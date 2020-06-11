716 MARYLAND AVENUE NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Your haven on the Hill awaits! Sun-filled and unique, this beautiful home offers a contemporary layout and spectacular location! Walk to the H St corridor, Capitol Hill, the Mall, Eastern Market , and Union Station to name a few! Enter on the main level and you're greeted by gleaming hardwood floors and a cozy fireplace. Upstairs to the kitchen complete with wine rack, separate dining or family room and walk out to the back deck overlooking the patio for perfect summer evenings! Three well-sized bedrooms offer flexible layout space - make one your master bedroom, one your office and the other anything you could imagine. Lots of closet and storage space available. Pets welcome! Schedule your showing today and move-in tomorrow!