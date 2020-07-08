All apartments in Apopka
Find more places like 526 BIRCH COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Apopka, FL
/
526 BIRCH COURT
Last updated May 13 2020 at 1:21 AM

526 BIRCH COURT

526 Birch Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Apopka
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

526 Birch Court, Apopka, FL 32712

Amenities

garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom 2 bath two story home all bedrooms upstairs living area downstairs

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 526 BIRCH COURT have any available units?
526 BIRCH COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apopka, FL.
How much is rent in Apopka, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apopka Rent Report.
Is 526 BIRCH COURT currently offering any rent specials?
526 BIRCH COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 526 BIRCH COURT pet-friendly?
No, 526 BIRCH COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apopka.
Does 526 BIRCH COURT offer parking?
Yes, 526 BIRCH COURT offers parking.
Does 526 BIRCH COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 526 BIRCH COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 526 BIRCH COURT have a pool?
No, 526 BIRCH COURT does not have a pool.
Does 526 BIRCH COURT have accessible units?
No, 526 BIRCH COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 526 BIRCH COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 526 BIRCH COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 526 BIRCH COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 526 BIRCH COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Verandahs at Hunt Club
3000 Foxhill Cir
Apopka, FL 32703
Barrington at Mirror Lake
700 Post Lake Pl
Apopka, FL 32703

Similar Pages

Apopka 1 BedroomsApopka 2 Bedrooms
Apopka Apartments with Washer-DryerApopka Luxury Places
Apopka Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FL
Horizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FLHunters Creek, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Lake-Sumter State College