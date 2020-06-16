25 Dolsen Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill internet access

Location, location!! Walk to shopping, restaurants & entertainment on Bedford and Summer Streets. Metro North train to NYC station close by.

Located in the heart of downtown Stamford. Unique and Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Victorian Style townhouse with private entrance - no elevators.

Hardwood floors throughout, entire complex recently painted inside and out. Bright and sunny apartment with economical gas heat, central air, washer-dryer in unit. Small patio off back door, grilling is allowed. Newer stainless steel appliances and newer stainless cabinet knobs were installed.

First reserved exterior parking spot is free - second reserved exterior parking spot is $ 100 per month

No pets- no exceptions. Two months security deposit, excellent credit and references are required.

Rent includes all exterior maintenance, snow removal, leaves, grass cut, trash removal. Tenant to pay all utilities: gas heat, hot water, cold water, sewer, electricity, cable, Internet etc. Extra $ 100 per month per tenant, will be charged for more than two adult tenants.