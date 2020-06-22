1363 Bryant Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20018 Brentwood - Langdon
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Location is key to any rental property and this place is located right in the thick of it! Just a few minutes drive From New York Ave and Downtown DC. Neighbors to Rhode Island Metro Station-Red Line This bright and spacious 2 BD/1BA unit is located in one of the "Most Sought After" Brentwood neighborhood in DC. This amazing unit has an updated kitchen and bathroom with tile shower and new carpet
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1363 BRYANT STREET NE have any available units?
1363 BRYANT STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1363 BRYANT STREET NE have?
Some of 1363 BRYANT STREET NE's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1363 BRYANT STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
1363 BRYANT STREET NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.