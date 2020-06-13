84 Apartments for rent in Riverhead, NY

Moving to Riverhead, NY

Read the Lease before You Sign

It goes without saying that you wouldn't sign anything that isn't up to par. The trouble is that so many people make the mistake of signing documents without even bothering to read the fine print. This is the equivalent of hitting the agree button on your computer without checking out the literature behind that little, innocuous looking button. We shouldn't do it, but do it anyway. Remember that you have to look out for your interest and you can't trust everyone to uphold the same standard of decency that you do. You really don't want to sign a lease and find out that you've been locked into an arrangement you simply cannot stand. Assuming you lease a place with the intention of getting by there for only a year before moving on to greener pastures, how would you feel if you find out the lease you just put your signature on is actually for a whole two years? Remember the landlords in New York have a reputation for being extra sharp, so you have to step up your game if you really mean to get ahead in this city.

Where's Sherlock When You Need Him?

If ever there was a time for you to put on your detective hat, this would definitely count as one. When you find a place that could potentially be the one, conduct a little digging of your own to see if the place passes muster. Go there at different times to see if the anything weird pops out at night. Ask neighbors questions to see if there is a little something the landlord is strategically holding back from you. You really don't want to move into the apartment and find out a serial killer used to live there, or that the place had sprung a major leak last winter from a burst pipe that may or may not be fully repaired.

Don't Forget to Check for Infestation

Oh man, many are the unsuspecting souls who have moved into their supposedly dream homes only to discover they are not alone. Imagine having to deal with armies of any kind of creepy crawlies. Depending on the part of the country, some of the major culprits include moth flies and cockroaches. You may not even know there is a moth fly problem since they tend to lie dormant in the winter and hatch en masse during the summer. Seriously, do your homework.