Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:34 AM

21075 NE 34th Ave

21075 NE 34th Ave · (305) 491-6714
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

21075 NE 34th Ave, Aventura, FL 33180
The Waterways

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 403-2 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
elevator
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
Come live in paradise! Walk to marina, Whole Foods, Aventura Mall and Gulfstream! This large 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms split floorplan unit with 1255sq, is great for someone who wants to relax and feel home at the end of the day. Take long walks around Turnberry golf course, in the marina or have a fun night in Gulfstream! Gated community, plenty of parking, 2 cars ok, and the condo is fully furnished. Washer/Dryer in unit. Annual rental, lease option, rent to own available. The condo is for sale as well, ask realtor for details. A+ schools, beach, shopping, airports, 15-20 minutes away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21075 NE 34th Ave have any available units?
21075 NE 34th Ave has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 21075 NE 34th Ave have?
Some of 21075 NE 34th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21075 NE 34th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
21075 NE 34th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21075 NE 34th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 21075 NE 34th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aventura.
Does 21075 NE 34th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 21075 NE 34th Ave does offer parking.
Does 21075 NE 34th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21075 NE 34th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21075 NE 34th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 21075 NE 34th Ave has a pool.
Does 21075 NE 34th Ave have accessible units?
No, 21075 NE 34th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 21075 NE 34th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21075 NE 34th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 21075 NE 34th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 21075 NE 34th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
