173 Norton Street

ROOM FOR RENT_NOT AN APARTMENT!

Furnished bedroom available for rent in 6 BR (2 bath) apartment on a quiet street.. $450/month, plus $110 including all utilities, WiFi, and on-site laundry. Basement storage space also available. Baseboard heat available during winter months. NO PETS; NO SMOKING. Only one renter per bedroom. Street parking only. Less than 5 min. walk to bus stop. 20 min. walk to Yale, 10 minutes to Southern CT State (SCSU). Close to several banks, pharmacies, grocery stores; restaurants, edgewood park and Edge of the Woods health food store. Housemates 20/30-somethings who are quiet, respectful, easy to get along with. All are working. Email to schedule appointment and tell us a little about yourself.

$650 security deposit required plus first months rent.

Application are available at www.dewphonic.com

Credit check fee of $30 is required