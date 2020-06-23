All apartments in Washington
1248 Irving St NW

1248 Irving Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1248 Irving Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Columbia Heights

Amenities

air conditioning
yoga
some paid utils
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
Property Amenities
internet access
yoga
Furnished 1 Bedroom in Columbia Heights // Included Utilities - Step into this meticulously maintained one bedroom apartment on the first floor of a historic Columbia Heights brownstone. This apartment is just a block from the Columbia Heights Metro and all of the surrounding shopping and dining options!

Schedule a tour with our City Specialists today!

Features:
- Top of the line furnishing
- Security System Optional for Additional Cost
- Wrought-iron fencing
- Landscaped garden
- Outdoor living area
- Italian tile floors
- Utilities included: Electric, gas, water
- Tenants Responsible for Cable/Internet
- Central AC and heat
- Ample street parking

Nearby:
- Columbia Heights Metro Stop - 2 min walk
- Target, Giant both 5 mins away
- Pho 14, Los Hermanos, El Chucho, Harrar Coffee & Roastery, Thip Khao and The Coupe all less than 10 mins walk
- Monroe Community Park, Powell Rec Center, Washington Sports Clubs and Yoga District all less than 10 mins walk
- Tubman Elementary School down the street, Carlos Rosario International Public School - 4 mins walk

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4592360)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

