in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Big East Rock Studio - FREE HEAT and HOT WATER



This apartment is a great studio WITH AC (and free heat/hot water) in a great building on quiet Whitney Ave close to all the great local markets and shops and walking/biking distance to Yale. Postdocs and PhDs as well as SOM students tend to love this place, but there's a great mix of professionals as well.



Heat and hot water are INCLUDED in the rent already, and would otherwise average around $125/mo.



-Dishwasher and oven/range

-Huge living/dining room space

-Spacious bedroom and bathroom

-Hardwood floors and tons of natural light

-FREE Heat and Hot Water Included

-A/C



Kitchen upgrade available upon request for addt'l rent!



LEASE TERMS: Annual. Security + 1st month upfront. Available for move-in 8/1

