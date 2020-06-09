21075 NE 34th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range Property Amenities elevator parking pool

Come live in paradise! Walk to marina, Whole Foods, Aventura Mall and Gulfstream! This large 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms split floorplan unit with 1255sq, is great for someone who wants to relax and feel home at the end of the day. Take long walks around Turnberry golf course, in the marina or have a fun night in Gulfstream! Gated community, plenty of parking, 2 cars ok, and the condo is fully furnished. Washer/Dryer in unit. Annual rental, lease option, rent to own available. The condo is for sale as well, ask realtor for details. A+ schools, beach, shopping, airports, 15-20 minutes away.