All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 716 MARYLAND AVENUE NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
716 MARYLAND AVENUE NE
Last updated June 16 2019 at 2:06 AM

716 MARYLAND AVENUE NE

716 Maryland Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

716 Maryland Avenue Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Your haven on the Hill awaits! Sun-filled and unique, this beautiful home offers a contemporary layout and spectacular location! Walk to the H St corridor, Capitol Hill, the Mall, Eastern Market , and Union Station to name a few! Enter on the main level and you're greeted by gleaming hardwood floors and a cozy fireplace. Upstairs to the kitchen complete with wine rack, separate dining or family room and walk out to the back deck overlooking the patio for perfect summer evenings! Three well-sized bedrooms offer flexible layout space - make one your master bedroom, one your office and the other anything you could imagine. Lots of closet and storage space available. Pets welcome! Schedule your showing today and move-in tomorrow!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 716 MARYLAND AVENUE NE have any available units?
716 MARYLAND AVENUE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 716 MARYLAND AVENUE NE have?
Some of 716 MARYLAND AVENUE NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 716 MARYLAND AVENUE NE currently offering any rent specials?
716 MARYLAND AVENUE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 716 MARYLAND AVENUE NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 716 MARYLAND AVENUE NE is pet friendly.
Does 716 MARYLAND AVENUE NE offer parking?
No, 716 MARYLAND AVENUE NE does not offer parking.
Does 716 MARYLAND AVENUE NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 716 MARYLAND AVENUE NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 716 MARYLAND AVENUE NE have a pool?
No, 716 MARYLAND AVENUE NE does not have a pool.
Does 716 MARYLAND AVENUE NE have accessible units?
No, 716 MARYLAND AVENUE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 716 MARYLAND AVENUE NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 716 MARYLAND AVENUE NE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Roberta
5429 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20015
The Barton at Woodley
2701 Calvert St NW
Washington, DC 20008
The Chesapeake
4607 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
2100 Connecticut
2100 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Clifton
1315 Clifton Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
Rock Creek Garden
2511 Q St NW
Washington, DC 20007
880 P at City Market at O
880 P St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Resa
22 M Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University