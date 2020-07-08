Rent Calculator
526 BIRCH COURT
Last updated May 13 2020 at 1:21 AM
526 BIRCH COURT
526 Birch Court
Location
526 Birch Court, Apopka, FL 32712
Amenities
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom 2 bath two story home all bedrooms upstairs living area downstairs
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 526 BIRCH COURT have any available units?
526 BIRCH COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Apopka, FL
.
How much is rent in Apopka, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Apopka Rent Report
.
Is 526 BIRCH COURT currently offering any rent specials?
526 BIRCH COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 526 BIRCH COURT pet-friendly?
No, 526 BIRCH COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Apopka
.
Does 526 BIRCH COURT offer parking?
Yes, 526 BIRCH COURT offers parking.
Does 526 BIRCH COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 526 BIRCH COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 526 BIRCH COURT have a pool?
No, 526 BIRCH COURT does not have a pool.
Does 526 BIRCH COURT have accessible units?
No, 526 BIRCH COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 526 BIRCH COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 526 BIRCH COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 526 BIRCH COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 526 BIRCH COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
