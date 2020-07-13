/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:32 AM
133 Apartments for rent in Chevy Chase, MD with pool
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
20 Units Available
North Park
4615 N Park Ave, Chevy Chase, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,736
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,611
1500 sqft
Gorgeous apartment homes feature walk-in closets, in-suite laundry and patio/balcony. Great location, just minutes from the middle of Old Town and downtown Washington, D.C. Near Mount Vernon Trail and National Harbor.
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
$
32 Units Available
Wisconsin Place
4440 Willard Ave, Chevy Chase, MD
Studio
$1,757
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,089
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,029
1105 sqft
Great location in Friendship Heights between Chevy Chase and Mazza Gallerie. Select from studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments with open kitchens, huge closets and private balconies.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
35 Units Available
Willard Towers
4701 Willard Ave, Chevy Chase, MD
Studio
$1,655
818 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,910
1079 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,605
1567 sqft
City living with a luxury atmosphere. Units offer granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and enclosed glass sunrooms with spectacular views of the National Cathedral. Near Friendship Heights Metro and Whole Foods and U.S. Embassies.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
22 Units Available
The Highlands of Chevy Chase
5480 Wisconsin Ave, Chevy Chase, MD
Studio
$1,695
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,979
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Deluxe, air conditioned apartments located in the heart of the Friendship Heights section of Chevy Chase, MD. A quick commute to Washington, D.C. and just minutes from Bethesda, Rockville and Silver Spring.
Results within 1 mile of Chevy Chase
Last updated July 13 at 09:32am
17 Units Available
The Whitney
7707 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,812
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,048
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,444
1258 sqft
Perfect spot to live in the heart of Bethesda next to the Bethesda Theater. Stylish apartments with elegant amenities like granite counters and hardwood floors. 24-hour gym and relaxing courtyard.
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
$
8 Units Available
Edgemont at Bethesda Metro
4903 Edgemoor Ln, Bethesda, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,782
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,470
1110 sqft
Can't beat this location close to Capital Crescent Trail, Bethesda Metro Station and easy access to downtown D.C. Bright, roomy apartments with hardwood floors and huge closets.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Element 28
100 Commerce Ln, Bethesda, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,279
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,815
1467 sqft
Modern layouts featuring designer lighting, wood plank flooring and stone-tiled spa showers. State-of-the-art kitchens with white quartz and granite countertops, paneled appliances and glass backsplashes.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
19 Units Available
Gallery Bethesda
4800 Auburn Ave, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,738
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,278
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,156
1128 sqft
Beautiful residential building in downtown Bethesda with a rooftop pool and clubhouse. Apartments can be furnished and feature amenities like granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 13 at 09:32am
$
46 Units Available
Flats 8300
8300 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$2,322
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,426
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,070
1244 sqft
Perfect Battery Lane location next door to NIH and Walter Reed Medical Center. Open, spacious layouts and in-unit laundry along with fireplaces and classy kitchens. Community features coffee bar, courtyard and sparkling pool.
Last updated July 13 at 09:32am
14 Units Available
The Metropolitan
7620 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,753
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,862
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,045
1015 sqft
Prime Arlington North location just a block from the Metro with easy access to I-495. Great shopping and restaurants nearby. Community features business center, pool and sauna. Some apartments come beautifully furnished.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
28 Units Available
Gallery Bethesda II
4850 Rugby Avenue, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,765
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,125
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,272
1288 sqft
Now is the time - schedule your apartment tour today! Join us for a VIRTUAL TOUR using FaceTime or Skype, or choose an IN PERSON TOUR following CDC guidelines (with mask and social distancing).
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
19 Units Available
7770 Norfolk
7770 Norfolk Ave, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,890
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,200
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,801
1456 sqft
At the corner of Norfolk and Fairmont Avenues, 7770 Norfolk is centrally located in Bethesda’s sought after Woodmont Triangle.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
20 Units Available
Triangle Towers
4853 Cordell Ave, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,489
315 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,953
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious layouts with rooftop pool, balconies, hardwood floors and spacious closets. Walking distance to Metrorail station. Fitness center, covered parking and lounge with free Wi-Fi.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
15 Units Available
Bainbridge Bethesda
4918 Saint Elmo Ave, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,810
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,295
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,070
1091 sqft
Conveniently located within a retail and restaurant town center. Community amenities include rooftop deck with pool and scenic views, club room with bar and rooftop terrace with fire pit.
Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
4870 Chevy Chase Drive - 1
4870 Chevy Chase Drive, Bethesda, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1500 sqft
Convenient location - situated close to public transportation and ON the beautiful Norwood park Join a safe and welcoming community! Great for working Bethesda professionals and DC commuters Beautiful and peaceful outdoor deck that backs onto
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
6720 FAIRFAX RD
6720 Fairfax Road, Bethesda, MD
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
Sturdy brick colonial located in a quiet setting yet close to shops, restaurants, grocery stores, transportation and more. Kitchen, bathroom and family room updates. Wood Floors refinished. (Please ignore photos showing unrefinished floors.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
4601 N PARK AVENUE
4601 North Park Avenue, Friendship Heights Village, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,900
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Move-in ready, spacious 1bedroom, 1bath unit available immediately. Close to banks, grocery stores, shopping and the metro. A free shuttle bus stops in front of the building and circulates on a regular schedule taking you to stores and to the metro.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
7500 WOODMONT AVENUE
7500 Woodmont Avenue, Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
911 sqft
Luxury 2br/2ba with great view, private storage area, and 1157sf of living space on the back side of the building with long distance vistas from large balcony! Garage parking available.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
6747 KENWOOD FOREST LANE
6747 Kenwood Forest Lane, Bethesda, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1164 sqft
3 bedroom /2.5 bath town home . Available 7/1/20! Pets on case by case basis. Washer/dryer in unit! Walkable to downtown Bethesda and all the shops, restaurants, and entertainment.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5500 Friendship Boulevard Unit N-906
5500 Friendship Boulevard, Friendship Heights Village, MD
Studio
$1,100
318 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Studio Apartment Available at the Willoughby in Chevy Chase - 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.
Results within 5 miles of Chevy Chase
Last updated July 13 at 09:32am
30 Units Available
Adams Morgan
The Hepburn
1901 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$2,815
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,250
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,422
1359 sqft
Classically modern units with stainless steel appliances and panoramic views. Tenants get access to a shuffle board, conference room and business center. Right near historic Dupont Circle. Easy access to D.C. metro.
Last updated July 13 at 06:28am
28 Units Available
Inigo's Crossing
5405 Tuckerman Ln, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,571
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,669
1314 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from I-270. Tenants can take advantage of luxurious amenities like in-unit laundry and granite counters. Luxurious complex also features concierge, hot tub, pool, sauna, and wine room.
Last updated July 13 at 06:22am
26 Units Available
Van Ness - Forest Hills
The Brandywine
4545 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,795
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1550 sqft
At Brandywine, located close to shopping and dining along Connecticut Avenue NW, residents have quick access to the Van Ness Red Line. These furnished, pet-friendly apartments include air conditioning and large walk-in closets.
Last updated July 13 at 06:19am
30 Units Available
Meridian at Grosvenor Station
5230 Tuckerman Ln, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,500
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,510
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,160
1197 sqft
Located just steps from Strathmore Arts Center, White Flint Mall, and I-270 and Rockville Pike for convenient commuting. Luxurious units feature granite counters, dishwashers, and in-unit laundry. Beautiful community features pool, gym, and concierge.
