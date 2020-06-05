All apartments in New Haven
Last updated May 5 2020 at 7:44 PM

15 Winchester Avenue

15 Winchester Avenue · (203) 776-1899
Location

15 Winchester Avenue, New Haven, CT 06511
Dixwell

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
accessible
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
Location is Key. This spacious 2 family is a stones' throw from Yale's newly built Franklin & Murray Colleges. Perfect for students, faculty, medical workers, or downtown living. Public Transportation close by and the Yale shuttle stops directly in front of house. Farmington Canal trail for enjoying nature is close by. This apartment is spacious with a nice layout and plenty of sunlight. 2 levels, second and third floors with separate entrance, porch, 4 bedrooms, plus an extra bonus room. Newer Roof and mechanicals. All utilities separate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Winchester Avenue have any available units?
15 Winchester Avenue has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Haven, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Haven Rent Report.
What amenities does 15 Winchester Avenue have?
Some of 15 Winchester Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and accessible. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Winchester Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
15 Winchester Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Winchester Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 15 Winchester Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Haven.
Does 15 Winchester Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 15 Winchester Avenue does offer parking.
Does 15 Winchester Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 Winchester Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Winchester Avenue have a pool?
No, 15 Winchester Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 15 Winchester Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 15 Winchester Avenue has accessible units.
Does 15 Winchester Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 15 Winchester Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
