
4 Units Available
Promenade at Aventura Apartments
19680 E Country Club Dr, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,675
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,296
1238 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,194
1409 sqft
Near the Intracoastal Waterway and the coastline. Recently renovated with a fireplace, granite countertops and walk-in closets in each unit. On-site trash valet, business center, pool and putting green. Pet-friendly. Garages available.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:17am
Adventure Town Center
23 Units Available
Camden Aventura
3100 NE 190th St, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,579
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,909
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1465 sqft
A wealth of shopping, entertainment and dining options are near this community at Aventura Mall. Residents can stay fit at the tennis court and gym or relax in the hot tub. Units have hardwood flooring.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Adventure Town Center
1 Unit Available
2965 NE 185th St
2965 Northeast 185th Street, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,625
859 sqft
WOW!! A CORNER UNIT 1 BED/1 BATH/1 CAR GARAGE TRI-LEVEL TOWNHOUSE AT AVENTI @AVENTURA.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
2851 NE 183rd St
2851 Northeast 183rd Street, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
1066 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Extra-large 1/1.5 apartment for rent in the heart of Aventura(1066 Sq Ft). Lake views. Furnished optional. 1 car garage. 24-hour security. Access to gym, 2 pools, basketball court, tennis courts, BBQ grills, pool tables, and mini-golf.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
3301 NE 183rd St
3301 Northeast 183rd Street, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
4 Bedrooms
Ask
3 BEDROOMS PLUS DEN/OFFICE/MEDIA ROOM, 3 1/2 BATHROOM WITH SPECTACULAR INTRACOASTAL AND SKYLINE VIEWS.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Adventure Town Center
1 Unit Available
2931 NE 185th St
2931 Northeast 185th Street, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
AVENTI!!! DIRECT WATER VIEW! PRIVATE ONE CAR ATTACHED GARAGE PLUS PARKING FOR SECOND CAR. THIS IS A TRI-LEVEL TOWNHOUSE IN A GREAT, GATED COMMUNITY, EAST OF BISCAYNE. FULL AMMENITY COMPLEX.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
The Waterways
1 Unit Available
21395 Marina Cove Circle
21395 Marina Cove Circle, Aventura, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
Rare find in the heart of Aventura! This 4/3 townhouse is located in Harbor Village and has over 2100 square feet. Great open and bright floor plan featuring 3 bedrooms and two baths upstairs and one bedroom and one bath downstairs.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
20301 W COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE
20301 West Country Club Drive, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
2/2 apartment in the heart of Aventura, breath taking panoramic views from balcony Golf course, ocean and surrounding skyline, Stainless Steel appliances, building amenities have just been renovated, covered parking, cable TV included by HOA, pool,

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
21128 NE 31st Pl
21128 Northeast 31st Place, Aventura, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,400
THIS GORGEOUS LAKEFRONT HOME IN PRESTIGIOUS AVENTURA LAKES. 2 STORY, HAS A TRUE 4 BEDROOMS AND 3.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
The Waterways
1 Unit Available
21382 Marina Cove Cir
21382 Marina Cove Circle, Aventura, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
GREAT OPPORTUNITY! I present to you Unit D-19 of Marina Cove, a corner unit with a beautiful entrance.

1 of 64

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
19999 E Country club dr
19999 East Country Club Drive, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great 2/2 split floor plan on the yacht club water front, renovated, tile floors and open kitchen. Huge closets, amazing views, large bathrooms. Washer and dryer with laundry closet.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
3025 NE 207th Ter
3025 Northeast 207th Terrace, Aventura, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,550
Beautiful 3/2 and half bath. Home has been updated a couple of years ago with Updated appliances, New kitchen with Quartz counter top, New porcelain floors through out the 1st and second floor.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
3690 NE 199th St
3690 Northeast 199th Street, Aventura, FL
5 Bedrooms
$8,750
Country Club Estates Lease available! 3300+ Sq Ft, 5 bdrs, 5.5 bthrs includes a main & guest house.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
3675 N Country Club Dr
3675 North Country Club Drive, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
2 Bedrooms
Ask
CREDIT SCORE REQUIRED 700 - TO SHOW MAKE APPT.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
1 Unit Available
3155 Northeast 184th Street
3155 NE 184th St, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
845 sqft
3155 Northeast 184th Street Apt #8103, Aventura, FL 33160 - 1 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Aissa Jofre Foncueva, London Foster, (305) 984-2494. Available from: 05/29/2020. No pets allowed.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
Adventure Town Center
1 Unit Available
2911 Northeast 185th Street
2911 Northeast 185th Street, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1318 sqft
911 Northeast 185th Street Apt #510, Aventura, FL 33180 - 2 BR 2 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Aissa Jofre Foncueva, London Foster, (305) 984-2494. Available from: 05/29/2020. Pets: Small dogs allowed.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Williams Island
1 Unit Available
3000 Island Blvd
3000 Island Boulevard, Aventura, FL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come live in paradise! Breathtaking Bay and Ocean views from every room. Remodeled and tastefully furnished. Hurricane proof windows. Ready to move-in. 5-star amenities in beautiful Williams Island.

1 of 74

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
3340 NE 190th St
3340 Northeast 190th Street, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1650 sqft
BEST PRICE IN THE MARKET Boaters paradise, 3 FULL bedrooms condo with 3 full bathrooms, freshly painted with new modern wood floors on bedrooms . Hidden gem.

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
The Waterways
1 Unit Available
3520 Magellan Cir
3520 Magellan Circle, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
Beautiful modern Townhouse in Mariner Village Gardens in Aventura. One of a kind spacious Corner Unit with natural sunlight that features 3 bedroom and 2.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
Adventure Town Center
1 Unit Available
2981 Northeast 185th Street
2981 Northeast 185th Street, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1316 sqft
981 Northeast 185th Street, Miami, FL 33180 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Stephanie Skilton, Keller Williams, (786) 266-5766. Available from: 05/20/2020. No pets allowed. GORGEOUS TRI-LEVEL TOWNHOME AT THE ELEGANT AVENTI.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
20953 NE 30th Ct
20953 Northeast 30th Court, Aventura, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,200
BEAUTIFUL LAKEFRONT GEM IN GATED COMMUNITY OF AVENTURA LAKES LOCATED IN THE HEART OF AVENTURA. TWO-STORY HOME FEATURING HIGH CEILINGS, 3 BEDROOMS 2-1/2 BATHS AND A SPLIT GARAGE. THE MASTER SUITE IS VERY LARGE AND IT OVERLOOKS THE LAKE.

1 of 31

Last updated May 15 at 06:28pm
Adventure Town Center
1 Unit Available
2991 NE 185th St
2991 Northeast 185th Street, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Enjoy living in this spacious tri-level townhome condo that features foyer and 2 car garage on first floor; kitchen, dining & living room on second level; 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms on third level.

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
3332 NE 190th St
3332 Northeast 190th Street, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury 2 Bedroom+DEN, 2.5Bth Residence w/ InterCoastal & Canal Views. Featuring Imported Brazilian Wood & Italian Onyx Marble Flooring throughout. Large kitchen with SS Appliances, Marble Countertops & Italian Mosaic back splash.

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Williams Island
1 Unit Available
4100 Island Blvd
4100 Island Boulevard, Aventura, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,700
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful decorated, furnished 3 bed plus family room / 3.5 bath. Bellini occupy Williams Island last remaining residential site. NE exposure, best line (04) in the building. Intracoastal and city views, 610 sf wraparound terrace of gorgeous views.
City Guide for Aventura, FL

The minuscule municipality of Aventura, Florida, equidistant between Miami and Fort Lauderdale and a mile west of the Atlantic Ocean, came into being pretty much on the back of a napkin in the late 1960s.  Southwest Airlines was also born with a paper napkin sketch. Sorry, off topic! The gleam in the developers' eyes stemmed from a quick idea for an upscale golf course and resort on some fill dirt, surrounded by man-made lakes and canals. 

Those same developers probably envisioned other things as well.  High-rise condominiums, perhaps.  They were being built at the time on just about every other piece of available dirt in South Florida. What did eventually happen is that this community, which occupies only 3.2 square miles, grew to a population of about 36,000 people.  That's dense by any standard, right?  But, when you consider that one of the most popular (and expensive) malls in the area is also within the city limits, and an exclusive 18-hole golf course and upscale resort hotel occupy a good share of the  ground space, you can see what has developed – pun intended – in the past five decades or so.  Then there's the marina and the canals and a few streets. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Aventura, FL

Aventura apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

