1344 Irving Street Northwest (1 Room Available)
Last updated June 15 2020 at 7:10 AM

1344 Irving Street Northwest (1 Room Available)

1344 Irving Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1344 Irving Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Columbia Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
We are looking for a roommate in our 3 story, 5 bedroom fully-renovated house!!

Located 1/2 block from Columbia Heights (green and yellow line), the available room is bright and spacious. Monthly rent is $1050 (plus a flat $100 for monthly utilities). Housemates are friendly and young professionals in their late 20s/early 30s. Must be animal friendly, as we have a cat!

We are considerate, caring, and clean - and hoping to find a roommate that aligns well. While we do like to occasionally entertain with a dinner here and there, we don't typically take the party home and prefer our space to be a relaxing/tranquil.

The house vibe/culture is really laid back and most importantly "feels like a home." Despite being in the middle of vibrant Columbia Heights, a transient and youthful neighborhood, we are all really relaxed and pride ourselves on a clean, comfortable and cozy environment. 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1344 Irving Street Northwest (1 Room Available) have any available units?
1344 Irving Street Northwest (1 Room Available) doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1344 Irving Street Northwest (1 Room Available) have?
Some of 1344 Irving Street Northwest (1 Room Available)'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1344 Irving Street Northwest (1 Room Available) currently offering any rent specials?
1344 Irving Street Northwest (1 Room Available) isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1344 Irving Street Northwest (1 Room Available) pet-friendly?
Yes, 1344 Irving Street Northwest (1 Room Available) is pet friendly.
Does 1344 Irving Street Northwest (1 Room Available) offer parking?
No, 1344 Irving Street Northwest (1 Room Available) does not offer parking.
Does 1344 Irving Street Northwest (1 Room Available) have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1344 Irving Street Northwest (1 Room Available) offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1344 Irving Street Northwest (1 Room Available) have a pool?
No, 1344 Irving Street Northwest (1 Room Available) does not have a pool.
Does 1344 Irving Street Northwest (1 Room Available) have accessible units?
No, 1344 Irving Street Northwest (1 Room Available) does not have accessible units.
Does 1344 Irving Street Northwest (1 Room Available) have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1344 Irving Street Northwest (1 Room Available) has units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

