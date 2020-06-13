61 Apartments for rent in Bethel, CT📍
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
Plumtree Heights
60 Nature View Trail, Bethel, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1300 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED!! Walking distance to downtown, train station, & school park. Master bedrm. his & hers closets, pull down storage, full bath, & lrg. skylt. 2nd bedrm. offers double closets. both have cathedral ceilings. Lrg. hallway closet.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
69 Greenwood ave A
69 Greenwood Avenue, Bethel, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Unit A Available 06/15/20 69 Greenwood Ave Apt A - Property Id: 294429 Two bedroom, one bath, ground level apartment available in downtown Bethel. Fully renovated bathroom and kitchen. Shops, restaurants and railroad are walking distance.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
18 Hidden Brook Trail
18 Hidden Brook Trail, Bethel, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2151 sqft
BETHEL MEADOWS. Bright 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse with open floor plan. Kitchen opens to deck. Lease includes Pool, Clubhouse, Fitness Ctr. & Hiking Trails. Close to route 7, I84, shopping & train.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
91 Wooster Street
91 Wooster Street, Bethel, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,566
975 sqft
Affordable Unit in Brand New Rental Community in Bethel! Close to Downtown, offering Municipal Water, Sewer, and Gas! Bright, Sparkling New Units offering Fully Applianced Kitchens (Stainless Range, Microwave, Refrigerator, and Dishwasher), Large
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
83 South Street
83 South Street, Bethel, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1001 sqft
As you can see, this is a work in progress! Everything will be new! Landlord is working on freshly painting this lovely 2 bedroom downtown apartment. A new kitchen is in the process of being installed and a new bathroom is complete.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
23 Hudson Street
23 Hudson Street, Bethel, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1383 sqft
Wonderful quaint desired complex in Bethel in private setting - within minutes to main routes. Fabulous 3 level townhouse boasts privacy with it's own patio facing woods & stream at far end of complex.
1 of 40
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
63 Hidden Brook Trail
63 Hidden Brook Trail, Bethel, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2302 sqft
Absolute BEST in Bethel Meadows by Toll Brothers.
Results within 1 mile of Bethel
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
17 Mountainville Rd
17 Mountainville Road, Danbury, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1589 sqft
Lease Rent to own Program details on web site www.Honeyofahome.com If you qualify would LOVE to work with you Cape Cod Style Home Sited on 1.84 Acres.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
53 Lawrence Avenue
53 Lawrence Ave, Danbury, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
2248 sqft
MASKS ARE REQUIRED TO ENTER LISTING!!! Please see additional showing instructions on listing. Wonderful Timber Oak Complex conveniently located near shopping, schools, 84. Condo will be professionally cleaned throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Bethel
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Hillcroft Village
10 Clapboard Ridge Rd, Danbury, CT
Studio
$1,430
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,447
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1125 sqft
Just a short drive from Ridgewood Country Club and North Street Shopping Center, this beautiful community offers a fitness center, clubroom and swimming pool. Apartment features include in-unit laundry, large closets and patios/balconies.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
36 Units Available
1 Kennedy Flats
1 Kennedy Ave, Danbury, CT
Studio
$1,478
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,580
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,972
1118 sqft
This property offers clean and modern apartments with in-unit laundry facilities and energy-efficient appliances. Situated in an ideal location for both shopping and dining. On-site facilities include a gym, pool and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
$
21 Units Available
The Point at Still River
2 Mountainview Ter, Danbury, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,580
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,115
1396 sqft
Bay windows, gourmet kitchens and patios are included with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments situated along the Still River and within walking distance to historic Main Street.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
135 Lake Place South
135 Lake Pl S, Danbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1410 sqft
Gorgeous 2 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath 1400 sq. ft. Townhouse FURNISHED, $2,550/month (Utilities not included) Electric heat ONE YEAR OR 6 MONTH LEASE No Pets, no smoking Use of all condo amenities including pool, tennis courts, clubhouse and access to lake.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
114 west Street
114 West Street, Danbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1554 sqft
single family home for rent. tenant must fill out rental application, references, credit provided by applicant. 1st months rent and 2 months security dep.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
66 Stetson Place
66 Stetson Place, Danbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1452 sqft
Desirable 2 Bedroom Townhouse in the Stetson Place community. The tiled spacious foyer welcomes you into this like-new townhouse. The modern floor plan is open and airy.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
619 Danbury Road
619 Danbury Road, Fairfield County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1168 sqft
Stunning, GROUND LEVEL, beautifully appointed 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartment with all the comforts of home! Kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances and wood cabinetry in a warm coffee colored finish.
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
53 Stony Hill Road - 2
53 Stony Hill Road, Fairfield County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,300
750 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
2nd Floor, 1 Bedroom 1 bathroom unit Great location, in Bethel; near Target, multiple shopping areas and Big Y. Quiet suburban town, great school system and reasonable rent!
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
68 Grand Street
68 Grand Street, Danbury, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1296 sqft
3 bedroom close to center of town with gas heat and 2 parking spaces good credit and references owner lives on 2nd floor.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
25 Dairy Farm Drive
25 Dairy Farm Drive, Fairfield County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2498 sqft
Great location only minutes to both Exit 8 and Exit 9, I-84, and near Costco, Home Depot, Lowes, Target and Walmart stores. Wonderful 4BR home with an additional Study/exercise Rm. Attached 2 car garage on a cul-de-sac.
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
22 Ashbee Lane
22 Ashbee Lane, Fairfield County, CT
5 Bedrooms
$4,450
4368 sqft
INCREDIBLE Opportunity to Break Away and Rent this Stunning Colonial which is Resting on a Manicured, Level Lot Surrounded by Leafy Trees, Beautiful Gardens and Stone Walls.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
26 Essex Court
26 Essex Court, Fairfield County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,400
1406 sqft
Heat and hot water are included in the rent. Must have good credit. No pets or smokers! Ready by 5/1/20 for occupancy. The unit is located downstairs.
1 of 40
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
26 Eden Hill Road
26 Eden Hill Road, Fairfield County, CT
5 Bedrooms
$7,500
5194 sqft
Beautiful French style 5 Bedroom 4.5 Bathroom Colonial home with elegance and style. This home is a Williamsburg reproduction by Hoffman & Hawk. This home is located on 7.53 level acres located in the Hattertown district of Newtown.
Results within 10 miles of Bethel
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 06:26am
6 Units Available
Mayfair Square
71 Mayfair Square Road, Danbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
2106 sqft
Modern townhome apartments feature a resort-style pool, a gym, and an Internet cafe. Within the apartments are hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances, walk-in closets, and private entries. Near I-84 and Danbury Fair Mall.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
5 Units Available
Willow Grove
101 Avalon Lake Rd, Danbury, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,890
1095 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
1330 sqft
Spacious, modern units in a community with pool and full-service gym. Granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and private patios. Close to several excellent dining options, including Della Francesca and Molly Darcy's Irish Pub.
Frequently Asked Questions
The average rent price for Bethel rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,260.
Some of the colleges located in the Bethel area include Albertus Magnus College, University of New Haven, Norwalk Community College, Yale University, and CUNY Lehman College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Bethel from include Bronx, New Haven, Stamford, Yonkers, and Milford city.
Bronx, NYNew Haven, CTStamford, CTYonkers, NYMilford city, CTNorwalk, CTMeriden, CTNew Rochelle, NYDanbury, CTWaterbury, CTWhite Plains, NYWest Haven, CTStratford, CTShelton, CTEast Haven, CTGlen Cove, NYNorth Haven, CTGreenwich, CTNorthport, NYWallingford Center, CTCos Cob, CTLake Carmel, NYEastchester, NYPeekskill, NYWestport, CTTorrington, CTSt. James, NYRye, NYBayville, NYScarsdale, NYOyster Bay, NYPort Jefferson, NYMiller Place, NYOld Greenwich, CTSmithtown, NYSands Point, NY