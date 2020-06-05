15 Winchester Avenue

Amenities

Location is Key. This spacious 2 family is a stones' throw from Yale's newly built Franklin & Murray Colleges. Perfect for students, faculty, medical workers, or downtown living. Public Transportation close by and the Yale shuttle stops directly in front of house. Farmington Canal trail for enjoying nature is close by. This apartment is spacious with a nice layout and plenty of sunlight. 2 levels, second and third floors with separate entrance, porch, 4 bedrooms, plus an extra bonus room. Newer Roof and mechanicals. All utilities separate.