Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:27 PM

84 Apartments for rent in Riverhead, NY

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Riverhead
1 Unit Available
888 Pond View Rd
888 Pond View Road, Riverhead, NY
5 Bedrooms
$13,000
Beautifully Renovated Waterfront Farm Ranch Nestled on over 1/2 Acre of Lush Grounds.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Riverhead
1 Unit Available
519 Ostrander Avenue
519 Ostrander Avenue, Riverhead, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1910 sqft
Two separate 2 Bedroom/1 Bath residences for rent in a legal 2 Family Home in a wonderful downtown location! Separate entrances for both 2 Bedroom units. Great.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Riverhead
1 Unit Available
116 Mill Road
116 Mill Road, Riverhead, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Bright 3BR 1.5 BTH Cape Update Close to all. well maintained.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Riverhead
1 Unit Available
280 Newton Avenue
280 Newton Avenue, Riverhead, NY
2 Bedrooms
$10,500
1300 sqft
Newly renovated multi-family home features Living Room with Fireplace. Eat-In Kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances & granite countertops. Two bedrooms, two full baths.
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Aquebogue
1 Unit Available
17 Leafy Way
17 Leafy Way, Aquebogue, NY
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 17 Leafy Way in Aquebogue. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
525-199 Riverleigh Avenue
525 Riverleigh Ave, Suffolk County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
Must Be 55+ Years Old to live here - Subject to park approval tenants must be approved by Riverwoods. Open 2 Br, 2 Bath with eat-in-kichen, Car port and private setting

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Aquebogue
1 Unit Available
55 Beach Rd
55 Beach Road, Aquebogue, NY
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
1042 sqft
The Great Escape!!! $9000 a month one of kind,three bedrooms, two baths,all amenities, Fully Furnished, Move right in.Light and airy house with open floor plan and private back yard. Close to uncrowded beaches. Quiet community. Kick back and relax.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Jamesport
1 Unit Available
63 Kirby Lane
63 Kirby Lane, Jamesport, NY
4 Bedrooms
$8,000
1400 sqft
Jamesport Beach House - Property Id: 286480 Relax at our Kirby home located in a Beach community with private beach access on a quiet dead end road.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Jamesport
1 Unit Available
46 Front St
46 Front Street, Jamesport, NY
1 Bedroom
$10,000
Country Inn- Cottages! The Orient And East Marion Cottages are spacious and airy with lots of natural light shining through every window, our Orient & East Marion unit feels like your own vacation home.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Aquebogue
1 Unit Available
43 Willow Street
43 Willow Street, Aquebogue, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
AVAILABLE YEAR ROUND OR SUMMER RENTAL JUNE,JULY & AUGUST. PRIVATE BEACH! Immaculate 3 BR 1 bath ranch in private bay side community. 1 block from private beach . New appliances including Washer & Dryer. Large rear deck. Outdoor shower.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Jamesport
1 Unit Available
10 4th Street
10 4th Street, Jamesport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$17,000
2200 sqft
Rented through Labor Day. Impeccable Home on the water. In-ground pool, hot tub. Master Suite- Three bedrooms, two full baths in all. Kayak on private lake walk to sandy bay beach, playground, and close to town. Home affords lots of privacy.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Jamesport
1 Unit Available
64 4th Street
64 4th Street, Jamesport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
1500 sqft
**Update- rented through Labor Day 2020.** Beautifully renovated home in the heart of South Jamesport. 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, open floor plan, covered patio overlooking private yard.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
504 Sound Shore Road
504 Sound Shore Road, Suffolk County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
OFF SEASON Soundfront updated 3BR 3Ba home with fabulous sunsets! Recently renovated cape with room for everyone. Master Bedroom ensuite on first floor, 2 bedrooms on second floor.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Hampton Bays
1 Unit Available
18 N Shore Road
18 Shore Road, Hampton Bays, NY
6 Bedrooms
$25,000
3500 sqft
Waterfront Oasis In Lovely Red Cedar Point. Enjoy The Bay Breezes And Have Fun In The Sun In This Spectacular Peconic Bay Home. Large Home With Six Bedrooms And Four Bathrooms. Room For The Whole Family In One Of The Best Locations In The Hamptons.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
East Quogue
1 Unit Available
5 Laura Ct
5 Laura Court, East Quogue, NY
6 Bedrooms
$6,900
4000 sqft
september- november rental.....Large Contemporary with pool & tennis! utilities paid by landlord...6 bedrooms, 5.5 baths, master suite, wood floors, CAC, full finished basement with great entertaining space!

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Flanders
1 Unit Available
79 June Avenue
79 June Avenue, Flanders, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
560 sqft
Small Cottage for 1-2 people in Bay View Pines Beach Community - Cozy 560 sq ft 2 Bedroom Cottage with unobstructed view of Goose Creek. Low maintenance property maintained by owner, natural gas heat, beautiful landscaping.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Jamesport
1 Unit Available
43 Pye Lane
43 Pye Lane, Jamesport, NY
4 Bedrooms
$13,000
Looking to be directly on a sandy bay beach? This is the opportunity you've been looking for. Ideal location for a summer fun retreat. Waterside deck overlooks bay with wide sweeping views. Outdoor shower. Adjacent to S.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Jamesport
1 Unit Available
60 Point St
60 Point Street, Jamesport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1010 sqft
Move right into this fully furnished, three bedroom, two bath country charmer with views of Peconic Bay at the end of the road. Light and airy, living room, dining room, galley kitchen outside deck, private yard and of course, outside shower.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Jamesport
1 Unit Available
47 Bayside Ave, Jamesport NY
47 Bayside Avenue, Jamesport, NY
5 Bedrooms
$16,000
1700 sqft
Beach Front Beauty! Ideal Summer Rental- sugar sand beach on Peconic Bay at your front door in private bay front community.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Jamesport
1 Unit Available
13 Center Street
13 Center Street, Jamesport, NY
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
2840 sqft
JUNE JULY AUGUST available. THE GREAT ESCAPE! Spend summer in the sun with your feet in the sand at this four bedroom, three baths house with its own private beach just around the corner. Relax and kick back.

Last updated July 24 at 10:21pm
Hampton Bays
1 Unit Available
11 N Shore Rd
11 North Shore Road, Hampton Bays, NY
5 Bedrooms
$50,000
Beautifully appointed water view beach house with five bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, inground pool, rooftop deck for expansive views of peconic bay.beach access right in front of house.
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Westhampton
1 Unit Available
71 Tanners Neck Ln
71 Tanners Neck Lane, Westhampton, NY
4 Bedrooms
$55,000
3795 sqft
New to Market! Summer Oasis with parklike back yard. Inground Heated pool with child fence. Hot tub. Putting green with three holes. Patio with bbq. House features expansive Eat-in Kichen with ample granite counter space.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Hampton Bays
1 Unit Available
5 Hubbard Road
5 Hubbard Road, Hampton Bays, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
Newly renovated sunny contemporary near shops. Vaulted ceilings, large living dining area with fireplace, eat in kitchen, laundry, wood deck. Each bedroom has private bath. Furnished. Parking on-site.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Hampton Bays
1 Unit Available
1 Seacrest Drive
1 Seacrest Drive, Hampton Bays, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
JUST RENOVATED near Meschutt Bay beach, marinas, and beach and tennis club! Enjoy year-round living or great summers at the beach.

Median Rent in Riverhead

Last updated Feb. 2014
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Riverhead is $1,355, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,614.
Studio
$1,220
1 Bed
$1,355
2 Beds
$1,614
3+ Beds
$2,081
City GuideRiverhead
Riverhead, NY, home of the Dinosaur Walk Museum of Riverhead, fun all the way.

Riverhead is a town in Suffolk County, New York, and part of the Nassau-Suffolk metropolitan area. More than 33,700 people have made their home in this town, and it is the county seat of Suffolk County. Riverhead derives its name from the Peconic River, a fresh water from its source that turns into an estuary in the center of Riverhead. For the avoidance of confusion, the Town of Riverhead is distinct from the Hamlet of Riverhead, which is a small community within the town. The town of Riverhead was carved out of the town of Southold in 1792, and was originally named River Head before the two words were joined to create Riverhead. Are you searching for an apartment to rent in Riverhead, NY? Maybe, you are looking for serviced apartments, house rentals, an apartment complex or other types of housing for rent. Look no further, because Riverhead is calling your name.

Moving to Riverhead, NY

Read the Lease before You Sign

It goes without saying that you wouldn't sign anything that isn't up to par. The trouble is that so many people make the mistake of signing documents without even bothering to read the fine print. This is the equivalent of hitting the agree button on your computer without checking out the literature behind that little, innocuous looking button. We shouldn't do it, but do it anyway. Remember that you have to look out for your interest and you can't trust everyone to uphold the same standard of decency that you do. You really don't want to sign a lease and find out that you've been locked into an arrangement you simply cannot stand. Assuming you lease a place with the intention of getting by there for only a year before moving on to greener pastures, how would you feel if you find out the lease you just put your signature on is actually for a whole two years? Remember the landlords in New York have a reputation for being extra sharp, so you have to step up your game if you really mean to get ahead in this city.

Where's Sherlock When You Need Him?

If ever there was a time for you to put on your detective hat, this would definitely count as one. When you find a place that could potentially be the one, conduct a little digging of your own to see if the place passes muster. Go there at different times to see if the anything weird pops out at night. Ask neighbors questions to see if there is a little something the landlord is strategically holding back from you. You really don't want to move into the apartment and find out a serial killer used to live there, or that the place had sprung a major leak last winter from a burst pipe that may or may not be fully repaired.

Don't Forget to Check for Infestation

Oh man, many are the unsuspecting souls who have moved into their supposedly dream homes only to discover they are not alone. Imagine having to deal with armies of any kind of creepy crawlies. Depending on the part of the country, some of the major culprits include moth flies and cockroaches. You may not even know there is a moth fly problem since they tend to lie dormant in the winter and hatch en masse during the summer. Seriously, do your homework.

Neighborhoods in Riverhead, NY

Now that you're prepared to go searching, it's time to figure out where to start your search. There's plenty of neighborhoods in Riverhead, so there's sure to be one that fits the bill.

Centerville: Centerville is a coastal area, and a lot of the activities here revolve around the body of water. Those looking for a variety in rental housing choices will find plenty in this neighborhood. Some of the options include small studio apartments, high-rise apartments, large apartment complexes and one- to four-bedroom, single-family homes. An added advantage is that a significant number of houses here were built recently, with ongoing intermittent construction of spanking new homes. If you're craving seafood, Lobster Roll North is right in this neighborhood waiting for you.

Town Center: This part of town is pricier than Centerville, and is not so close to the body of water as Centerville. Also, the choice of rental housing here is quite limited, with options such as townhouses and single-family homes. Houses here are much older, with a significant number of buildings dating to between the 1940s and late 1970s. Some of the buildings even date back to before the late 1930s.

Jamesport: The housing options here are limited to mobile homes and single-family homes. If you are looking for high-rise apartments or large apartment complexes, then this neighborhood is probably not the one for you. Jamesport Country Kitchen will be dazzle you with its "from scratch" dishes.

Flanders: This is another coastal neighborhood with options of mobile homes or single family homes. The homes here are pretty established, dating between the 1940s and the early 2000s.

Things to Do in Riverhead, NY

There is a little bit of something for everyone to do in Riverhead. Some of the attractions include the Riverhead Raceway, one of the oldest stock car race tracks around, the Long Island Aquarium & Exhibition Center and the Dinosaur Walk Museum of Riverhead. You could also participate in the numerous social and cultural events lined up throughout the year. An example is the North Fork Horseradish Festival where residents and visitors can enjoy musical entertainment, sample the food and engage in craft sales. The town also has a regular farmers market schedule, and you could get your fresh food supplies from there, while supporting the local farmers. Another major event in Riverhead is the Annual Mosaic Street Painting Festival, a music and arts exhibition. Outdoor lovers can take advantage of the recreational facilities in the several parks in the town. The Tweed-New Haven Airport provides air transportation, and the city is also serviced by regular local bus service. With due diligence and a little effort, you will hopefully find the type of rental place you are searching for in Riverhead.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Riverhead?
In Riverhead, the median rent is $1,220 for a studio, $1,355 for a 1-bedroom, $1,614 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,081 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Riverhead, check out our monthly Riverhead Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Riverhead?
Some of the colleges located in the Riverhead area include Albertus Magnus College, University of New Haven, Norwalk Community College, United States Coast Guard Academy, and Wesleyan University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Riverhead?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Riverhead from include New Haven, Middletown, Milford city, Norwalk, and Meriden.

