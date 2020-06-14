/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:30 PM
103 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Aventura, FL
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
5 Units Available
Promenade at Aventura Apartments
19680 E Country Club Dr, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,675
813 sqft
Near the Intracoastal Waterway and the coastline. Recently renovated with a fireplace, granite countertops and walk-in closets in each unit. On-site trash valet, business center, pool and putting green. Pet-friendly. Garages available.
Last updated June 14 at 02:29pm
The Waterways
12 Units Available
Waterways Village Apartments
3609 NE 207th St, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,709
795 sqft
Spacious apartments with gourmet kitchens, walk in closets, washer/dryer in unit and private patio/balcony. Community features heated bayside pool, fitness center and water fountains. Located just five minutes from the beach.
Last updated June 14 at 01:06pm
34 Units Available
Midtown Aventura
20080 West Dixie Highway, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,569
842 sqft
Oversized apartments in a palm-tree-filled community with large swimming pool. Units come with air conditioning, carpets and dishwashers. Conference room, media room and package receiving services. Just off Route 1.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
22 Units Available
Lincoln Pointe
17900 NE 31st Ct, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,385
755 sqft
Waterfront homes within a Mediterranean-style community. Enjoy spacious floor plans and access to ample community amenities, like a hot tub and pool, billiards room, and business center. Near Biscayne Boulevard. Have fun at Aventura Mall.
Last updated June 14 at 12:47pm
Adventure Town Center
23 Units Available
Camden Aventura
3100 NE 190th St, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,579
913 sqft
A wealth of shopping, entertainment and dining options are near this community at Aventura Mall. Residents can stay fit at the tennis court and gym or relax in the hot tub. Units have hardwood flooring.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
3205 NE 184 STREET
3205 Northeast 184th Street, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$4,000
1090 sqft
NEW!LUXURY 2 STORY 1BD RESORT LIVING ON THE BAY - Property Id: 284655 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284655 Property Id 284655 (RLNE5796080)
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
2825 NE 201st Ter unit M215
2825 Northeast 201st Terrace, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
800 sqft
Beautiful lake view Apt. 1 bed 1.5 bath in the heart of Aventura - Beautiful lake view Apt. 1 bed 1.5 bath in the heart of Aventura.
Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
20335 W Country Club
20335 West Country Club Drive, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,480
913 sqft
BREATHTAKING VIEWS OF PRESTIGIOUS TURNBERRY GOLF COURSE . 1 BED / 1,5 BATH ON 24 FLOOR , CABLE, MAINTENANCE , AMENITIES , WI-FI AND WATER INCLUDED !!!! Amenities include: Security 24 HS. Heated Pool, Gym, Jacuzzi and Sauna.
Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
19501 W Country Club D
19501 West Country Club Drive, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
865 sqft
Beautiful view overlooking the Turnberry Golf Course and Ocean views. Spacious 1/1 in the heart of Aventura across the street from Aventura Mall. Walk away from parks, gyms, Publix and more.
Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Adventure Town Center
1 Unit Available
18800 NE 29th Ave 31
18800 Northeast 29th Avenue, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,725
787 sqft
Spectacular well-lit 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath apartment in the heart of Aventura! Spaciously designed interior with bamboo wood flooring thru-out. Contemporary kitchen, granite counter-tops, wood cabinets & stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Adventure Town Center
1 Unit Available
2965 NE 185th St
2965 Northeast 185th Street, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,625
859 sqft
WOW!! A CORNER UNIT 1 BED/1 BATH/1 CAR GARAGE TRI-LEVEL TOWNHOUSE AT AVENTI @AVENTURA.
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Adventure Town Center
1 Unit Available
3001 NE 185th St
3001 Northeast 185th Street, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
836 sqft
Spacious 1 bedroom 1 bath residence with 10' high ceilings overlooking the pool area in the beautiful City of Aventura.
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
2801 NE 183rd St
2801 Northeast 183rd Street, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
1066 sqft
Amazing view from this updated 1/1 +1/2 bath apartment. New laminated floors. New a/c unit. Walking closet. Come and enjoy the wonderful amenities of Admiral Port with two tennis courts, two pools, exercise room and more! Easy to show
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
2940 NE 203rd St
2940 Ives Dairy Road, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
800 sqft
1 bedroom 1.5 baths ground floor facing the lake with a screened balcony. In the heart of Aventura. One designated parking space convenient right outside your unit. minutes to the Mall and all major highway. walking distance to shoppes and Publix.
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
2930 POINT EAST DR
2930 Point East Drive, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
763 sqft
Back on the market!!! Senior living at its finest! Welcome to the condos of Point East situated in the heart of Aventura. This is a 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit located on the first floor with 1 parking space directly in front of the unit.
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
2851 NE 183rd St
2851 Northeast 183rd Street, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
1066 sqft
Extra-large 1/1.5 apartment for rent in the heart of Aventura(1066 Sq Ft). Lake views. Furnished optional. 1 car garage. 24-hour security. Access to gym, 2 pools, basketball court, tennis courts, BBQ grills, pool tables, and mini-golf.
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Thunder Alley
1 Unit Available
3029 NE 188th St
3029 Northeast 188th Street, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,050
916 sqft
Enjoy this high floor 1 bedroom + Den, 2 bathroom, Loft style open condo with high ceilings and great view. Best 1 bedroom line with semi-private elevator and open views.
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
3135 NE 184th St
3135 Northeast 184th Street, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,799
903 sqft
Very spacious one bedroom unit with water and garden view. Very tranquil community located in the heart of Aventura. Close by to parks, walk in distance to shopping and grocery stores. Gated 24/7 security service.
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
2950 NE 201st Ter
2950 Northeast 201st Terrace, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,380
Completely remodeled apt located in a highly sought area in the heart of Aventura.
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Adventure Town Center
1 Unit Available
2931 NE 185th St
2931 Northeast 185th Street, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
AVENTI!!! DIRECT WATER VIEW! PRIVATE ONE CAR ATTACHED GARAGE PLUS PARKING FOR SECOND CAR. THIS IS A TRI-LEVEL TOWNHOUSE IN A GREAT, GATED COMMUNITY, EAST OF BISCAYNE. FULL AMMENITY COMPLEX.
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
2960 NE 207th St
2960 NE 207th St, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,700
Corner unit 1 Bed + Den with a sliding window , Very large Private Balcony Floor to Ceiling Windows, shades/blackouts,European Style Cabinetry, Porcelain Floors, Premium Stainless Steel Appliances, Full-Size Washer and Dryer, Walk-in Closet,
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
3401 N Country Club Dr
3401 North Country Club Drive, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
1 BEDROOM, 1.5 BATHROOM FULLY FURNISHED, . BEAUTIFUL GOLF VIEW, NICE UPDATED UNIT. THIS CONDO HAS FITNESS CENTER, POOL, BBQ AREA AND ASSIGNED PARKING. INCLUDE CABLE TV AND INTERNET SERVICE IT WONT LAST. EASY TO SHOW. CALL LISTING AGENT.
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
2855 Leonard Dr
2855 Leonard Drive, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
HOPA 55+ COMMUNITY BEAUTIFUL UNFURNISHED APARTMENT WITH LAKE VIEW. INCLUDES CABLE AND INTERNET. GREAT AVENTURA LOCATION, WALK TO SHOPPING AND RESTAURANTS. FREE AVENTURA SHUTTLE, GREAT AMENITIES. GUARD GATE, SECURITY COMMUNITY.
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
18181 NE 31st Ct
18181 Northeast 31st Court, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
Beautiful panoramic view in the renovated complex. Security Guard, Two Pools, Tennis, Sauna in Full Service Building. Walk to restaurants, supermarkets, and shops. Large 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 half bathroom apartment with lots of Storage Space.
