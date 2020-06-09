All apartments in New Haven
173 Norton Street
Last updated April 24 2020 at 7:00 PM

173 Norton Street

173 Norton St · (800) 714-7530
Location

173 Norton St, New Haven, CT 06511
Edgewood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$560

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
ROOM FOR RENT_NOT AN APARTMENT!
Furnished bedroom available for rent in 6 BR (2 bath) apartment on a quiet street.. $450/month, plus $110 including all utilities, WiFi, and on-site laundry. Basement storage space also available. Baseboard heat available during winter months. NO PETS; NO SMOKING. Only one renter per bedroom. Street parking only. Less than 5 min. walk to bus stop. 20 min. walk to Yale, 10 minutes to Southern CT State (SCSU). Close to several banks, pharmacies, grocery stores; restaurants, edgewood park and Edge of the Woods health food store. Housemates 20/30-somethings who are quiet, respectful, easy to get along with. All are working. Email to schedule appointment and tell us a little about yourself.
$650 security deposit required plus first months rent.
Application are available at www.dewphonic.com
Credit check fee of $30 is required

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

