Stamford, CT
25 Dolsen Place
25 Dolsen Place

25 Dolsen Place · (203) 722-3939
25 Dolsen Place, Stamford, CT 06901
Downtown Stamford

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,695

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1300 sqft

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
Location, location!! Walk to shopping, restaurants & entertainment on Bedford and Summer Streets. Metro North train to NYC station close by.
Located in the heart of downtown Stamford. Unique and Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Victorian Style townhouse with private entrance - no elevators.
Hardwood floors throughout, entire complex recently painted inside and out. Bright and sunny apartment with economical gas heat, central air, washer-dryer in unit. Small patio off back door, grilling is allowed. Newer stainless steel appliances and newer stainless cabinet knobs were installed.
First reserved exterior parking spot is free - second reserved exterior parking spot is $ 100 per month
No pets- no exceptions. Two months security deposit, excellent credit and references are required.
Rent includes all exterior maintenance, snow removal, leaves, grass cut, trash removal. Tenant to pay all utilities: gas heat, hot water, cold water, sewer, electricity, cable, Internet etc. Extra $ 100 per month per tenant, will be charged for more than two adult tenants.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Does 25 Dolsen Place have any available units?
25 Dolsen Place has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Stamford, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Stamford Rent Report.
What amenities does 25 Dolsen Place have?
Some of 25 Dolsen Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 Dolsen Place currently offering any rent specials?
25 Dolsen Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 Dolsen Place pet-friendly?
No, 25 Dolsen Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stamford.
Does 25 Dolsen Place offer parking?
Yes, 25 Dolsen Place does offer parking.
Does 25 Dolsen Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25 Dolsen Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 Dolsen Place have a pool?
No, 25 Dolsen Place does not have a pool.
Does 25 Dolsen Place have accessible units?
No, 25 Dolsen Place does not have accessible units.
Does 25 Dolsen Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25 Dolsen Place has units with dishwashers.
