84 Apartments for rent in Riverhead, NY📍
1 of 15
1 of 12
1 of 1
1 of 13
1 of 21
1 of 6
1 of 6
1 of 1
1 of 12
1 of 9
1 of 20
1 of 15
1 of 30
1 of 17
1 of 1
1 of 13
1 of 15
1 of 4
1 of 12
1 of 28
1 of 20
1 of 32
1 of 12
1 of 1
Riverhead is a town in Suffolk County, New York, and part of the Nassau-Suffolk metropolitan area. More than 33,700 people have made their home in this town, and it is the county seat of Suffolk County. Riverhead derives its name from the Peconic River, a fresh water from its source that turns into an estuary in the center of Riverhead. For the avoidance of confusion, the Town of Riverhead is distinct from the Hamlet of Riverhead, which is a small community within the town. The town of Riverhead was carved out of the town of Southold in 1792, and was originally named River Head before the two words were joined to create Riverhead. Are you searching for an apartment to rent in Riverhead, NY? Maybe, you are looking for serviced apartments, house rentals, an apartment complex or other types of housing for rent. Look no further, because Riverhead is calling your name.
Read the Lease before You Sign
It goes without saying that you wouldn't sign anything that isn't up to par. The trouble is that so many people make the mistake of signing documents without even bothering to read the fine print. This is the equivalent of hitting the agree button on your computer without checking out the literature behind that little, innocuous looking button. We shouldn't do it, but do it anyway. Remember that you have to look out for your interest and you can't trust everyone to uphold the same standard of decency that you do. You really don't want to sign a lease and find out that you've been locked into an arrangement you simply cannot stand. Assuming you lease a place with the intention of getting by there for only a year before moving on to greener pastures, how would you feel if you find out the lease you just put your signature on is actually for a whole two years? Remember the landlords in New York have a reputation for being extra sharp, so you have to step up your game if you really mean to get ahead in this city.
Where's Sherlock When You Need Him?
If ever there was a time for you to put on your detective hat, this would definitely count as one. When you find a place that could potentially be the one, conduct a little digging of your own to see if the place passes muster. Go there at different times to see if the anything weird pops out at night. Ask neighbors questions to see if there is a little something the landlord is strategically holding back from you. You really don't want to move into the apartment and find out a serial killer used to live there, or that the place had sprung a major leak last winter from a burst pipe that may or may not be fully repaired.
Don't Forget to Check for Infestation
Oh man, many are the unsuspecting souls who have moved into their supposedly dream homes only to discover they are not alone. Imagine having to deal with armies of any kind of creepy crawlies. Depending on the part of the country, some of the major culprits include moth flies and cockroaches. You may not even know there is a moth fly problem since they tend to lie dormant in the winter and hatch en masse during the summer. Seriously, do your homework.
Now that you're prepared to go searching, it's time to figure out where to start your search. There's plenty of neighborhoods in Riverhead, so there's sure to be one that fits the bill.
Centerville: Centerville is a coastal area, and a lot of the activities here revolve around the body of water. Those looking for a variety in rental housing choices will find plenty in this neighborhood. Some of the options include small studio apartments, high-rise apartments, large apartment complexes and one- to four-bedroom, single-family homes. An added advantage is that a significant number of houses here were built recently, with ongoing intermittent construction of spanking new homes. If you're craving seafood, Lobster Roll North is right in this neighborhood waiting for you.
Town Center: This part of town is pricier than Centerville, and is not so close to the body of water as Centerville. Also, the choice of rental housing here is quite limited, with options such as townhouses and single-family homes. Houses here are much older, with a significant number of buildings dating to between the 1940s and late 1970s. Some of the buildings even date back to before the late 1930s.
Jamesport: The housing options here are limited to mobile homes and single-family homes. If you are looking for high-rise apartments or large apartment complexes, then this neighborhood is probably not the one for you. Jamesport Country Kitchen will be dazzle you with its "from scratch" dishes.
Flanders: This is another coastal neighborhood with options of mobile homes or single family homes. The homes here are pretty established, dating between the 1940s and the early 2000s.
There is a little bit of something for everyone to do in Riverhead. Some of the attractions include the Riverhead Raceway, one of the oldest stock car race tracks around, the Long Island Aquarium & Exhibition Center and the Dinosaur Walk Museum of Riverhead. You could also participate in the numerous social and cultural events lined up throughout the year. An example is the North Fork Horseradish Festival where residents and visitors can enjoy musical entertainment, sample the food and engage in craft sales. The town also has a regular farmers market schedule, and you could get your fresh food supplies from there, while supporting the local farmers. Another major event in Riverhead is the Annual Mosaic Street Painting Festival, a music and arts exhibition. Outdoor lovers can take advantage of the recreational facilities in the several parks in the town. The Tweed-New Haven Airport provides air transportation, and the city is also serviced by regular local bus service. With due diligence and a little effort, you will hopefully find the type of rental place you are searching for in Riverhead.