1363 BRYANT STREET NE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1363 BRYANT STREET NE

1363 Bryant Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1363 Bryant Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20018
Brentwood - Langdon

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Location is key to any rental property and this place is located right in the thick of it! Just a few minutes drive From New York Ave and Downtown DC. Neighbors to Rhode Island Metro Station-Red Line This bright and spacious 2 BD/1BA unit is located in one of the "Most Sought After" Brentwood neighborhood in DC. This amazing unit has an updated kitchen and bathroom with tile shower and new carpet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1363 BRYANT STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Some of 1363 BRYANT STREET NE's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
1363 BRYANT STREET NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
No, 1363 BRYANT STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
No, 1363 BRYANT STREET NE does not offer parking.
No, 1363 BRYANT STREET NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
No, 1363 BRYANT STREET NE does not have a pool.
No, 1363 BRYANT STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Yes, 1363 BRYANT STREET NE has units with dishwashers.
