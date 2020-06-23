1248 Irving St NW

Amenities
Furnished 1 Bedroom in Columbia Heights // Included Utilities - Step into this meticulously maintained one bedroom apartment on the first floor of a historic Columbia Heights brownstone. This apartment is just a block from the Columbia Heights Metro and all of the surrounding shopping and dining options!
Schedule a tour with our City Specialists today!
Features:
- Top of the line furnishing
- Security System Optional for Additional Cost
- Wrought-iron fencing
- Landscaped garden
- Outdoor living area
- Italian tile floors
- Utilities included: Electric, gas, water
- Tenants Responsible for Cable/Internet
- Central AC and heat
- Ample street parking
Nearby:
- Columbia Heights Metro Stop - 2 min walk
- Target, Giant both 5 mins away
- Pho 14, Los Hermanos, El Chucho, Harrar Coffee & Roastery, Thip Khao and The Coupe all less than 10 mins walk
- Monroe Community Park, Powell Rec Center, Washington Sports Clubs and Yoga District all less than 10 mins walk
- Tubman Elementary School down the street, Carlos Rosario International Public School - 4 mins walk
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4592360)