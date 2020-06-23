1248 Irving St NW

Amenities

Furnished 1 Bedroom in Columbia Heights // Included Utilities - Step into this meticulously maintained one bedroom apartment on the first floor of a historic Columbia Heights brownstone. This apartment is just a block from the Columbia Heights Metro and all of the surrounding shopping and dining options!



Schedule a tour with our City Specialists today!



Features:

- Top of the line furnishing

- Security System Optional for Additional Cost

- Wrought-iron fencing

- Landscaped garden

- Outdoor living area

- Italian tile floors

- Utilities included: Electric, gas, water

- Tenants Responsible for Cable/Internet

- Central AC and heat

- Ample street parking



Nearby:

- Columbia Heights Metro Stop - 2 min walk

- Target, Giant both 5 mins away

- Pho 14, Los Hermanos, El Chucho, Harrar Coffee & Roastery, Thip Khao and The Coupe all less than 10 mins walk

- Monroe Community Park, Powell Rec Center, Washington Sports Clubs and Yoga District all less than 10 mins walk

- Tubman Elementary School down the street, Carlos Rosario International Public School - 4 mins walk



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4592360)