Amenities

parking range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Very charming and spacious first floor apartment located in the desirable Dwight neighborhood.

It has 2 bedrooms ,1 bathroom, an eat-in kitchen and spacious living room. It boasts plenty of light and high ceilings!

Convenient to schools,parks, medical offices, buses, restaurants and mini markets! Minutes from downtown, highway & shopping. Off street parking. Available for immediate occupancy! Schedule your showing today!