Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel oven walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse concierge courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bike storage business center cc payments coffee bar conference room e-payments internet cafe online portal pool table

Suburban simplicity. City convenience. Just minutes away from the Stamford Yards Metro-North, and steps away from our bustling downtown, the perfect day is always within reach. Make the most of your new community, with a trip to our 24-hour fitness center. Take a dip in our resort-style pool, while entertaining guests in our lush courtyard or grilling area. Spoil yourself at Stamford Town Center, with curated retailers and fine cuisine. Come home to an apartment you love. Find your sanctuary, at Stamford Corners.