the waterways
Last updated July 12 2020 at 9:36 PM
148 Apartments for rent in The Waterways, Aventura, FL
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
11 Units Available
Waterways Village Apartments
3609 NE 207th St, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,729
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,991
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,554
1495 sqft
Spacious apartments with gourmet kitchens, walk in closets, washer/dryer in unit and private patio/balcony. Community features heated bayside pool, fitness center and water fountains. Located just five minutes from the beach.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
3610 Yacht Club Dr
3610 Yacht Club Drive, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
974 sqft
Spectacular southeast views from this large and bright 3 bedroom 2 bath unit in Portsviews best line! Perched atop the 10th floor with ocean view, wake up to a beautiful sunrise and watch boats come and go from the marina.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
21055 Yacht Club Dr
21055 NE 37th Ave, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1 sqft
Beautiful apartment with three very large bedrooms! stunning views from the 15th floor! freshly painted and new carpet installed in master bedroom! completely remodeled and stunning lobby, hallways, party room, state of the art gym with cafe and
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
21212 Harbor Way
21212 Harbor Way, Aventura, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Fabulous 2-story townhouse featuring 3 bedroom/ 2.5 baths in gated community of Harbor Villages, in prestigious Aventura. Corner unit with extra storage, washer/ dryer inside the unit and one bedroom on first floor.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
21150 Point Place
21150 Point Place, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,990
2190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 21150 Point Place in Aventura. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
3640 Yacht Club Dr. Ap
3640 Yacht Club Drive, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,380
656 sqft
Gorgeous view of Waterways Marina from every room in this spacious and bright 2 bedroom 2 bath unit. Split floor plan with marble floors, floor to ceiling windows, and many upgrades. Full size washer and dryer inside unit.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
21382 Marina Cove Cir
21382 Marina Cove Circle, Aventura, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
WONDERFUL WATER WAYS OPPORTUNITY! BEAUTIFUL, UPDATED, CORNER TOWNHOME PRICED TO SELL! DECORATOR DESIGNED WITH NEWER KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS, NEW APPLIANCES, BEAUTIFUL WALL COVERINGS, AND PERFECT LAYOUT WITH THREE BEDROOMS UP, AND ONE BEDROOM DOWN.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
20941 NE 37th Ct
20941 Northeast 37th Court, Aventura, FL
5 Bedrooms
$8,000
Amazing townhouse in a quiet friendly exclusive Intracoastal-front community of Golden Pointe.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
3600 yacht club drive
3600 Yacht Club Drive, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
A MUST SEE UNIT, SPECTACULAR panoramic view North to Port Everglades and East to the Ocean. This 3 bedroom (2 bedrooms plus a family room) has Marble floors, a refurbish kitchen with Granite counters, new appliances, and(2) two balconies.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
21395 Marina Cove Circle
21395 Marina Cove Circle, Aventura, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
Rare find in the heart of Aventura! This 4/3 townhouse is located in Harbor Village and has over 2100 square feet. Great open and bright floor plan featuring 3 bedrooms and two baths upstairs and one bedroom and one bath downstairs.
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
21208 Harbor Way
21208 Harbor Way, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
3 Bedrooms
Ask
***AVAILABLE AUGUST 15TH***TROPICAL LANDSCAPED 2 STORY TOWNHOUSE WITH PRIVATE HOME FEEL, IN GATED HARBOR VILLAGE COMMUNITY IN AVENTURA WATERWAYS -SPACIOUS TILED LIVING RM, FAMILY RM & DINING RM- KITCHEN W/ BREAKFAST BAR OPEN TO HIGH CEILING FAMILY
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
21200 Point Pl
21200 Point Place, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,600
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
Ask
It will not be easy to click out of holiday mode in this stylishly contemporary residence. It's nestled against a spectacular coastal backdrop with a view of the ocean and coastline.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
3728 NE 208th Ter
3728 Northeast 208th Terrace, Aventura, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3728 NE 208th Ter in Aventura. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
21375 Marina Cove Cir
21375 Marina Cove Circle, Aventura, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,750
UNIQUE and Beautiful town house with LOTS of natural light, HUGE front yard GREAT for BBQ, completely REMODELED, ENORMOUS master bedroom his/hers vanities. 4th bedroom and full bath downstairs.
1 of 43
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
3520 Magellan Cir
3520 Magellan Circle, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
Beautiful modern Townhouse in Mariner Village Gardens in Aventura. One of a kind spacious Corner Unit with natural sunlight that features 3 bedroom and 2.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
21050 Point Pl
21050 Point Place, Aventura, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,750
SPACIOUS AND BRIGHT 3 BED/2.5 BATH AT ATLANTIC 3 AT THE POINT (2,690 SF). MAGNIFICENT LAYOUT. 2 LRG BALCONIES, FLOOR-TO-CEILING WINDOWS. MARBLE FLOORING, AMPLE KITCHEN W/COOK, WHITE CABINETRY, PANTRY, LAUNDRY ROOM W/WASHER & DRYER IN UNIT.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
21075 NE 34th Ave
21075 NE 34th Ave, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Come live in paradise! Walk to marina, Whole Foods, Aventura Mall and Gulfstream! This large 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms split floorplan unit with 1255sq, is great for someone who wants to relax and feel home at the end of the day.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
3571 Magellan Cir
3571 Magellan Circle, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful apartment 2 Bedroom 2 Baths in a private community in Aventura minutes away from Aventura mall and Ocean mall. It has a dock with a view of the ocean and yachts. Washer and dryer inside the unit.For virtual tour visit https://youtu.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
21205 Yacht Club Dr
21205 Yacht Club Drive, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1510 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
ENJOY BEAUTIFUL VIEWS FROM ALL THE APARTMENT. TWO BIG ROOMS AND TWO FULL BATHROOMS . LIVE IN ONE OF THE BEST COMMUNITIES IN AVENTURA AND ENJOY THE RESORT QUALITY AMENITIES. (SPA , FITNESS CENTER, RESTAURANT, 3 POOLS, TENIS COURTS, BBQ AREA.
Results within 1 mile of The Waterways
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
7 Units Available
Promenade at Aventura Apartments
19680 E Country Club Dr, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,487
1409 sqft
Near the Intracoastal Waterway and the coastline. Recently renovated with a fireplace, granite countertops and walk-in closets in each unit. On-site trash valet, business center, pool and putting green. Pet-friendly. Garages available.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
1833 S Ocean Dr
1833 South Ocean Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1 sqft
Beautiful Unit just in front of Hallandale Beach!!!!! All furnished and remodeled. New Stainless Steel Appliances!! Brand new bathrooms and kitchen. Its a must see.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
3400 NE 192nd St 111
3400 Northeast 192nd Street, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1 sqft
Spacious beautiful apartment, with a wraparound balcony and gorgeous views to intracostal. Walking distance to Founders park and Aventura Mall, close to the beach and Sunny Isles.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
2600 E Hallandale Beach B
2600 East Hallandale Beach Boulevard, Hallandale Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,990
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bedrooms 1 full bathrooms fully furnished apartment 30th floor beach service gym swimming pool washer & dryer valet parking Perfect Rental by Vacation Rental Miami INC Large selection of services by GELFAND CONCIERGE INC: Vacation Rental
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
1850 S Ocean Drive
1850 South Ocean Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,750
1 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
MUST SEE THIS BEAUTIFUL UNIT!! ONE BEDROOM + DEN, OVERSIZE BALCONY WITH SUNSET AND INTRACOASTAL VIEWS, BATHROOM AND CLOSET UPGRADED.
