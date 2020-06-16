1344 Irving Street Northwest (1 Room Available)

Amenities

We are looking for a roommate in our 3 story, 5 bedroom fully-renovated house!!



Located 1/2 block from Columbia Heights (green and yellow line), the available room is bright and spacious. Monthly rent is $1050 (plus a flat $100 for monthly utilities). Housemates are friendly and young professionals in their late 20s/early 30s. Must be animal friendly, as we have a cat!



We are considerate, caring, and clean - and hoping to find a roommate that aligns well. While we do like to occasionally entertain with a dinner here and there, we don't typically take the party home and prefer our space to be a relaxing/tranquil.



The house vibe/culture is really laid back and most importantly "feels like a home." Despite being in the middle of vibrant Columbia Heights, a transient and youthful neighborhood, we are all really relaxed and pride ourselves on a clean, comfortable and cozy environment.